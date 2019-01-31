The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. Issues Liquidating Distribution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) announces today that it has issued its liquidating distribution today pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution previously approved by the Fund’s stockholders at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The amount of the distribution of $11.5425 per share represents the proportionate interests of stockholders in the assets of the Fund, fixed on the basis of their respective holdings at the close of business on January 23, 2019. This amount equals the remainder of the proceeds of the liquidation of the Fund’s portfolio following payment, or setting aside for payment, of all liabilities and obligations of the Fund. The distribution is comprised entirely of a return of capital. It is currently expected that on Friday, February 8, 2019 the Fund will be de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).



This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Fund securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company whose shares were traded on the NYSE under the symbol “APB.”

Contact:

Pristine Advisors

888-427-4272

www.asiapacificfund.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.