SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Wirecard AG (WCAGY; WRCDF)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Wirecard AG ("Wirecard" or the "Company") (OTCMKT: WCAGY; WRCDF).



The investigation concerns whether Wirecard and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 30, 2019, The Financial Times reported that a senior executive at the Company was suspected of using forged contracts in connection with several suspicious transactions. The article cited “[a]n internal presentation [that] described potentially fraudulent money flows at Wirecard,” relating to “transactions [that] were ordered by Edo Kurniawan, who is responsible for the payment group’s accounting in the Asia-Pacific region.” Following this news, Wirecard’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Wirecard shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/wrcdf. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

