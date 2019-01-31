2018 Study on Procedure Volumes Analysis in Latin America

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America - Procedure Volumes Analysis - Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This resource includes a traditional report (PDF) with market data, textual analysis, and an accompanying databook (Excel). Countries covered include Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.



The 4 Latin American countries covered in the Global Surgical Procedure Volumes Database-Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia-accounted for 7% of global surgical procedures during 2017.

While opportunities for growth exist throughout the region, challenges with respect to improving access to surgical care and upgrading healthcare infrastructure will limit the annual growth in surgical volumes to less than 2% through 2022, making Latin America the second-slowest growing region behind North America.

Exhibit 1-1 presents the share of global procedures performed in the regions covered in the database, which include North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and other key markets during 2017 and 2022.

Exhibit 1-2 shows annual growth rates for these regions.



Topics Covered



1. Latin America - Procedure Volumes Analysis - Trends & Opportunities



1.1 Highlights And Analysis Of Important Surgical Procedures

1.1.1 Fast-Growing Procedures

1.1.2 High-Volume Procedures

1.1.3 Declining Procedures

1.2 Regional Trends

1.2.1 Argentina

1.2.2 Brazil

1.2.3 Chile

1.2.4 Colombia



Procedures Covered:



Cardiothoracic & Interventional Cardiology Procedures

Off-Pump Cabg

On-Pump Cabg

Mitral Valve Replacements

Aortic Valve Replacements

Mitral Valve Repairs

Aortic Valve Repairs

Pulmonary Valve Replacements

Pulmonary Valve Repairs

Tricuspid Valve Operations

Percutaneous Valvuloplasties

Other Valve Procedures

Ventricular Septal Defect Closures

Patent Ductus Arteriosus Repairs

Atrial Septal Defect Closures

Repair Of Tetralogy Of Fallot

Arterial Shunts Surgeries

Atrioventricular Septal Defect Repairs

Transposition Of Great Artery Procedures

Other Congenital Heart Disease Surgeries

Aortic Aneurysm Procedures

Other Cardiothoracic Surgeries

Coronary Interventions Radial Approach

Coronary Interventions Femoral Approach

Conventional Pacemaker Procedures

Icd Procedures

Cardiac Resynchronization Procedures

Combined Defibrillation/Resynchronization Device Procedures

Cardiac Ablations

Peripheral Vascular Procedures

Carotid Artery Thrombectomies

Upper Limb Artery Thrombectomies

Iliac Artery Thrombectomies

Renal Artery Thrombectomies

Lower Limb Artery Thrombectomies

Carotid Artery Angioplasties

Upper Limb Artery Angioplasties

Iliac Artery Angioplasties

Renal Artery Angioplasties

Lower Limb Artery Angioplasties

Carotid Artery Bypasses

Upper Limb Artery Bypasses

Iliac Artery Bypasses

Renal Artery Bypasses

Aortofemoral And Aortobifemoral Bypasses

Femoropopliteal Bypasses

Femorotibeal Bypasses

Other Lower Limb Bypasses

Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Thrombectomies & Thromboendarterectomies

Head, Neck, & Upper Limb Angioplasties

Removals Of The Saphenous Vein

Removals Of Other Veins Of The Lower Limbs

Neurosurgical Procedures

Surgeries For Traumatic Brain Injuries

New Shunt Placements

Revision Shunt Surgeries

Endoscopic Third Ventriculostomies

Diagnostic Ventricular Endoscopies

Vascular Lesion Surgeries

Vascular Lesion Coil Procedures

Open Pituitary Tumor Surgeries

Endoscopic Pituitary Tumor Surgeries

Open Intracranial Tumor Surgeries

Endoscopic Intracranial Tumor Surgeries

Cranioplasties, Duraplasties, And Combined Reconstructions

Functional Neurosurgeries

General Surgery Procedures

Laparoscopic Cholecystectomies

Open Cholecystectomies

Laparoscopic Appendectomies

Open Appendectomies

Laparoscopic Herniorrhaphies

Open Herniorrhaphies

Esophageal (Other Endoscopic)

Stomach & Intestinal (Other Endoscopic)

Colorectal (Other Endoscopic)

Liver (Other Endoscopic)

Gallbladder & Biliary (Other Endoscopic)

Pancreatic (Other Endoscopic)

Other (Other Endoscopic)

Esophageal (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)

Stomach & Intestinal (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)

Colorectal (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)

Liver (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)

Gallbladder & Biliary (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)

Pancreatic (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)

Other (Other General, Non-Endoscopic)

Laparoscopic Bariatric

Open Bariatric

Orthopedic Procedures

Revision Hip Arthroplasties

Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Partial Hip

Primary Hip Arthroplasties - Total Hip

Revision Knee Arthroplasties

Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Partial Knee

Primary Knee Arthroplasties - Total Knee

Internal Fixation Procedures For The Upper Extremities

Internal Fixations For Femoral Fractures

Internal Fixations For Other Lower Extremity Fractures

Knees (Arthroscopies)

Shoulders (Arthroscopies)

Ankles (Arthroscopies)

Feet & Toes (Arthroscopies)

Others (Arthroscopies)

Shoulders (Arthroplasties)

Hands & Wrists (Arthroplasties)

Elbows (Arthroplasties)

Feet & Toes (Arthroplasties)

Ankles (Arthroplasties)

Spine Procedures

Cervical Spine Decompressions

Cervical Spine Discectomies

Cervical Spine Fusions

Cervical Spine Disc Replacements

Thoracic Spine Decompressions

Thoracic Spine Discectomies

Thoracic Spine Fusions

Instrumented Procedures For Deformities

Lumbar Spine Decompressions

Lumbar Spine Discectomies

Lumbar Spine Fusions

Insertion Of Lumbar Interspinous Process Spacer

Lumbar Spine Disc Replacements

Vertebroplasties

Kyphoplasties

Facet Joint Denervations

Ear, Nose, Throat Procedures

Panendoscopies

Adenoidectomies W/O Tonsillectomy

Tonsillectomies

Fess

Septoplasties

Tracheostomies

Ear Procedures

Tongue Procedures

Other Procedures

Obstetrics And Gynecological Procedures

Cesarean Sections

Destructive Operations

Episiotomies

Other Obstetrical Surgeries

Colposcopies

Salpingo-Oophorectomies & Oophorectomies

Abdominal Hysterectomies

Vaginal Hysterectomies

Breast Reconstruction Surgeries

Breast-Conserving Surgeries

Mastectomies

Other Surgeries

Ophthalmology Procedures

Phacoemulsification Surgeries

Icce Surgeries

Ecce Surgeries

Msics Surgeries

Refractive & Other Surgeries

Urological Procedures

Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy

Percutaneous Nephro Lithotripsy

Ureteroscopies

Open Kidney Stone Procedures

Transurethral Prostatectomies

Other Bph Surgeries

Prostatectomies

Partial Nephrectomies

Radical Nephrectomies

Therapeutic Endoscopies

Diagnostic Endoscopies

Urethral Catheterizations Of Bladder

Stereotactic Radiosurgery Procedures

Intracranial Srs Procedures

Extracranial Spine Procedures

Extracranial Lung Procedures

Other Extracranial Procedures

Aesthetic, Dermatological, Plastic Procedures

Punch Biopsies

Shave Biopsies

Incisional Biopsies

Curettage, Electrocautery, And Electrocoagulation Lesion Destruction

Photodestruction

Cryotherapy-Based Lesion Destruction

Lesion Removal Procedures: Traditional And Other

Abdominoplasty

Blepharoplasty

Breast Augmentation

Breast Lift

Breast Reduction (Women)

Buttock Augmentation

Buttock Lift

Cheek Implants

Chin Augmentation

Facelift

Forehead Lift

Gynecomastia Treatment

Hair Transplantation

Lip Augmentation (Other Than Injectable Materials)

Liposuction

Lower Body Lift

Otoplasty

Rhinoplasty

Thigh Lift

Upper Arm Lift

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Surgeries For Patients With Complete Cleft Lip And Palate

Surgeries For Patients With Isolated Cleft Lip

Surgeries For Patients With Isolated Cleft Palate

Surgeries For Burn Injuries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d6rqpd/2018_study_on?w=12

