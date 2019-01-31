Tier 1 European Mobile Service Provider Partners With Allot To Protect Mobile Users Using Allot’s NetworkSecure Cybersecurity Solution

European consumers will pay a premium for the security service to be shared between the Operator and Allot

/EIN News/ -- Hod HaSharon, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that a Tier 1 European mobile service provider, has selected Allot's NetworkSecure solution to protect the Company’s mobile users against growing threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware, and crypto-mining. The security as a service will be offered to their approximately 2.5 million subscribers. Revenues from those that choose to subscribe to security solution will be shared between the two companies.

NetworkSecure, part of the AllotSecure product suite, is the market leader in the growing network-based, mass-market cybersecurity category protecting more than 21M mobile users globally. The network-based solution enables Tier 1 European mobile service provider to offer its customers a security service that protects against rising cybersecurity threats as well as allows parents to apply controls to their children’s mobile devices – without the need to download and install anything on the devices. Coupled with Allot’s consumer marketing suite, the GDPR- compliant NetworkSecure solution has been proven to achieve up to 50% penetration.

“We have consistently proven that our clientless network-based security platform allows service providers to increase their ARPU and strengthen their differentiation. Allot’s NetworkSecure provides a seamless user experience and is easily integrated into the service provider network,” said Hagay Katz, VP Strategic Accounts, Cyber Security at Allot. “Our goal is to not only offer the Tier 1 European mobile service provider’s customers the much-needed security, but also support their business goals by increasing penetration by up to 50% in certain markets through our engagement tools and marketing expertise.”

