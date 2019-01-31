Global Shared Driverless Vehicles Market 2019-2031: Growth Opportunities in through Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, New Business Models, and New Technology
The rapid rate of urbanization in many parts of the world has heavily stressed their urban transport system. Many areas are underserved by transit systems due to the lack of first and last mile connectivity, inaccurate scheduling, low availability of cabs, expensive ride services, and traffic congestion. Alternative modes of transportation, that offer first and last mile connectivity, will improve the ridership and efficiency of mass transit systems.
The ownership of privately owned vehicles is expected to fall by 50 percent, and they could possibly be taxed during peak hours of operation in urban areas. Over the next five to ten years, shared mobility could emerge as the transportation of the future. Companies in the shared driverless vehicles(SDVs)/shared autonomous vehicles(SAVs) market have been conducting vehicle test pilots since 2015, with North America and Europe alone accounting for 85% of them.
Comprehensive testing of SDVs in regular traffic conditions and adapting them to changing traffic ecosystems will enable them to leverage available traffic data to make real-time decisions regarding necessary adjustments in their routes and scheduling. Top companies in the market have also tested their vehicles at annual events such as International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in October 2018 and on main roads in cities such as Renmark and the city of Playford in Australia. There are SDVs carrying only commodities in Mountain View, California, US, to deliver goods from the neighbourhood shopping areas to the consumers. Countries like Japan and China have started mass producing SDVs for deployment in late 2018 and early 2019.
SDVs will help build a consistent commuter base once they improve their safety measures and trustworthiness among end users. The market can potentially reach $10.40 billion by 2031. This study provides the competitive structure of the major industry participants, insights into the key components and technologies employed, analyses of market drivers and restraints, company profiles, revenue forecasts, and the estimated revenue split in market segments and regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
- Key OEMs or Participant Groups Compared in this Study
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Benefits and Applications of SDVs
- Vehicle Segmentation
- Modes of Operation
- Operation of SDVs
4. Overview of SDV Market
- Snapshot of Key Industry Participants (KIPs)
- Regional Snapshot of SDV Suppliers
- Regional Overview and Share of SDV Market
- Key Application Areas of SDVs
- Market Potential for SDVs across Applications
- Challenges in Implementation of SDVs
5. Overview of Technologies Used in SDVs
- Sensors Used in SDVs
- Components of Sensor Technology for SDVs
- Key Powertrain Components of SDVs
- Electric Motors for SDVs-Market Overview
6. Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
7. SDV Market-Cost Breakdown Analysis
- Costs of SDV Installation
- SDV System Cost-Benefit Analysis
- SDV System Revenue Analysis by Scenario
- Cost Benefit Analysis with Break-even Time for SDV Systems
8. Total SDVs Market Forecasts
- Total Estimated Revenues from SDVs
- Total Estimated Revenues from Vehicle Sales
- Total Estimated Deliveries of Vehicles
- Total Estimated Vehicles in Operation
9. Competitive Environment Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Disruptors in Autonomous Solutions
- Disruptors in the Autonomous Vehicle Industry
- Benchmarking of Key Market Participants
10. Company Profiles
- Easymile-Components for WePod Project
- Easymile EZ10
- Navya-Components of the ARMA Shuttle
- Navya Arma
- 2getthere-Vehicle Types
- 2getthere-Automated Vehicle Technology
- Local Motors-Olli: Self-driving Enabled by IBM Watson IoT
11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities in through Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, New Business Models, and New Technology
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
12. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
13. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- 2getthere
- Easymile
- IBM
- Navya Arma
- Olli
