Global Commercial Drone Market Competitive Intelligence Report 2018: Drone Program Development, Develop Expertise in Industry Verticals, Utilize Autonomy and AI, Problem of Scale & Secure Operations
As the value of commercial drones in a wide variety of industries increases, so will the importance of drone service providers (DSPs). This research focuses on 23 companies considered the top firms providing third-party drone-based data collection and analysis globally. DSPs aim to offer clients solutions to business problems using a combination of drones, certified commercial drone pilots and data capture, processing, and display software. Common commercial uses for DSPs include mapping, surveying, construction monitoring, infrastructure inspections, energy asset inspections, insurance inspections, precision agriculture, and aerial photography/video. Some DSPs offer a wide range of services while others prefer to concentrate on specific vertical markets.
The DSPs covered in this study do not include companies that only conduct aerial photography and video, or those that also utilize manned aviation for data collection. Each competitor is profiled separately and each profile contains information about where the company is located, when it was established, important partnerships it has established, its services, and other relevant business details.
From the information gathered for developing profiles, each company is evaluated under the following categories:
- Service: What drone-based services are provided and in what verticals? How good are the company's services and what feedback has been provided by customers?
- Management: What kind of experience does the management team have in directing start-ups and in the technology areas required for providing drone services? Does the company employ the proper subject matter experts?
- Business Plan: Does the business plan only revolve around providing drone services? Does the company also provide other services like drone pilot training or in-house drone program consulting? Are there any significant partnerships that can create synergies to give the company a competitive advantage?
- Funding: How much investment capital has the company raised to date? Is the operation part of a larger company that can support its growth?
Once evaluated, the companies are ranked in a heat map to identify the ones most likely to grow and survive in a market that is crowded with motivated and innovative competitors. In addition, growth opportunities within the DSP market are discussed, and several useful recommendations are presented. Explanations of market challenges and trends are also included. The study concludes with strategic insights for participants.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2 Overview
- Purpose
- Introduction
3 Drone Services Provider Company Profiles
- ABJ Drones
- Aerodyne Group
- Airinov
- Airsight
- Avitas Systems
- Cyberhawk
- Deveron UAS
- Falcon Eye Drones
- Honeywell UAV Inspection Service
- HUVR Data
- Industrial SkyWorks
- Kespry
- Measure
- Measure Australia
- PrecisionHawk/Hazon Solutions
- Sky-Futures
- Skylark Drones
- SkySkopes
- Talon Aerolytics
- Terra Drone
- Texo DSI
- The Sky Guys
- Trumbull Unmanned
- Other Notable Companies
4 Drone Services Provider Competitor Heat Map
- DSP Competitor Heat Map Overview
- DSP Competitor Heat Map
- DSP Competitor Heat Map Discussion
5 Drone Services Provider Market Challenges and Trends
- DSP Company Challenges
- DSP Market Trends
6 Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Drone Program Development
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Develop Expertise in Industry Verticals
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Utilize Autonomy and AI
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Solve the Problem of Scale
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Ensure Secure Operations
- Strategic Imperatives for Drone Services Providers
7 Conclusions
8 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
