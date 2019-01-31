Global Infrared Detector Market Outlook 2017-2026: Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics and Growing Security Concerns are Driving Market Growth
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrared Detector - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Infrared Detector market accounted for $307.25 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $760.83 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for consumer electronics and growing security concerns are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of the technology and availability of substitutes for infrared gas detectors are restricting the market growth. In addition, a rising scope for consumer electronics application is the factor providing ample of the opportunities.
An infrared detector is an electronic device that is used to detect infrared radiation in order to measure heat and detect motion of the surrounding objects. It is integrated with different devices used in surveillance, automobiles, testing, detection, and measurement. Infrared detectors that convert infrared radiation into an electrical signal are one of the most significant groups of sensors in defense system applications. These detectors are increasingly becoming a prime component of consumer electronics devices such as smart TV, smartphone and others. It is integrated with different devices used in surveillance, automobiles, testing, detection, and measurement.
Amongst type, Thermopile segment accounted for the largest market in infrared detectors due to the preference for contactless temperature measurement in many applications.
By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period owing to witnessing an increase in the demand for infrared detectors from the military and defense sectors and temperature measurement and industrial applications. Major countries contributing toward the growth of infrared detector market in the region are Japan, China, India, and Taiwan.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Wavelength
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Short-Wave Infrared
5.3 Medium-Wave Infrared
5.4 Long-Wavelength Infrared
6 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Microbolometer
6.3 Indium Gallium Arsenide (Ingaas)
6.4 Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)
6.5 Pyroelectric
6.6 Thermopile
6.7 Other Types
6.7.1 Polycrystalline lead selenide (PBSE)
6.7.2 Polycrystalline lead sulfide detectors (PBS)
7 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cooled IR Detector Technology
7.3 Uncooled IR Detector Technology
8 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging
8.3 Temperature Measurement
8.3.1 Contact Temperature Measurement
8.3.2 Non-Contact Temperature Measurement
8.4 Smart Home
8.5 Industrial
8.5.1 Surveillance and Security
8.5.2 Fire and Gas Detection
8.5.2.1 NDIR Gas Measurement: Technology Development
8.5.2.2 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Gas Detection
8.6 People and Motion Sensing
8.6.1 People/Motion Detection for Security System
8.6.2 Advanced People Detection and Counting
8.7 Security
8.8 Consumer Electronics
8.9 Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)
8.10 Other Applications
9 Global Infrared Detector Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive
9.3 Healthcare
9.4 Manufacturing
9.5 Military and Defense
9.6 Other End Users
10 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Honeywell International Inc
12.2 Flir Systems Inc.
12.3 Texas Instruments Inc
12.4 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
12.5 Excelitas Technologies Corp.
12.6 Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd.
12.7 Raytheon Company
12.8 Melexis NV
12.9 Google Inc.
12.10 Microsoft Corporation
12.11 IBM Corporation
12.12 Vigo System S.A.
12.13 Sofradir SAS
12.14 Infratec Gmbh
12.15 Siemens AG
12.16 ABB Ltd.
12.17 ULIS
12.18 Omron Corporation
12.19 Hamamatsu Photonics KK
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c6pk4f/global_infrared?w=12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
