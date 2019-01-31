Probiotic Ingredient Markets to 2023 - Global Analysis & Forecast by Application, Source, Form, End-user and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotic Ingredients Market by Application (Functional Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Nutrition), Source (Bacteria and Yeast), Form (Dry and Liquid), End User (Human and Animal), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global probiotic ingredients market was valued at USD 268 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 402 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2023.

The market is driven by factors such as the health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods, the increasing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements, participation of government bodies in the R&D of probiotics, and increasing global demand for superior-quality feed products.

Regulations on the maximum quantity of probiotics that can be added to the feed, processing methods, labeling, packaging, and storage conditions are projected to inhibit the growth of the probiotics market for feed.



By form, the liquid segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global probiotic ingredients market between 2018 and 2023.



Based on form, the probiotic ingredients market is segmented into dry and liquid. The liquid segment records the highest CAGR as it is relatively cheap in terms of storage and transportation.

Also, the dry form utilizes methods of freeze-drying and freezing, which despite being efficient, led to higher transportation and energy consumption costs. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on experimenting with the liquid forms of probiotic ingredients for developing more equitable solutions.



By application, the pharmaceutical segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, as probiotic strains have multiple health benefits and are gaining commercial acceptance among manufacturers, pharmaceutical & drug developers, and end consumers.

Probiotic strains are proven to treat and help to prevent several gastrointestinal diseases such as traveler's diarrhea, antibiotic-associated diarrhea, inflammatory bowel disease, lactose intolerance, irritable bowel syndrome, vaginal infections, rheumatoid arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and immune enhancement. Hence, there is a surge in demand for probiotic ingredients in the pharmaceuticals segment.



North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the probiotic ingredients market, due to an increase in the demand for supplements and rise in the consumption of probiotic dairy products.



The demand for probiotic-formulated food products in North America has increased, with the growing number of product launches at the consumer level. In the dairy sector, the yogurt segment is projected to account for the largest segment with consumers also recognizing fermented products containing live microorganisms.

In the US, more than half of the yogurt sold is formulated with probiotics. Factors influencing probiotic yogurt consumption include the development of new flavored yogurt by manufacturers, convenient one-shot packaging, and low prices. Thus, there is a strong demand for various bacterial as well as yeast strains from probiotic product manufacturers in this region.



Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Probiotic Ingredients Market

4.2 Probiotic Ingredients Market, By Source

4.3 Asia Pacific: Probiotic Ingredients Market, By Application

4.4 Probiotic Ingredients Market, By End User and Region

4.5 Probiotic Ingredients Market Growth, By Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Health Benefits Associated With Probiotic-Fortified Foods

5.2.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Probiotic Dietary Supplements

5.2.1.3 Participation of International Bodies in the R&D of Probiotics

5.2.1.4 Increasing Global Demand for Superior-Quality Feed Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 International Quality Standards and Regulations for Probiotic Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Eu Ban on Antibiotic Growth Promoters in Feed

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Probiotics in Developed Economies

5.2.3.3 Promoting Probiotic Health Benefits Among Livestock Farmers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities in Integrating Probiotics in Functional Food

5.2.4.2 Significant Operating Cost

5.2.4.3 Proving the Efficacy of Probiotic Strains



6 Regulatory Framework and Patents

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America: Regulatory Environment Analysis

6.2.1 US

6.2.2 Canada

6.3 Europe: Regulatory Environment Analysis

6.4 Asia Pacific: Regulatory Environment Analysis

6.4.1 Japan

6.4.2 India

6.5 South America: Regulatory Environment Analysis

6.5.1 Brazil

6.6 Patent Analysis



7 Probiotic Ingredients Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Functional Foods & Beverages

7.2.1 Dairy Products

7.2.1.1 Yogurt

7.2.1.2 Cheese

7.2.1.3 Other Dairy Products

7.2.2 Non-Dairy Products

7.2.2.1 Vegetable-Based Probiotic Products

7.2.2.2 Fruit-Based Probiotic Products

7.2.2.3 Meat-Based Probiotic Products

7.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.3.1 Dietary Supplements

7.3.1.1 Tablets

7.3.1.2 Probiotic Drinks

7.3.1.3 Powders

7.3.1.4 Capsules

7.4 Animal Nutrition

7.5 Others



8 Probiotic Ingredients Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bacteria

8.2.1 Lactobacillus

8.2.2 Bifidobacterium

8.2.3 Streptococcus and Enterococcus

8.3 Yeast

8.3.1 Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

8.3.2 Saccharomyces Boulardi

8.3.3 E. Coli



9 Probiotics Ingredients Market, By Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dry

9.2.1 Dry Form Holds the Largest Market Share Due to Its Stability and Longer Shelf-Life

9.3 Liquid

9.3.1 Liquid Form has A Faster Growing Market Due to Being Relatively Cheaper Than Dry Form.



10 Probiotics Ingredients Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Human

10.2.1 Intestinal Disorders

10.2.2 Lactose Intolerance

10.2.3 Inflammatory Bowel Disorders

10.2.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

10.2.5 Respiratory Infections

10.2.6 Obesity

10.2.7 Urogenital Infections

10.2.8 Type-2 Diabetes

10.2.9 Cancer

10.3 Animal



11 Probiotic Ingredients Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Share in North American Market Due to Higher Adoption of Technologies

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Canada has Huge Potential for Probiotic Ingredients Due to Increasing Investments By Big Players

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Increasing Demand From the Pharmaceuticals Industry is Expected to Drive the Market for Probiotic Strains in Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Higher Pace of Technological Advancements is Driving the Market for Probiotic Ingredients in the Country

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Ban on Usage of Antibiotics By the Eu in the Poultry Industry is Proving to Be an Opportunity for Probiotics in the Country

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.3.1 Consumer Awareness About Health Benefits of Probiotics is Driving the Market in the Country

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.4.1 Increasing Investment in Probiotics By Big Players in the Country is Driving the Market

11.3.5 Russia

11.3.5.1 Increasing Demand for Fermented Dairy Products in the Country is Driving the Market for Probiotic Ingredients

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.3.6.1 Consumer Acceptance for Probiotic Products Driving the Market for Probiotic Ingredient

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 The Market in China is Growing Due to the Increasing Application of Probiotics in Infant Formula Business

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Increase in Health Care Costs is One of the Driving Forces for the Probiotic Ingredients Market

11.4.3 Australia & New Zealand

11.4.3.1 Technological Advancements in Probiotics is Driving the Market in the Countries

11.4.4 India

11.4.4.1 India has Huge Potential Due to the Increase in Pharmaceutical Companies Investing in Development of Probiotic Drugs

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.5.1 Fermented Dairy Products Have Gained Popularity in These Countries

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 The Increased Demand for Good Quality Meat From Consumers Presents an Immense Opportunity for Application of Probiotic Strains in Animal Feed

11.5.2 Middle East & Africa

11.5.2.1 Functional Foods & Beverages has the Largest Market Share in Middle East Due to the Application of Inexpensive Technology of Fermentation in the Manufacture of End Products



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Expansions & Investments

12.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures & Partnerships

12.4 Product Launches

12.5 Mergers & Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Kerry

13.2 DowDuPont

13.3 Chr. Hansen

13.4 Biogaia

13.5 Probi

13.6 GLAC Biotech

13.7 Bifodan

13.8 Lallemand

13.9 UAS Laboratories

13.10 Biena



