Bitstamp’s New Mobile App Now Available For iOS and Android

LUXEMBOURG CITY, Luxembourg, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitstamp , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its new mobile app, which is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.



The new app combines all the tools that make Bitstamp attractive for advanced traders in an intuitive interface, simple enough that anyone can begin trading in seconds.

Features of the new app include:

Simple buy/sell interface for beginners

Advanced Tradeview for experienced traders

All currencies paired with USD, EUR and BTC

Instant, market, limit and stop orders available

Check your balances, transaction history and transaction details

Remotely disable the app in case your phone gets lost

Worldwide availability

Send crypto for free

“The new app will allow our users to take Bitstamp with them wherever they go and trade cryptocurrencies on an easy-to-use mobile interface,” said Nejc Kodrič, CEO of Bitstamp. “Crypto never sleeps and now our customers will have a new tool to stay on top of the markets securely from their mobile devices.”

To properly service an increased number of users since the launch of Bitstamp’s first app in 2015, Bitstamp designed its new app with clarity, efficiency and scalability in mind. Low fees, an array of order types and in-depth charts are what sets the new Bitstamp app apart from other crypto wallets and exchange apps.

The mobile app is part of a series of developments Bitstamp has undertaken to improve the trading experience of its users. The crypto pioneer will be releasing regular upgrades over the course of the year, with a new desktop trading interface entering closed beta testing and tech partnerships with market monitoring expert Irisium and Cinnober, a world-class trading and clearing technology provider, slated for implementation by end of Q2. With both in-house developed upgrades and an increasing number of high-profile tech partnerships, Bitstamp continues following its vision to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional finance.

A verified Bitstamp account is necessary to use the app, but upcoming versions will allow users to register and verify their accounts in the app. Bitstamp’s previous mobile app will be disabled after a one-month crossover period; however, all users are encouraged to switch to the new app immediately for improved performance, reliability and additional features.

About Bitstamp:

Founded in 2011, Bitstamp is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and the EU’s largest by trading volume. Currently offering trading between BTC, BCH, ETH, XRP, LTC, USD and EUR, the exchange empowers individuals and institutions to reap the benefits of emerging financial technologies by unlocking reliable access to leading cryptocurrencies. With its focus on prudence and oversight, Bitstamp is uniquely positioned to serve as a stepping-stone between the traditional financial and cryptocurrency worlds. Safe, simple and secure to use, Bitstamp always puts its customers first, which is why it gets the stamp of approval from over 3 million traders throughout the world. For more information about how Bitstamp supports the exchange of currencies, information, ideas and trust, visit www.bitstamp.net .

Bitstamp app is available at:

Apple App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/bitstamp/id1406825640

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.bitstamp.app

Media Contacts:

Brianna Hayes, Uproar PR for Bitstamp, bhayes@uproarpr.com, (321) 236-0102 x237



