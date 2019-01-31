There were 378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,917 in the last 365 days.

2018 Procedure Volumes Analysis in Asia: Trends & Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia - Procedure Volumes Analysis - Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This resource includes a traditional report (PDF) with market data, textual analysis, and an accompanying databook (Excel). Countries covered include Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, India, China, and Japan.

Asia comprises a mix of healthcare markets at different stages of development. Japan, for example, is one of the largest and most well-developed healthcare markets in the world; thus surgical trends in Japan reflect the growing emphasis on cost-containment, demand for advanced and minimally-invasive technologies, and efforts to reduce the dependency on expensive, high-acuity care settings.

China has the world's largest population and has been driving growth in surgical volumes for years; at present the country is underserved, with excellent access to advanced care in many urban centers and very limited access in rural areas; disparities in the quality and complexity also persist, a challenge shared with India as well as other developing markets.

The 9 Asian countries covered in this report accounted for 43% of global surgical procedures during 2017. Asia's share of the world's surgical volumes continues to rise, driven by economic development and a growing middle class, investments in healthcare infrastructure, and important demographic and epidemiological trends. Annual growth of 4.5% is expected through 2022.

Key Topics Covered

1. Asia - Procedure Volumes Analysis - Trends & Opportunities

Executive Summary

1.1 Highlights and Analysis of Important Surgical Procedures
1.1.1 Fast-Growing Procedures
1.1.2 High-Volume Procedures
1.1.3 Low-Growth Procedures
1.2 Regional Trends
1.2.1 Group 1: Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Turkey
1.2.2 Group 2: Malaysia, Russia, and Thailand
1.2.3 Group 3: China and India

List of Figures
Exhibit 1-1: Share (%) of Global Surgical Volumes by Region, 2017 & 2022
Exhibit 1-2: Growth in Annual Surgical Procedure Volumes by Region, 2018-2022
Exhibit 1-3: Fast-Growing Procedures in Asia, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-4: High-Volume Procedures in Asia, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-5: Low-Growth and Declining Procedures in Asia, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-6: Regional Growth Rates by Surgical Category in Asia, 2017-2022
Exhibit 1-7: Surgeries per Population in Asia, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-8: Surgeries per Population in Asia: 3 Regions, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-9: Procedures per Population, Group 1 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-10: The Prevalence of Key Conditions, Group 1 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-11: Selected Annual Caseloads in Group 1 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-12: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 1 Asian Countries
Exhibit 1-13: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 1 Asian Countries, Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-14: Surgical Procedures by Category, Group 1 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-15: Procedures per Population, Group 2 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-16: The Prevalence of Key Conditions, Group 2 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-17: Selected Annual Caseloads in Group 2 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-18: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 2 Asian Countries
Exhibit 1-19: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 2 Asian Countries, Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-20: Surgical Procedures by Category, Group 2 Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-21: Procedures per Population, Group 3 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-22: The Prevalence of Key Conditions, Group 3 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-23: Selected Annual Caseloads in Group 3 Asian Countries, 2015-2022
Exhibit 1-24: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 3 Asian Countries
Exhibit 1-25: Surgical Categories by Growth Rate in Group 3 Asian Countries, Distribution of Sub-Segments
Exhibit 1-26: Surgical Procedures by Category, Group 3 Countries, 2015-2022

Appendix: Databook

Procedures Covered:

Cardiothoracic & Interventional Cardiology Procedures

  • Off-Pump CABG
  • On-Pump CABG
  • Mitral Valve Replacements
  • Aortic Valve Replacements
  • Mitral Valve Repairs
  • Aortic Valve Repairs
  • Pulmonary Valve Replacements
  • Pulmonary Valve Repairs
  • Tricuspid Valve Operations
  • Percutaneous Valvuloplasties
  • Other Valve Procedures
  • Ventricular Septal Defect Closures
  • Patent Ductus Arteriosus Repairs
  • Atrial Septal Defect Closures
  • Repair of Tetralogy of Fallot
  • Arterial Shunts Surgeries
  • Atrioventricular Septal Defect Repairs
  • Transposition of Great Artery Procedures
  • Other Congenital Heart Disease Surgeries
  • Aortic Aneurysm Procedures
  • Other Cardiothoracic Surgeries
  • Coronary Interventions Radial Approach
  • Coronary Interventions Femoral Approach
  • Conventional Pacemaker Procedures
  • ICD Procedures
  • Cardiac Resynchronization Procedures
  • Combined Defibrillation/Resynchronization Device Procedures
  • Cardiac Ablations

Peripheral Vascular Procedures

  • Carotid Artery Thrombectomies
  • Upper Limb Artery Thrombectomies
  • Iliac Artery Thrombectomies
  • Renal Artery Thrombectomies
  • Lower Limb Artery Thrombectomies
  • Carotid Artery Angioplasties
  • Upper Limb Artery Angioplasties
  • Iliac Artery Angioplasties
  • Renal Artery Angioplasties
  • Lower Limb Artery Angioplasties
  • Carotid Artery Bypasses
  • Upper Limb Artery Bypasses
  • Iliac Artery Bypasses
  • Renal Artery Bypasses
  • Aortofemoral and Aortobifemoral Bypasses
  • Femoropopliteal Bypasses
  • Femorotibeal Bypasses
  • Other Lower Limb Bypasses
  • Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Thrombectomies & Thromboendarterectomies
  • Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Angioplasties
  • Removals of the Saphenous Vein
  • Removals of Other Veins of the Lower Limbs

Neurosurgical Procedures

  • Surgeries for Traumatic Brain Injuries
  • New Shunt Placements
  • Revision Shunt Surgeries
  • Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomies
  • Diagnostic Ventricular Endoscopies
  • Vascular Lesion Surgeries
  • Vascular Lesion Coil Procedures
  • Open Pituitary Tumor Surgeries
  • Endoscopic Pituitary Tumor Surgeries
  • Open Intracranial Tumor Surgeries
  • Endoscopic Intracranial Tumor Surgeries
  • Cranioplasties, Duraplasties, and Combined Reconstructions
  • Functional Neurosurgeries

General Surgery Procedures

  • Laparoscopic Cholecystectomies
  • Open Cholecystectomies
  • Laparoscopic Appendectomies
  • Open Appendectomies
  • Laparoscopic Herniorrhaphies
  • Open Herniorrhaphies
  • Esophageal (Other Endoscopic)
  • Stomach & Intestinal (Other Endoscopic)
  • Colorectal (Other Endoscopic)
  • Liver (Other Endoscopic)
  • Gallbladder & Biliary (Other Endoscopic)
  • Pancreatic (Other Endoscopic)
  • Other (Other Endoscopic)
  • Esophageal (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
  • Stomach & Intestinal (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
  • Colorectal (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
  • Liver (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
  • Gallbladder & Biliary (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
  • Pancreatic (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
  • Other (Other General, non-Endoscopic)
  • Laparoscopic Bariatric
  • Open Bariatric

Orthopedic Procedures

  • Revision Hip Arthroplasties
  • Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Partial Hip
  • Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Total Hip
  • Revision Knee Arthroplasties
  • Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Partial Knee
  • Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Total Knee
  • Internal Fixation Procedures for the Upper Extremities
  • Internal Fixations for Femoral Fractures
  • Internal Fixations for Other Lower Extremity Fractures
  • Knees (Arthroscopies)
  • Shoulders (Arthroscopies)
  • Ankles (Arthroscopies)
  • Feet & Toes (Arthroscopies)
  • Others (Arthroscopies)
  • Shoulders (Arthroplasties)
  • Hands & Wrists (Arthroplasties)
  • Elbows (Arthroplasties)
  • Feet & Toes (Arthroplasties)
  • Ankles (Arthroplasties)

Spine Procedures

  • Cervical Spine Decompressions
  • Cervical Spine Discectomies
  • Cervical Spine Fusions
  • Cervical Spine Disc Replacements
  • Thoracic Spine Decompressions
  • Thoracic Spine Discectomies
  • Thoracic Spine Fusions
  • Instrumented Procedures for Deformities
  • Lumbar Spine Decompressions
  • Lumbar Spine Discectomies
  • Lumbar Spine Fusions
  • Insertion of Lumbar Interspinous Process Spacer
  • Lumbar Spine Disc Replacements
  • Vertebroplasties
  • Kyphoplasties
  • Facet Joint Denervations

Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures

  • Panendoscopies
  • Adenoidectomies w/o Tonsillectomy
  • Tonsillectomies
  • FESS
  • Septoplasties
  • Tracheostomies
  • Ear Procedures
  • Tongue Procedures
  • Other Procedures

Obstetrics and Gynecological Procedures

  • Cesarean Sections
  • Destructive Operations
  • Episiotomies
  • Other Obstetrical Surgeries
  • Colposcopies
  • Salpingo-Oophorectomies & Oophorectomies
  • Abdominal Hysterectomies
  • Vaginal Hysterectomies
  • Breast Reconstruction Surgeries
  • Breast-Conserving Surgeries
  • Mastectomies
  • Other Surgeries

Ophthalmology Procedures

  • Phacoemulsification Surgeries
  • ICCE Surgeries
  • ECCE Surgeries
  • MSICS Surgeries
  • Refractive & Other Surgeries

Urological Procedures

  • Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy
  • Percutaneous Nephro Lithotripsy
  • Ureteroscopies
  • Open Kidney Stone Procedures
  • Transurethral Prostatectomies
  • Other BPH Surgeries
  • Prostatectomies
  • Partial Nephrectomies
  • Radical Nephrectomies
  • Therapeutic Endoscopies
  • Diagnostic Endoscopies
  • Urethral Catheterizations of Bladder

Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures

  • Intracranial SRS Procedures
  • Extracranial Spine Procedures
  • Extracranial Lung Procedures
  • Other Extracranial Procedures

Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures

  • Punch Biopsies
  • Shave Biopsies
  • Incisional Biopsies
  • Curettage, Electrocautery, and Electrocoagulation Lesion Destruction
  • Photodestruction
  • Cryotherapy-Based Lesion Destruction
  • Lesion Removal Procedures: Traditional and Other
  • Abdominoplasty
  • Blepharoplasty
  • Breast Augmentation
  • Breast Lift
  • Breast Reduction (Women)
  • Buttock Augmentation
  • Buttock Lift
  • Cheek Implants
  • Chin Augmentation
  • Facelift
  • Forehead Lift
  • Gynecomastia Treatment
  • Hair Transplantation
  • Lip Augmentation (other than injectable materials)
  • Liposuction
  • Lower Body Lift
  • Otoplasty
  • Rhinoplasty
  • Thigh Lift
  • Upper Arm Lift
  • Vaginal Rejuvenation
  • Surgeries for Patients with Complete Cleft Lip and Palate
  • Surgeries for Patients with Isolated Cleft Lip
  • Surgeries for Patients with Isolated Cleft Palate
  • Surgeries for Burn Injuries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3677cv/2018_procedure?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Surgical Procedures

22157.jpg

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.