Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market 2017-2018 & 2026
Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device market accounted for $65.57 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $118.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.
Implementation of emission standards by governments to address climate change and pollution is propelling the market growth. However, shifting consumer preference toward electric vehicle is hindering the market growth. In addition, surging demand for passenger vehicles owing to increment in disposable income is providing ample opportunities.
Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device is substances that come out of an exhaust system into the atmosphere. Hybrid-electric vehicles cut pollution and comply with laws limiting vehicle exhaust emissions. A high-capacity catalytic converter reduces the level of harmful exhaust emissions discharged into the atmosphere.
Amongst engine type, gasoline is expected to lead the industry due to its advantages over diesel. This growth is attributed to its excessive usage in passenger vehicles in countries such as the U.S., China, and Japan.
In geography, Asia Pacific is dominated due to increased production of automobiles in emerging economies including China and India and growing demand in countries, such as South Korea and Japan, along with cheap labor and favorable working conditions will further fuel the industry growth in the region.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Device Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)
5.3 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)
5.4 Lean NOx Trap (LNT)
5.5 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)
5.6 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)
5.7 Three Way Catalytic Converter (TWC)
6 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Vehicle Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Commercial Vehicle
6.3 Passenger Vehicle
7 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Rhodium
7.3 Palladium
7.4 Platinum
8 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 OEM
8.3 Aftermarket
9 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Engine Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hybrid
9.3 Diesel
9.4 Gasoline
10 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Johnson Matthey
12.2 Corning Incorporated
12.3 Faurecia
12.4 DENSO Corporation
12.5 BOSAL
12.6 Tenneco Inc
12.7 Bosch Rexroth
12.8 Albonair GmbH
12.9 Ashok Leyland
12.10 Toyota Motor Corporation
12.11 General Motors
12.12 Katcon
12.13 CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc.
12.14 Eberspacher Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co., KG
12.15 TATA Motors
