Saint Jean Carbon Expands Mill and Starts New Division

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) (OTCQB: TORVF) is pleased to announce the Company will expand the mill to allow for processing of a wide variety of raw materials used in lithium ion batteries, to meet demand of specialty raw material supply for tier two and smaller battery manufacturers. Material such as; Graphite, Cobalt, Manganese, Lithium, Aluminum, Nickel, etc. The expansion will be will be broken in to two phases 1) additional equipment to meet immediate demand and 2) further processing for other material that the Company expects may have demand in the coming year.



The raw materials needed in lithium batteries are becoming a race to see which of the mega corporations can and will secure large quantities of the very special materials. Companies like Volkswagen announced $45 billion dollars in raw material procurement last year. This situation is putting allot of pressure and rising costs on the smaller and specialized battery manufacturers. This demand has created the Company’s strategy of a new division to meet these needs as soon as possible. The new division will specialize in selling and processing of raw material to a fully finished state of application

Working with their customers: The Company has secured and will further secure different ore bodies rich in specific minerals. The ore bodies will be shipped to a location in central Ontario for storage and will be available for processing on a customer demand basis. Ideally the customer will be looking for a number of specialty minerals, that the company can supply as a balanced chemistry, with mine signature and repeatable quality results.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO, commented: “What appeared to be a big issue for the smaller manufacturers, now looks like a perfect solution that helps us greatly and will definitely provide a secure and high quality product for many years to our customers. Our abilities in our mill are ever expanding; this is a great opportunity to push a little further into the supply chain.”

The Company will secure ore bodies mostly from Northern Ontario from mining companies with 43-101 compliant reserves and either historical or current process flow analysis. With a number of mining companies in discussion and manufacturers with demand, the Company hopes that the results of this effort will be realized in the very near future.

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/ .

