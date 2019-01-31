Global Shared Driverless Vehicles Market 2019-2031: Growth Opportunities in through Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, New Business Models, and New Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Global Shared Driverless Vehicles Market, Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rapid rate of urbanization in many parts of the world has heavily stressed their urban transport system. Many areas are underserved by transit systems due to the lack of first and last mile connectivity, inaccurate scheduling, low availability of cabs, expensive ride services, and traffic congestion. Alternative modes of transportation, that offer first and last mile connectivity, will improve the ridership and efficiency of mass transit systems.

The ownership of privately owned vehicles is expected to fall by 50 percent, and they could possibly be taxed during peak hours of operation in urban areas. Over the next five to ten years, shared mobility could emerge as the transportation of the future. Companies in the shared driverless vehicles(SDVs)/shared autonomous vehicles(SAVs) market have been conducting vehicle test pilots since 2015, with North America and Europe alone accounting for 85% of them.



Comprehensive testing of SDVs in regular traffic conditions and adapting them to changing traffic ecosystems will enable them to leverage available traffic data to make real-time decisions regarding necessary adjustments in their routes and scheduling. Top companies in the market have also tested their vehicles at annual events such as International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in October 2018 and on main roads in cities such as Renmark and the city of Playford in Australia. There are SDVs carrying only commodities in Mountain View, California, US, to deliver goods from the neighbourhood shopping areas to the consumers. Countries like Japan and China have started mass producing SDVs for deployment in late 2018 and early 2019.

SDVs will help build a consistent commuter base once they improve their safety measures and trustworthiness among end users. The market can potentially reach $10.40 billion by 2031. This study provides the competitive structure of the major industry participants, insights into the key components and technologies employed, analyses of market drivers and restraints, company profiles, revenue forecasts, and the estimated revenue split in market segments and regions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Findings and Future Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Key OEMs or Participant Groups Compared in this Study

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Benefits and Applications of SDVs

Vehicle Segmentation

Modes of Operation

Operation of SDVs

4. Overview of SDV Market

Snapshot of Key Industry Participants (KIPs)

Regional Snapshot of SDV Suppliers

Regional Overview and Share of SDV Market

Key Application Areas of SDVs

Market Potential for SDVs across Applications

Challenges in Implementation of SDVs

5. Overview of Technologies Used in SDVs

Sensors Used in SDVs

Components of Sensor Technology for SDVs

Key Powertrain Components of SDVs

Electric Motors for SDVs-Market Overview

6. Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

7. SDV Market-Cost Breakdown Analysis

Costs of SDV Installation

SDV System Cost-Benefit Analysis

SDV System Revenue Analysis by Scenario

Cost Benefit Analysis with Break-even Time for SDV Systems

8. Total SDVs Market Forecasts

Total Estimated Revenues from SDVs

Total Estimated Revenues from Vehicle Sales

Total Estimated Deliveries of Vehicles

Total Estimated Vehicles in Operation

9. Competitive Environment Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Disruptors in Autonomous Solutions

Disruptors in the Autonomous Vehicle Industry

Benchmarking of Key Market Participants

10. Company Profiles

Easymile-Components for WePod Project

Easymile EZ10

Navya-Components of the ARMA Shuttle

Navya Arma

2getthere-Vehicle Types

2getthere-Automated Vehicle Technology

Local Motors-Olli: Self-driving Enabled by IBM Watson IoT

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities in through Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, New Business Models, and New Technology

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

12. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

13. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



2getthere

Easymile

IBM

Navya Arma

Olli

