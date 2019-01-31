Parcel Pending Announces 2019 Package Management Predictions

Company predicts more consumers will adopt BOPIS as their go-to shopping method & retailers will invest heavily in providing a seamless BOPIS customer experience

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the nation's leading provider of innovative package management solutions, announced today their 2019 package management predictions based on industry insights and company data. Parcel Pending predicts that retailers will invest heavily in their Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS) process as more consumers adopt this method of shopping.



/EIN News/ -- Ecommerce is growing at a staggering rate. According to Forrester, online sales will account for 17 percent of all U.S. retail sales by 2022. Additionally, online sales are projected to grow five times faster than offline sales. These figures should come as no surprise considering that 80 percent of Americans now shop online, and 62 percent of them make online purchases every week. However, the trend of consumers tapping BOPIS as their go-to shopping method is also on the rise.

“As convenience becomes more important in the competitive retail landscape, BOPIS will emerge as the preferred shopping method for consumers in 2019,” stated Lori A. Torres, CEO of Parcel Pending. “We’re already seeing this trend in play. BOPIS spending increased 47 percent during the 2018 holiday shopping season compared to 2017. As more consumers turn to BOPIS this year, retailers are going to invest heavily in the process to ensure they’re offering a seamless and premium customer experience.”

Parcel Pending’s Top Package Management Predictions for 2019

More consumers will adopt BOPIS as their primary shopping method. Today’s consumers are all about instant gratification. Over half - 61 percent - want their goods in their hands within one to three hours of placing an online order. Additionally, 80 percent of online shoppers expect to be able to pick up their items in under 10 minutes from the time they enter the store. Consumers want the goods they order online to be available immediately, and the pick-up process to be quick and easy. That is why Parcel Pending predicts that more consumers – particularly millennials – will adopt BOPIS as their primary shopping method. Research shows that 50 percent of consumers have utilized BOPIS within the last 12-months, and Parcel Pending anticipates this trend to continue to grow in 2019. Retailers will invest heavily in BOPIS. Parcel Pending predicts that retailers will invest heavily in BOPIS in 2019 by focusing on innovative solutions like BOPIL to provide a seamless and premium customer experience. A whopping 90 percent of retailers plan to implement a BOPIS model within the next two years. Grocery delivery & Click-and-Collect will rise in popularity. Parcel Pending predicts that grocery deliveries and click-and-collect will continue to rise in popularity in 2019. Online grocery shopping has been gaining in widespread popularity. In fact, 71 percent of U.S. shoppers have used click-and-collect within the past 12 months, and online grocery spending is projected to reach $100 billion by 2023. That’s the equivalent of every U.S. household spending $850 online for food and beverages annually. Package theft will remain a major issue. Ecommerce will continue to accelerate in 2019 and that means more opportunities for porch pirates. In 2019, Parcel Pending predicts that package theft will remain a major issue and that everyone from retailers to property managers and homeowners will be seeking a solution to this growing problem.

Parcel Pending is the leading provider of Buy Online, Pick Up In Locker™ (BOPIL) solutions designed to simplify the BOPIS and BORIS (Return in Store) processes. The way it works is simple. Once an online retail order is fulfilled - be it groceries, clothing, electronics, cosmetics and more - the items are placed into one of the Parcel Pending lockers located at the retail store. Customers are then instantly notified by text or email and provided with a unique code that they can type or scan at the locker kiosk. They can then quickly and easily pick up their order at their convenience by going to the retail store and simply entering their personal code into the locker.

“Last year marked a bit of a BOPIS learning curve for some retailers. They were discovering the ins-and-outs of the process and fine tuning how to make it work effectively,” continued Torres. “In 2019, retailers will be all-in when it comes to BOPIS. There will be more implementation of BOPIS across the board and major investment in innovative solutions like our BOPIL product line.”

About Parcel Pending

Parcel Pending is the leading provider of package management solutions to simplify and secure parcel deliveries. Parcel Pending combines 100% Always-On Customer Service, electronic lockers and mobile applications to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs. Parcel Pending markets to multi-family communities, commercial office buildings, retailers and universities throughout North America. More information is available by calling 855-316-4756 or at www.parcelpending.com.



