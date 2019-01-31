Warrior-Scholar Project Receives $850,000 Grant from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

Groundbreaking Funding Expands Impact in Preparing Enlisted Service Members for Higher Education

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Warrior-Scholar Project (WSP) announced it has received an $850,000 investment from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, which will provide capacity-building support to allow the organization to reach a greater number of enlisted, transitioning, and veteran service members. This significant award is a milestone in the history of WSP, a national nonprofit that hosts immersive, no-cost academic boot camps for enlisted veterans at some of America’s top colleges and universities.

Military veterans from the intensive one-week academic boot camp at Georgetown University during the summer of 2018. Their concentrated syllabus was comprised of both classic and modern scholarly works and guided them as they learned how to frame their ideas in an academic context, think critically, and formulate scholarly arguments. Participants not only learned the subject-matter material; they learned how to learn.



Through its unique programming, WSP helps veterans rediscover and develop the skills and confidence necessary to successfully complete four-year undergraduate programs in higher education. Investments made by WSP funders and private donors cover the entire cost of the program for participants.

“We at WSP are profoundly honored by the support and faith the Clark Foundation has shown us,” said Mark London, Board Chair for Warrior-Scholar Project. “In the past six years, we have graduated nearly 1,000 men and women veterans from our program. We have guided and fostered their paths toward academic excellence through challenging academic and leadership training. These are tomorrow’s leaders, and the Clark Foundation’s support allows us to advance these efforts.”

The Foundation’s investment will support organizational growth in 2019 to serve additional participants through several strategic initiatives, including expansion of WSP’s core summer programming and its Community College Outreach Initiative. Additionally, the grant will allow WSP to launch new programming in areas such as southern California, home to tens of thousands of veterans interested in pursuing higher education.

The Clark Foundation is the family foundation of the late A. James Clark, former head of Clark Construction Group, and his wife, Alice B. Clark. The Foundation helps those who are driven to achieve by connecting their efforts with greater opportunity, focusing its investments in four areas: engineering studies; DC education; the DC community; and veterans initiatives.

“We are proud to support the life-changing work of Warrior-Scholar Project to provide those who have valiantly served our country a program that helps maximize their potential in pursuing a college education,” said Mike Monroe, Director of Veterans Initiatives at the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation. “This investment will allow WSP to increase the number of programs they provide as well as build additional offerings for those they serve.”

Warrior-Scholar Project empowers enlisted service members to excel at four-year universities. Through an intensive and immersive one- to two-week format, or academic “boot camp,” participants gain skills required for success and support for the cultural shift from the military to higher education at top-tier schools. Through the duration of this free program, students are housed on campus, and engage in challenging discussions with accomplished professors, receiving tailored instruction on key skills like analytic reading and college-level writing. In addition to the immersive model, another unique aspect of the program is the use of program alumni who have successfully transitioned to top schools to administer the programs and serve as mentors to participants. For more information, visit www.warrior-scholar.org.

The A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation seeks out grantees who build practical, immediate, and concrete connections between effort and opportunity — from scholarships for engineering students to better schools for DC’s children to veteran reintegration programs and support of the DC community. The Clark Foundation targets its investments in the veterans' community to serve post-9/11 veterans and their families, focusing on education, community and sense of purpose, employment, health and wellness, and family support. For more information, visit www.ClarkFoundationDC.org.

