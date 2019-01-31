2018 Procedure Volumes Analysis in Asia: Trends & Opportunities
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia - Procedure Volumes Analysis - Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This resource includes a traditional report (PDF) with market data, textual analysis, and an accompanying databook (Excel). Countries covered include Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, India, China, and Japan.
Asia comprises a mix of healthcare markets at different stages of development. Japan, for example, is one of the largest and most well-developed healthcare markets in the world; thus surgical trends in Japan reflect the growing emphasis on cost-containment, demand for advanced and minimally-invasive technologies, and efforts to reduce the dependency on expensive, high-acuity care settings.
China has the world's largest population and has been driving growth in surgical volumes for years; at present the country is underserved, with excellent access to advanced care in many urban centers and very limited access in rural areas; disparities in the quality and complexity also persist, a challenge shared with India as well as other developing markets.
The 9 Asian countries covered in this report accounted for 43% of global surgical procedures during 2017. Asia's share of the world's surgical volumes continues to rise, driven by economic development and a growing middle class, investments in healthcare infrastructure, and important demographic and epidemiological trends. Annual growth of 4.5% is expected through 2022.
Key Topics Covered
1. Asia - Procedure Volumes Analysis - Trends & Opportunities
Executive Summary
1.1 Highlights and Analysis of Important Surgical Procedures
1.1.1 Fast-Growing Procedures
1.1.2 High-Volume Procedures
1.1.3 Low-Growth Procedures
1.2 Regional Trends
1.2.1 Group 1: Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Turkey
1.2.2 Group 2: Malaysia, Russia, and Thailand
1.2.3 Group 3: China and India
List of Figures
Exhibit 1-1: Share (%) of Global Surgical Volumes by Region, 2017 & 2022
Exhibit 1-2: Growth in Annual Surgical Procedure Volumes by Region, 2018-2022
Exhibit 1-3: Fast-Growing Procedures in Asia, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-4: High-Volume Procedures in Asia, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-5: Low-Growth and Declining Procedures in Asia, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-6: Regional Growth Rates by Surgical Category in Asia, 2017-2022
Exhibit 1-7: Surgeries per Population in Asia, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-8: Surgeries per Population in Asia: 3 Regions, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-9: Procedures per Population, Group 1 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-10: The Prevalence of Key Conditions, Group 1 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-11: Selected Annual Caseloads in Group 1 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-12: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 1 Asian Countries
Exhibit 1-13: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 1 Asian Countries, Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-14: Surgical Procedures by Category, Group 1 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-15: Procedures per Population, Group 2 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-16: The Prevalence of Key Conditions, Group 2 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-17: Selected Annual Caseloads in Group 2 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-18: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 2 Asian Countries
Exhibit 1-19: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 2 Asian Countries, Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-20: Surgical Procedures by Category, Group 2 Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-21: Procedures per Population, Group 3 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-22: The Prevalence of Key Conditions, Group 3 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-23: Selected Annual Caseloads in Group 3 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-24: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 3 Asian Countries
Exhibit 1-25: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 3 Asian Countries, Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-26: Surgical Procedures by Category, Group 3 Countries, 2015-2022
Appendix: Databook
Procedures Covered:
Cardiothoracic & Interventional Cardiology Procedures
- Off-Pump CABG
- On-Pump CABG
- Mitral Valve Replacements
- Aortic Valve Replacements
- Mitral Valve Repairs
- Aortic Valve Repairs
- Pulmonary Valve Replacements
- Pulmonary Valve Repairs
- Tricuspid Valve Operations
- Percutaneous Valvuloplasties
- Other Valve Procedures
- Ventricular Septal Defect Closures
- Patent Ductus Arteriosus Repairs
- Atrial Septal Defect Closures
- Repair of Tetralogy of Fallot
- Arterial Shunts Surgeries
- Atrioventricular Septal Defect Repairs
- Transposition of Great Artery Procedures
- Other Congenital Heart Disease Surgeries
- Aortic Aneurysm Procedures
- Other Cardiothoracic Surgeries
- Coronary Interventions Radial Approach
- Coronary Interventions Femoral Approach
- Conventional Pacemaker Procedures
- ICD Procedures
- Cardiac Resynchronization Procedures
- Combined Defibrillation/Resynchronization Device Procedures
- Cardiac Ablations
Peripheral Vascular Procedures
- Carotid Artery Thrombectomies
- Upper Limb Artery Thrombectomies
- Iliac Artery Thrombectomies
- Renal Artery Thrombectomies
- Lower Limb Artery Thrombectomies
- Carotid Artery Angioplasties
- Upper Limb Artery Angioplasties
- Iliac Artery Angioplasties
- Renal Artery Angioplasties
- Lower Limb Artery Angioplasties
- Carotid Artery Bypasses
- Upper Limb Artery Bypasses
- Iliac Artery Bypasses
- Renal Artery Bypasses
- Aortofemoral and Aortobifemoral Bypasses
- Femoropopliteal Bypasses
- Femorotibeal Bypasses
- Other Lower Limb Bypasses
- Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Thrombectomies & Thromboendarterectomies
- Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Angioplasties
- Removals of the Saphenous Vein
- Removals of Other Veins of the Lower Limbs
Neurosurgical Procedures
- Surgeries for Traumatic Brain Injuries
- New Shunt Placements
- Revision Shunt Surgeries
- Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomies
- Diagnostic Ventricular Endoscopies
- Vascular Lesion Surgeries
- Vascular Lesion Coil Procedures
- Open Pituitary Tumor Surgeries
- Endoscopic Pituitary Tumor Surgeries
- Open Intracranial Tumor Surgeries
- Endoscopic Intracranial Tumor Surgeries
- Cranioplasties, Duraplasties, and Combined Reconstructions
- Functional Neurosurgeries
General Surgery Procedures
- Laparoscopic Cholecystectomies
- Open Cholecystectomies
- Laparoscopic Appendectomies
- Open Appendectomies
- Laparoscopic Herniorrhaphies
- Open Herniorrhaphies
- Esophageal (Other Endoscopic)
- Stomach & Intestinal (Other Endoscopic)
- Colorectal (Other Endoscopic)
- Liver (Other Endoscopic)
- Gallbladder & Biliary (Other Endoscopic)
- Pancreatic (Other Endoscopic)
- Other (Other Endoscopic)
- Esophageal (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
- Stomach & Intestinal (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
- Colorectal (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
- Liver (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
- Gallbladder & Biliary (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
- Pancreatic (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
- Other (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
- Laparoscopic Bariatric
- Open Bariatric
Orthopedic Procedures
- Revision Hip Arthroplasties
- Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Partial Hip
- Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Total Hip
- Revision Knee Arthroplasties
- Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Partial Knee
- Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Total Knee
- Internal Fixation Procedures for the Upper Extremities
- Internal Fixations for Femoral Fractures
- Internal Fixations for Other Lower Extremity Fractures
- Knees (Arthroscopies)
- Shoulders (Arthroscopies)
- Ankles (Arthroscopies)
- Feet & Toes (Arthroscopies)
- Others (Arthroscopies)
- Shoulders (Arthroplasties)
- Hands & Wrists (Arthroplasties)
- Elbows (Arthroplasties)
- Feet & Toes (Arthroplasties)
- Ankles (Arthroplasties)
Spine Procedures
- Cervical Spine Decompressions
- Cervical Spine Discectomies
- Cervical Spine Fusions
- Cervical Spine Disc Replacements
- Thoracic Spine Decompressions
- Thoracic Spine Discectomies
- Thoracic Spine Fusions
- Instrumented Procedures for Deformities
- Lumbar Spine Decompressions
- Lumbar Spine Discectomies
- Lumbar Spine Fusions
- Insertion of Lumbar Interspinous Process Spacer
- Lumbar Spine Disc Replacements
- Vertebroplasties
- Kyphoplasties
- Facet Joint Denervations
Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures
- Panendoscopies
- Adenoidectomies w/o Tonsillectomy
- Tonsillectomies
- FESS
- Septoplasties
- Tracheostomies
- Ear Procedures
- Tongue Procedures
- Other Procedures
Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures
- Cesarean Sections
- Destructive Operations
- Episiotomies
- Other Obstetrical Surgeries
- Colposcopies
- Salpingo-Oophorectomies & Oophorectomies
- Abdominal Hysterectomies
- Vaginal Hysterectomies
- Breast Reconstruction Surgeries
- Breast-Conserving Surgeries
- Mastectomies
- Other Surgeries
Ophthalmology Procedures
- Phacoemulsification Surgeries
- ICCE Surgeries
- ECCE Surgeries
- MSICS Surgeries
- Refractive & Other Surgeries
Urological Procedures
- Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy
- Percutaneous Nephro Lithotripsy
- Ureteroscopies
- Open Kidney Stone Procedures
- Transurethral Prostatectomies
- Other BPH Surgeries
- Prostatectomies
- Partial Nephrectomies
- Radical Nephrectomies
- Therapeutic Endoscopies
- Diagnostic Endoscopies
- Urethral Catheterizations of Bladder
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures
- Intracranial SRS Procedures
- Extracranial Spine Procedures
- Extracranial Lung Procedures
- Other Extracranial Procedures
Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures
- Punch Biopsies
- Shave Biopsies
- Incisional Biopsies
- Curettage, Electrocautery, and Electrocoagulation Lesion Destruction
- Photodestruction
- Cryotherapy-Based Lesion Destruction
- Lesion Removal Procedures: Traditional and Other
- Abdominoplasty
- Blepharoplasty
- Breast Augmentation
- Breast Lift
- Breast Reduction (Women)
- Buttock Augmentation
- Buttock Lift
- Cheek Implants
- Chin Augmentation
- Facelift
- Forehead Lift
- Gynecomastia Treatment
- Hair Transplantation
- Lip Augmentation (other than injectable materials)
- Liposuction
- Lower Body Lift
- Otoplasty
- Rhinoplasty
- Thigh Lift
- Upper Arm Lift
- Vaginal Rejuvenation
- Surgeries for Patients with Complete Cleft Lip and Palate
- Surgeries for Patients with Isolated Cleft Lip
- Surgeries for Patients with Isolated Cleft Palate
- Surgeries for Burn Injuries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3677cv/2018_procedure?w=12
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Surgical Procedures
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.