Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market 2017-2018 & 2026

Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device market accounted for $65.57 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $118.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.



Implementation of emission standards by governments to address climate change and pollution is propelling the market growth. However, shifting consumer preference toward electric vehicle is hindering the market growth. In addition, surging demand for passenger vehicles owing to increment in disposable income is providing ample opportunities.



Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device is substances that come out of an exhaust system into the atmosphere. Hybrid-electric vehicles cut pollution and comply with laws limiting vehicle exhaust emissions. A high-capacity catalytic converter reduces the level of harmful exhaust emissions discharged into the atmosphere.



Amongst engine type, gasoline is expected to lead the industry due to its advantages over diesel. This growth is attributed to its excessive usage in passenger vehicles in countries such as the U.S., China, and Japan.



In geography, Asia Pacific is dominated due to increased production of automobiles in emerging economies including China and India and growing demand in countries, such as South Korea and Japan, along with cheap labor and favorable working conditions will further fuel the industry growth in the region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Device Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

5.3 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

5.4 Lean NOx Trap (LNT)

5.5 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

5.6 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

5.7 Three Way Catalytic Converter (TWC)



6 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial Vehicle

6.3 Passenger Vehicle



7 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rhodium

7.3 Palladium

7.4 Platinum



8 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 OEM

8.3 Aftermarket



9 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Engine Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hybrid

9.3 Diesel

9.4 Gasoline



10 Global Automotive Exhaust Emission Control Device Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Johnson Matthey

12.2 Corning Incorporated

12.3 Faurecia

12.4 DENSO Corporation

12.5 BOSAL

12.6 Tenneco Inc

12.7 Bosch Rexroth

12.8 Albonair GmbH

12.9 Ashok Leyland

12.10 Toyota Motor Corporation

12.11 General Motors

12.12 Katcon

12.13 CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc.

12.14 Eberspacher Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co., KG

12.15 TATA Motors



