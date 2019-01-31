2018 Study on Procedure Volumes Analysis in Latin America
This resource includes a traditional report (PDF) with market data, textual analysis, and an accompanying databook (Excel). Countries covered include Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.
The 4 Latin American countries covered in the Global Surgical Procedure Volumes Database-Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia-accounted for 7% of global surgical procedures during 2017.
While opportunities for growth exist throughout the region, challenges with respect to improving access to surgical care and upgrading healthcare infrastructure will limit the annual growth in surgical volumes to less than 2% through 2022, making Latin America the second-slowest growing region behind North America.
- Exhibit 1-1 presents the share of global procedures performed in the regions covered in the database, which include North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and other key markets during 2017 and 2022.
- Exhibit 1-2 shows annual growth rates for these regions.
Topics Covered
1. Latin America - Procedure Volumes Analysis - Trends & Opportunities
1.1 Highlights And Analysis Of Important Surgical Procedures
1.1.1 Fast-Growing Procedures
1.1.2 High-Volume Procedures
1.1.3 Declining Procedures
1.2 Regional Trends
1.2.1 Argentina
1.2.2 Brazil
1.2.3 Chile
1.2.4 Colombia
Procedures Covered:
Cardiothoracic & Interventional Cardiology Procedures
- Off-Pump Cabg
- On-Pump Cabg
- Mitral Valve Replacements
- Aortic Valve Replacements
- Mitral Valve Repairs
- Aortic Valve Repairs
- Pulmonary Valve Replacements
- Pulmonary Valve Repairs
- Tricuspid Valve Operations
- Percutaneous Valvuloplasties
- Other Valve Procedures
- Ventricular Septal Defect Closures
- Patent Ductus Arteriosus Repairs
- Atrial Septal Defect Closures
- Repair Of Tetralogy Of Fallot
- Arterial Shunts Surgeries
- Atrioventricular Septal Defect Repairs
- Transposition Of Great Artery Procedures
- Other Congenital Heart Disease Surgeries
- Aortic Aneurysm Procedures
- Other Cardiothoracic Surgeries
- Coronary Interventions Radial Approach
- Coronary Interventions Femoral Approach
- Conventional Pacemaker Procedures
- Icd Procedures
- Cardiac Resynchronization Procedures
- Combined Defibrillation/Resynchronization Device Procedures
- Cardiac Ablations
Peripheral Vascular Procedures
- Carotid Artery Thrombectomies
- Upper Limb Artery Thrombectomies
- Iliac Artery Thrombectomies
- Renal Artery Thrombectomies
- Lower Limb Artery Thrombectomies
- Carotid Artery Angioplasties
- Upper Limb Artery Angioplasties
- Iliac Artery Angioplasties
- Renal Artery Angioplasties
- Lower Limb Artery Angioplasties
- Carotid Artery Bypasses
- Upper Limb Artery Bypasses
- Iliac Artery Bypasses
- Renal Artery Bypasses
- Aortofemoral And Aortobifemoral Bypasses
- Femoropopliteal Bypasses
- Femorotibeal Bypasses
- Other Lower Limb Bypasses
- Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Thrombectomies & Thromboendarterectomies
- Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Angioplasties
- Removals Of The Saphenous Vein
- Removals Of Other Veins Of The Lower Limbs
Neurosurgical Procedures
- Surgeries For Traumatic Brain Injuries
- New Shunt Placements
- Revision Shunt Surgeries
- Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomies
- Diagnostic Ventricular Endoscopies
- Vascular Lesion Surgeries
- Vascular Lesion Coil Procedures
- Open Pituitary Tumor Surgeries
- Endoscopic Pituitary Tumor Surgeries
- Open Intracranial Tumor Surgeries
- Endoscopic Intracranial Tumor Surgeries
- Cranioplasties, Duraplasties, And Combined Reconstructions
- Functional Neurosurgeries
General Surgery Procedures
- Laparoscopic Cholecystectomies
- Open Cholecystectomies
- Laparoscopic Appendectomies
- Open Appendectomies
- Laparoscopic Herniorrhaphies
- Open Herniorrhaphies
- Esophageal (Other Endoscopic)
- Stomach & Intestinal (Other Endoscopic)
- Colorectal (Other Endoscopic)
- Liver (Other Endoscopic)
- Gallbladder & Biliary (Other Endoscopic)
- Pancreatic (Other Endoscopic)
- Other (Other Endoscopic)
- Esophageal (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)
- Stomach & Intestinal (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)
- Colorectal (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)
- Liver (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)
- Gallbladder & Biliary (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)
- Pancreatic (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)
- Other (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)
- Laparoscopic Bariatric
- Open Bariatric
Orthopedic Procedures
- Revision Hip Arthroplasties
- Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Partial Hip
- Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Total Hip
- Revision Knee Arthroplasties
- Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Partial Knee
- Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Total Knee
- Internal Fixation Procedures For The Upper Extremities
- Internal Fixations For Femoral Fractures
- Internal Fixations For Other Lower Extremity Fractures
- Knees (Arthroscopies)
- Shoulders (Arthroscopies)
- Ankles (Arthroscopies)
- Feet & Toes (Arthroscopies)
- Others (Arthroscopies)
- Shoulders (Arthroplasties)
- Hands & Wrists (Arthroplasties)
- Elbows (Arthroplasties)
- Feet & Toes (Arthroplasties)
- Ankles (Arthroplasties)
Spine Procedures
- Cervical Spine Decompressions
- Cervical Spine Discectomies
- Cervical Spine Fusions
- Cervical Spine Disc Replacements
- Thoracic Spine Decompressions
- Thoracic Spine Discectomies
- Thoracic Spine Fusions
- Instrumented Procedures For Deformities
- Lumbar Spine Decompressions
- Lumbar Spine Discectomies
- Lumbar Spine Fusions
- Insertion Of Lumbar Interspinous Process Spacer
- Lumbar Spine Disc Replacements
- Vertebroplasties
- Kyphoplasties
- Facet Joint Denervations
Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures
- Panendoscopies
- Adenoidectomies W/O Tonsillectomy
- Tonsillectomies
- Fess
- Septoplasties
- Tracheostomies
- Ear Procedures
- Tongue Procedures
- Other Procedures
Obstetrics And Gynecological Procedures
- Cesarean Sections
- Destructive Operations
- Episiotomies
- Other Obstetrical Surgeries
- Colposcopies
- Salpingo-Oophorectomies & Oophorectomies
- Abdominal Hysterectomies
- Vaginal Hysterectomies
- Breast Reconstruction Surgeries
- Breast-Conserving Surgeries
- Mastectomies
- Other Surgeries
Ophthalmology Procedures
- Phacoemulsification Surgeries
- Icce Surgeries
- Ecce Surgeries
- Msics Surgeries
- Refractive & Other Surgeries
Urological Procedures
- Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy
- Percutaneous Nephro Lithotripsy
- Ureteroscopies
- Open Kidney Stone Procedures
- Transurethral Prostatectomies
- Other Bph Surgeries
- Prostatectomies
- Partial Nephrectomies
- Radical Nephrectomies
- Therapeutic Endoscopies
- Diagnostic Endoscopies
- Urethral Catheterizations Of Bladder
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures
- Intracranial Srs Procedures
- Extracranial Spine Procedures
- Extracranial Lung Procedures
- Other Extracranial Procedures
Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures
- Punch Biopsies
- Shave Biopsies
- Incisional Biopsies
- Curettage, Electrocautery, And Electrocoagulation Lesion Destruction
- Photodestruction
- Cryotherapy-Based Lesion Destruction
- Lesion Removal Procedures: Traditional And Other
- Abdominoplasty
- Blepharoplasty
- Breast Augmentation
- Breast Lift
- Breast Reduction (Women)
- Buttock Augmentation
- Buttock Lift
- Cheek Implants
- Chin Augmentation
- Facelift
- Forehead Lift
- Gynecomastia Treatment
- Hair Transplantation
- Lip Augmentation (Other Than Injectable Materials)
- Liposuction
- Lower Body Lift
- Otoplasty
- Rhinoplasty
- Thigh Lift
- Upper Arm Lift
- Vaginal Rejuvenation
- Surgeries For Patients With Complete Cleft Lip And Palate
- Surgeries For Patients With Isolated Cleft Lip
- Surgeries For Patients With Isolated Cleft Palate
- Surgeries For Burn Injuries
