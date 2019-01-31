Global Commercial Drone Market Competitive Intelligence Report 2018: Drone Program Development, Develop Expertise in Industry Verticals, Utilize Autonomy and AI, Problem of Scale & Secure Operations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Drone Market Competitive Intelligence, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the value of commercial drones in a wide variety of industries increases, so will the importance of drone service providers (DSPs). This research focuses on 23 companies considered the top firms providing third-party drone-based data collection and analysis globally. DSPs aim to offer clients solutions to business problems using a combination of drones, certified commercial drone pilots and data capture, processing, and display software. Common commercial uses for DSPs include mapping, surveying, construction monitoring, infrastructure inspections, energy asset inspections, insurance inspections, precision agriculture, and aerial photography/video. Some DSPs offer a wide range of services while others prefer to concentrate on specific vertical markets.



The DSPs covered in this study do not include companies that only conduct aerial photography and video, or those that also utilize manned aviation for data collection. Each competitor is profiled separately and each profile contains information about where the company is located, when it was established, important partnerships it has established, its services, and other relevant business details.

From the information gathered for developing profiles, each company is evaluated under the following categories:

Service: What drone-based services are provided and in what verticals? How good are the company's services and what feedback has been provided by customers?

What drone-based services are provided and in what verticals? How good are the company's services and what feedback has been provided by customers? Management: What kind of experience does the management team have in directing start-ups and in the technology areas required for providing drone services? Does the company employ the proper subject matter experts?

What kind of experience does the management team have in directing start-ups and in the technology areas required for providing drone services? Does the company employ the proper subject matter experts? Business Plan: Does the business plan only revolve around providing drone services? Does the company also provide other services like drone pilot training or in-house drone program consulting? Are there any significant partnerships that can create synergies to give the company a competitive advantage?

Does the business plan only revolve around providing drone services? Does the company also provide other services like drone pilot training or in-house drone program consulting? Are there any significant partnerships that can create synergies to give the company a competitive advantage? Funding: How much investment capital has the company raised to date? Is the operation part of a larger company that can support its growth?

Once evaluated, the companies are ranked in a heat map to identify the ones most likely to grow and survive in a market that is crowded with motivated and innovative competitors. In addition, growth opportunities within the DSP market are discussed, and several useful recommendations are presented. Explanations of market challenges and trends are also included. The study concludes with strategic insights for participants.

1 Executive Summary

Key Findings

2 Overview

Purpose

Introduction

3 Drone Services Provider Company Profiles

ABJ Drones

Aerodyne Group

Airinov

Airsight

Avitas Systems

Cyberhawk

Deveron UAS

Falcon Eye Drones

Honeywell UAV Inspection Service

HUVR Data

Industrial SkyWorks

Kespry

Measure

Measure Australia

PrecisionHawk/Hazon Solutions

Sky-Futures

Skylark Drones

SkySkopes

Talon Aerolytics

Terra Drone

Texo DSI

The Sky Guys

Trumbull Unmanned

Other Notable Companies

4 Drone Services Provider Competitor Heat Map

DSP Competitor Heat Map Overview

DSP Competitor Heat Map

DSP Competitor Heat Map Discussion

5 Drone Services Provider Market Challenges and Trends

DSP Company Challenges

DSP Market Trends

6 Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Drone Program Development

Growth Opportunity 2 - Develop Expertise in Industry Verticals

Growth Opportunity 3 - Utilize Autonomy and AI

Growth Opportunity 4 - Solve the Problem of Scale

Growth Opportunity 5 - Ensure Secure Operations

Strategic Imperatives for Drone Services Providers

7 Conclusions

8 Appendix



