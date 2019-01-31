Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Outlook 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) market accounted for $5.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $26.55 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as increasing demand technological advancements growing investments in the government sector, growing adoption of mobile payment solutions and growth in online transactions are driving the market growth. However, iris identification and authentication and performance deterioration for inaccurate detection of fingerprint are some of the factors hindering the market growth.



The Automated Fingerprint Identification System is a biometric categorization method that uses digital imaging information. It is majorly used by law organization agencies to compare fingerprints and capture criminals. As digital technology progresses, fingerprinting is increasingly being used as a fraud prevention measure. It has been used in large-scale community identifications, the chief reason of which is to prevent multiple enrollments in an electoral. AFIS is gaining popularity as a method used to identify individual user logons.



By End User, government segment witnessed steady growth during the forecast period owing to increase adoption of unique identity for an individual that helps eliminate issues such as identity theft or false identity.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing focus of governments towards the deployment of biometric solutions at airports and for border control to boost the security level.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market, By Search Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Latent Print to Latent Print Search

5.3 Tenprint to Tenprint Search

5.4 Other Search Types



6 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Service

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 Microprocessors/Microcontrollers

6.3.2 Displays

6.3.3 Fingerprint Input Modules

6.3.3.1 Sensors

6.3.3.1.1 Capacitive Sensors

6.3.3.1.2 Optical Sensors

6.3.3.1.3 Thermal Sensors

6.3.3.1.4 Ultrasound Sensors

6.3.4 Other Hardwares

6.4 Software

6.4.1 Database Fingerprints

6.4.2 Matchers

6.4.2.1 Pattern Matching

6.4.2.2 Miniature-Based Matching



7 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single Modal Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS)

7.3 Multi Modal Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS)



8 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government

8.2.1 (eGovt. Passport & Verification offices

8.2.2 Visa/eVisa

8.3 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

8.4 Consumer Electronics

8.5 Defense & Security

8.6 Education

8.7 Healthcare

8.8 Hospitality

8.9 Retail

8.10 Transport/Logistics

8.11 Other End Users



9 Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



3M Cogent Inc.

Afix Technologies Incorporation

Crossmatch Technologies Inc.

Dermalog Identification Systems Gmbh

East Shore Technologies

Fujitsu Limited

Gemalto NV

HID Global Corporation

DEMIA

M2sys Technology

NEC Corporation

Papillon Systems

Sonda Technologies Ltd.

Suprema Incorporation

