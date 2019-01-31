Stevens Strategic Communications Launches The Ohio 100

The 100 Companies welcomes digital publication in its 20th market

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stevens Strategic Communications has launched the The Ohio 100, a weekly publication reaching the inboxes of almost 50,000 business leaders and influencers living in the Buckeye State. Cleveland-based Stevens Strategic Communications’ new digital venture includes an eNewsletter, featuring 100-word stories and 100-second videos, website and social media channels. The Ohio 100 was created in partnership with international publishing network The 100 Companies.

“We are both humbled and thrilled about the opportunity to provide a voice to business and thought leaders who have something to say to the people of the great State of Ohio with special emphasis on the Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati regions,” said Ed Stevens, APR, Stevens Strategic CEO and The Ohio 100’s president. “We are employing a proven concept that generates high open and click-through rates. Our clients will obtain information about individuals interested in their content.”

Readers of The Ohio 100 will enjoy 100-word stories, 100-second videos and podcasts thatprovide a quick yet thorough view into the people, news, events and ideas that makeOhio what it is today. The 15-story issues will cover topics including business news, culture, arts and entertainment, events, travel, restaurants, real estate and more

“We’ve been intrigued with Ed Stevens’ editorial vision for Ohio and we are even more excited by his brilliant move to add veteran sales executive Frank Bird as publisher on the Stevens Strategic team,” said Chris Schroder, The 100 Companies founder. “Each member of our network adds their own innovative contribution to our platform, and The Ohio 100 appears to be building a new model of marketing expertise that will certainly be replicated in other markets.”

Frank Bird was instrumental in shaping the success of Cleveland Magazine and Great Lakes Publishing for 25 years, according to Stevens. “From ad salesman to advertising director to associate publisher and publisher, he grew along with GLP, making it one of the most successful city and regional publishing groups in the country. His experience with Great Lakes Publishing is a perfect background for the publisher of The Ohio 100,” Stevens said.

With its launch, The Ohio 100 becomes the 20th market to join The 100 Companies, an award-winning digital network and content marketing platform, and the third to publish weekly. It appears to be the only electronic publication reaching the entire state and will provide access to a circulation of 450,000 when The Ohio 100 articles appear in all 20 of The 100 Companies’ publications.

The 100 Companies’ markets include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Atlanta, Boston, Colorado, Dubai, Houston, Memphis, New Orleans, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Southwest Florida, Tallahassee, Tampa Bay, Washington D.C., Wisconsin and The Travel 100. More markets are launching this year.

In addition to The Ohio 100’s weekly eNewsletter, there is a new website, www.theohio100.com, as well as social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The 100 Companies

The 100 Companies is the world’s first international PR network content marketing publishing platform and is currently launched in 20 markets. The platform features 100-word stories and 100-second videos in eNewsletters, websites and social media platforms. Members of The 100 Companies and their clients and sponsors are featured as columnists and thought leaders in their respective markets and can distribute their content throughout our international network.

The 100 Companies was named as a finalist in Georgia’s MAX Awards (Marketing Award for Excellence) in 2017. The Atlanta-based firm traces its roots to the October 2013 launch of The Atlanta 100, a weekly eNewsletter and website with social media platforms created by an Atlanta public relations firm. The Atlanta 100 was named as a finalist in the Atlanta Press Club’s 2013 Awards of Excellence, as judged by the National Press Club, alongside CNN and The Weather Channel. Based on the success in the Atlanta market, The 100 Companies was spun off as a separate company and expanded in January 2016 to additional markets from Denali to Dubai. Learn more at www.the100companies.com.

About Stevens Strategic Communications, Inc.

Stevens Strategic Communications is an award-winning, full-service agency that serves business-to-business as well as consumer clients with integrated marketing, corporate and crisis communications services. A founding member of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), Stevens Strategic Communications provides clients with a global presence and local reach in partnership with one of the leading PR networks in the world. For more information, contact Ed Stevens at 440-617-0100 ext. 201 or estevens@stevensstrategic.com. Visit www.stevensstrategic.com.

