Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Control Station, Max 600V AC, CID1 & C2D1

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof control station for use in hazardous work environments and is rated Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, and Class II, Divisions 1 and 2. This unit features three drilled and tapped operator holes on the cover and supports several control mechanisms for heavy-duty machines.



The Larson Electronics EPCS-PBS-3PS.FOR-PLG Explosion Proof Control Station is suitable for busy operations in hazardous locations.



Constructed of aluminum with stainless steel components, the unit is surface mount compatible.





/EIN News/ -- The EPCS-PBS-3PS.FOR-PLG explosion proof control station is made for use in hazardous locations and features Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB and IIA; Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G; and Class III ratings, and also carries NEMA 7 (C and D) and 9 (E, F and G) ratings. This unit features a maximum voltage rating of 600V AC and has a short, red, single mushroom head pushbutton for emergency stops.

Larson Electronics’ hazardous location control station allows operators to engage commands using a three-position (forward/off/reverse), maintained selector switch. This unit features a short, green pilot light to give operators real-time notifications when in use. This device is made of durable aluminum and stainless-steel parts and is compatible with surface mount configurations. Suitable applications include use at chemical plants, agricultural sites, paint spray booths, and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

