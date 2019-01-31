2018 Report on Routers - Worldwide Markets, 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Routers - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Global Routers Market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR by 2026.



The key factors that are favouring the market growth are amplified requirement for mobile devices, transfer of data, photos & videos, and other new online services. Constant reserves in telecommunication industry by governments across the world will further drive the market growth, whereas uncertainty in investments by organizations, unavailability of liquidity and shortage of credit facilities are the factors hindering the routers market.



Router is a hardware device intended to move incoming signaling and outgoing signaling to an additional network, examine and obtain. Routers became popular consumer devices when households began to build up multiple computers and wanted to split the home Internet connection. It might also be used to adapt the signaling to another network interface, drop them, and do other actions relating to a network.



By Connection Type, Wireless Router segment is expected to be fastest growing segment due to its required Less time for installation and it consume less power and optimized rack space usage for better bandwidth capacity .



By geography, Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for high-definition content as well as multi-screen delivery. The growth can be attributed to propelling demand for multi-screen delivery and high-definition content.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Routers Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Edge Router

5.3 Core Router



6 Global Routers Market, By Connection Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wireless Router

6.3 Wired Router



7 Global Routers Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enterprises

7.3 Service Providers

7.4 Research/Education & Others



8 Global Routers Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Belkin International Inc. (USA)

10.2 Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)

10.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)

10.4 ZTE Corporation (China)

10.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

10.6 Siemens AG (Germany)

10.7 Nokia Networks (Finland)

10.8 Broadcom Inc. (USA)

10.9 ARRIS Group Inc. (USA)

10.10 Juniper Networks Inc. (USA)

10.11 Buffalo Americas Inc. (USA)

10.12 ADTRAN Inc. (USA)

10.13 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

10.14 TP-LINK Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

10.15 D-Link Systems Inc. (USA)

10.16 ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

10.17 NETGEAR Inc. (USA)

10.18 Extreme Networks Inc. (USA)

10.19 Yamaha Corp. (Japan)

10.20 ZyXEL Communications Corporation (Taiwan)



