Worldwide Nuclear Power Industry Report: 2013-2017 & 2018-2022

The global nuclear industry has been under the spotlight as governments worldwide discuss the pros and cons of nuclear power, particularly after the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011. Regardless of the safety concerns of nuclear power, there is no doubt that nuclear power is here to stay. While many countries have put in motion plans to phase out nuclear power, there are many who are actively boosting the growth of nuclear power.



With the recent spate of nuclear accidents, the global nuclear power industry has seen deterioration over recent years, but nevertheless, the industry is expected to expand and post a strong growth rate in the years to 2020. There are over 400 civil nuclear power reactors in operation around the world today, with the US accounting for nearly one-third of the world's nuclear electricity.



Global Nuclear Power Industry 2018 analyzes the Global Nuclear Power Industry in this in-depth research report. The report begins with an analysis of the industry statistics. It analyzes the global nuclear power industry through an industry overview, industry statistics from 2013-2017, industry segmentation, amongst others. It also looks at price trends for nuclear power, industry trends, a look at the expansion of nuclear power capacity, the addition of new capacity and the public acceptance of nuclear power. A Porter's Five Forces Strategy analysis of the Global Nuclear Power Industry is also carried out.



It analyzes the economics of nuclear power through capital costs, operation costs, system costs, external costs, the economics of nuclear power versus other forms of electricity generation and the cost competitiveness of nuclear power in the future. Investment incentives for nuclear power are also looked at.



Climate change is an integral part of the energy industry today and we look at the global climate change and impact of nuclear power on this. Furthermore, we also look at the challenges and barriers facing nuclear power.



Global regulatory initiatives that govern the nuclear power industry such as the U.S. Clean Air Act, Nuclear Power 2010, International Nuclear Energy Research Initiative and others are analyzed in the report.



The outlook for the global nuclear power industry to the year 2022 is included in the year, as well as a comparison of nuclear power to other power resources is included in the analysis of the Global Nuclear Power Industry 2018.



Following this, we move on to the analysis of the key nuclear power markets worldwide. It analyzes many nuclear markets worldwide including Japan, China, India, the US, Ukraine, Russia, etc. For each market, it analyzes the industry through an overview, nuclear capacity, fuel cycle details, regulatory framework governing the industry, research and development efforts, nuclear waste management and nuclear non-proliferation.



No industry analysis is complete without a look at the major industry players and we analyze the leading players in the Global Nuclear Power Industry through a business profile, financial analysis, and a SWOT analysis. The analysis looks at both nuclear power companies as well as nuclear power utilities.

