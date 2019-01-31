PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane): Global Markets to 2023 - Rapid Urbanization and Changing Fashion Trends Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market by Footwear Type (Sports, Leisure, Work & Safety, Slippers & Sandals), Raw Material (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate, Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate, and Polyols), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market size is estimated at USD 4.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.79 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9%. The high growth is attributed to the growth of the footwear industry, which is characterized by changing fashion and lifestyle trends.



The use of Polyurethane in footwear offers superior properties such as high mechanical strength, which makes shoes robust and durable. It can be used for different types of shoes such as sports, leisure, slippers & sandals, work, and safety. PU sole (footwear polyurethane) is finding increased use in various footwear types such as sports, leisure, work & safety, and slippers & sandals.



Slippers & sandals - the largest footwear type in the overall PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market.



The slippers & sandals segment is estimated to be the largest footwear in the overall PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market. The large market size for this segment is attributed to consumer preference towards slippers & sandals in the developing economies.



Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) raw material is the fastest-growing segment in the overall PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market.



Methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) is a raw material for PU sole (footwear polyurethane). MDI is the most widely-used aromatic diisocyanate in PU sole (footwear polyurethane), which primarily exists in three isomers, namely 2,2'- MDI, 2,4'-MDI, and 4,4'-MDI. 4,4'-MDI isomer is used in shoe sole formulation.

In order to make polyurethane for footwear, MDI is reacted with polyols in the presence of other additives. MDI-based polyurethanes have applications in compact outsoles and unit soles. The properties of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) such as high degree of stiffness and resilience is expected to drive the market for this segment.



APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for PU sole (footwear polyurethane).



APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for PU sole (footwear polyurethane). The high growth rate of the market in the region is due to the increasing production of footwear from countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. China is estimated to be the largest market for PU sole (footwear polyurethane) in APAC.

Indonesia is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the region as well as globally. The regional demand is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the growing population and consumer spending. China is the leading manufacturer and consumer of footwear in APAC. The high demand for sports and casual footwear is expected to drive the demand for PU sole (footwear polyurethane) in the region.

The leading players in the global PU sole (footwear polyurethane) market include BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Huntsman (US), Wanhua Chemical Group (China), and Coim Group (Italy).



Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 By Region

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market

4.2 APAC Footwear Polyurethance Market, By Footwear Type and Country

4.3 PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market, By Region

4.4 PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market, By Raw Material



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Superior Properties of Polyurethane as Shoe Sole Material

5.2.1.2 Growth in Footwear Sales

5.2.1.3 Growth of Footwear Production

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Hazardous Impact on Human Health and Environment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.2.3.2 Changing Fashion Trends

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility in Crude Oil Prices

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in the Processing of Thermoplastic Polyurethane

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market, By Raw Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)

6.3 TDI (Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate)

6.4 Polyols



7 PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market, By Footwear Type

7.1 Introduction

7.3 Leisure

7.4 Work and Safety

7.5 Slippers & Sandals

7.6 Others



8 PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 APAC

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 India

8.3.3 Vietnam

8.3.4 Indonesia

8.3.5 Thailand

8.3.6 Bangladesh

8.3.7 Rest of APAC

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Turkey

8.4.2 Italy

8.4.3 Spain

8.4.4 Portugal

8.4.5 Rest of Europe

8.5 RoW

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Africa

8.5.3 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.2.1 Investments & Expansions

9.2.2 New Product Developments

9.2.3 Acquisitions/Partnerships



10 Company Profile

10.1 Huntsman

10.2 Covestro

10.3 Dowdupont

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Coim Group

10.6 Wanhua Chemical Group

10.7 Lubrizol

10.8 Lanxess

10.9 Manali Petrochemicals

10.10 Inoac Corporation

10.11 Others

10.11.1 Eurofoam Group

10.11.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.11.3 Trelleborg

10.11.4 Headway Group

10.11.5 Cellular Mouldings

10.11.6 Era Polymers

10.11.7 Perstorp

10.11.8 Kasodur

10.11.9 VCM Polyurethanes

10.11.10 Rogers Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8h5c2c/pu_sole_footwear?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Footwear



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.