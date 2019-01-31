MOOC Markets to 2023: Global Analysis & Outlook - Postgraduate User Type to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MOOC Market by Component (Platforms (XMOOC and CMOOC), Services), Course (Humanities, Computer Science and Programming, and Business Management), User Type (High School, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Corporate) and Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author expects the global MOOC market size to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2018 to USD 20.8 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.1% during the forecast period.



The MOOC market is growing rapidly with an increasing need for scalable and economical open education to help learners access education platforms locally and globally. However, the low completion rate of the courses would limit the growth of the market.



The postgraduate user type to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Postgraduate involves learning and studying for academic degrees, academic certificates, academic diplomas, or other qualifications for which a bachelor's degree is generally required and is part of MOOC. The organization and structure of postgraduate education varies from region to region. The digital aspect of the education has changed the landscape of the education system.



XMOOC platform type to be a larger segment of MOOC in 2018



XMOOC design is used on large MOOC platforms and is based on a format of minimal, asynchronous support, with a subject expert recording content and planning assessments, such as multiple-choice quizzes, programming assignments, or peer-review exercises for the student group to absorb the topic and learn the subject in detail and adjust themselves to the platform format at the time of choosing the platform.

The XMOOC approach allows the platform to repeatedly run the same classes throughout the year on a rolling recruitment basis, with the best performing students from the previous group asked to act as community teaching assistants for the upcoming group, thus providing forum moderation, technical support, and limited academic guidance.



MOOC market in Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The high growth of the MOOC market in APAC is attributed to the globalization, rapid economic developments, favorable government policies, and increasing digitalization in the region with the increasing interest of businesses toward technologies, such as BI, big data, and IoT. Rapid modernization and increased penetration of 4G mobile devices have accelerated the adoption of online surfers, ultimately leading to the growth of the MOOC market in APAC.



Major vendors have adopted various types of organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations, to increase their offerings in the MOOC market. Companies such as Coursera, edX, Udacity, and FutureLearn are the market leaders of the MOOC market as of 2018, while companies such as iversity and NovoEd are expected to make a larger impact in the MOOC market during the forecast period.

Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Assumptions for the Study

2.4 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the MOOC Market

4.2 Market By Component

4.3 Market Top 3 Segments

4.4 Market By Region

4.5 Market in Europe: Top 3 User Types and Country



5 MOOC Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Need for Scalable Open Education

5.1.1.2 Necessity for Cost-Effective Education Platforms

5.1.1.3 Increasing Requirement for Global Training

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Low Completion Rate

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Mobility and Ease of Use

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Personalized Guidance and Mentorship

5.1.4.2 Inefficiency in Tracking and Validating the Progress

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 MOOC: Use Cases

5.2.1.1 Use Case #1: Providing On-Demand Learning Opportunities to Worldpac's Employees

5.2.1.2 Use Case #2: Improving Prisoners' Engagement Using MOOC

5.2.2 Regulations

5.2.2.1 Payment Card Industry-Data Security Standard

5.2.2.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.2.2.3 Aviation Industry Computer-Based Training Committee

5.2.2.4 Common Cartridge

5.2.2.5 Experience Api

5.2.2.6 Learning Tools Interoperability

5.2.2.7 Shareable Content Object Reference Model

5.2.2.8 European Union General Data Protection Regulation

5.2.3 Future Outlook



6 MOOC Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Platforms

6.2.1 XMOOC

6.2.1.1 Rise in College Fee and Shrinking Value of Undergraduate Degrees to Encourage Adoption of XMOOC Platforms

6.2.2 CMOOC

6.2.2.1 Flexibility in Scheduling Meetings and Organizing Learning Discussions to Increase

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.1.1 Increasing Need to Seamlessly Align MOOC Platforms and Meet Educational and Learning Queries

6.3.2 Implementation

6.3.2.1 Increasing Need of Universities and Organizations to Create Their Own Cost-Efficient Solutions

6.3.3 Training and Support

6.3.3.1 Need to Deploy and Implement Error-Free MOOCs



7 MOOC Market, By Course

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Humanities

7.2.1 Number of Partnerships to Increase and New Courses to Be Introduced

7.3 Computer Science and Programming

7.3.1 Enterprises to Adopt More IoT-Based Platforms to Upskill Their Workforce

7.4 Business Management

7.4.1 Government Initiatives, and Collaborations and Partnerships to Increase the Number of University Courses

7.5 Science

7.5.1 Number of Partnerships Among Universities and Solution Vendors to Increase

7.6 Health and Medicine

7.6.1 Availability of Credit-Based Courses to Increase

7.7 Education and Training

7.7.1 Number of Partnerships Between Corporates and Solution Vendors Leads to Increase

7.8 Engineering

7.8.1 Partnerships Between Solution Vendors and Engineering Industries to Complement Each Other

7.9 Others



8 MOOC Market, By User Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 High School

8.2.1 Universities and Governments to Launch Initiatives for Online Courses

8.3 Undergraduate

8.3.1 Increasing Need to Reduce Attrition Rate and Disengagement of Students

8.4 Postgraduate

8.4.1 Education Sector to Undergo Digitalization

8.5 Corporate

8.5.1 Need to Enhance Skill Sets of Employees



9 MOOC Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.1.1 Government to Increase Investments for Adopting MOOC Platforms

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Universities in Canada to Adopt More MOOC Platforms and Services

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Educational Institutions to Show More Inclination Toward the Adoption of MOOC Platforms

9.3.2 United Kingdom

9.3.2.1 The UK to Invest More in MOOC Platforms and Services to Enhance the Services of the Education Sector

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Platform Providers to Engage More in Partnerships and Acquisitions to Enhance Their Offerings

9.3.4 Russia

9.3.4.1 Universities' Initiatives to Certify Competencies Attract More MOOC Vendors

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Japanese Universities to Create More Awareness of MOOC Platforms Among Learners

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 The Well-Established Infrastructure Industry to Support the Growth of MOOC Platforms and Services

9.4.3 Singapore

9.4.3.1 More Number of Companies to Engage With the Government to Launch More MOOC Platforms

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 Increasing Government Initiatives and Startup Ecosystem to Support the Adoption of MOOC Platforms

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.5.1 The Ongoing Digital Transformation in the Education Sector to Foster the Growth of MOOC Platforms

9.4.6 Rest of APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Smartphones and 4G to Boost the Adoption of MOOC Platforms and Services

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.2.1 The Increasing 4G Adoption Rate to Positively Impact the Adoption of MOOC Platforms

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Middle East

9.6.1.1 Government Initiatives and New Inventions to Boost MOOC Adoption

9.6.2 Africa

9.6.2.1 Government Initiatives for Primary Education to Boost the Adoption of MOOC Platforms



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Microquadrant Overview

10.1.1 Visionaries

10.1.2 Innovators

10.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.2 Competitive Benchmarking

10.2.1 Business Strategy Excellence Adopted By Major Players in the MOOC Market

10.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio Adopted By Major Players in the MOOC Market

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Business Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Pluralsight

11.2 Coursera

11.3 EDX

11.4 Iversity

11.5 Udacity

11.6 LinkedIn

11.7 Futurelearn

11.8 Novoed

11.9 Udemy

11.10 Xuetangx

11.11 Alison

11.12 Edmodo

11.13 Edureka

11.14 Federica EU

11.15 Intellipaat

11.16 Jigsaw Academy

11.17 Kadenze

11.18 Khan Academy

11.19 Linkstreet Learning

11.20 Miradax

11.21 My MOOC

11.22 Open2study

11.23 Simplilearn

11.24 Skillshare

11.25 Wiziq



