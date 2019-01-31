Global Infrared Detector Market Outlook 2017-2026: Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics and Growing Security Concerns are Driving Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrared Detector - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Infrared Detector market accounted for $307.25 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $760.83 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for consumer electronics and growing security concerns are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of the technology and availability of substitutes for infrared gas detectors are restricting the market growth. In addition, a rising scope for consumer electronics application is the factor providing ample of the opportunities.



An infrared detector is an electronic device that is used to detect infrared radiation in order to measure heat and detect motion of the surrounding objects. It is integrated with different devices used in surveillance, automobiles, testing, detection, and measurement. Infrared detectors that convert infrared radiation into an electrical signal are one of the most significant groups of sensors in defense system applications. These detectors are increasingly becoming a prime component of consumer electronics devices such as smart TV, smartphone and others. It is integrated with different devices used in surveillance, automobiles, testing, detection, and measurement.



Amongst type, Thermopile segment accounted for the largest market in infrared detectors due to the preference for contactless temperature measurement in many applications.



By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period owing to witnessing an increase in the demand for infrared detectors from the military and defense sectors and temperature measurement and industrial applications. Major countries contributing toward the growth of infrared detector market in the region are Japan, China, India, and Taiwan.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Wavelength

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Short-Wave Infrared

5.3 Medium-Wave Infrared

5.4 Long-Wavelength Infrared



6 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microbolometer

6.3 Indium Gallium Arsenide (Ingaas)

6.4 Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)

6.5 Pyroelectric

6.6 Thermopile

6.7 Other Types

6.7.1 Polycrystalline lead selenide (PBSE)

6.7.2 Polycrystalline lead sulfide detectors (PBS)



7 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cooled IR Detector Technology

7.3 Uncooled IR Detector Technology



8 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging

8.3 Temperature Measurement

8.3.1 Contact Temperature Measurement

8.3.2 Non-Contact Temperature Measurement

8.4 Smart Home

8.5 Industrial

8.5.1 Surveillance and Security

8.5.2 Fire and Gas Detection

8.5.2.1 NDIR Gas Measurement: Technology Development

8.5.2.2 Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Gas Detection

8.6 People and Motion Sensing

8.6.1 People/Motion Detection for Security System

8.6.2 Advanced People Detection and Counting

8.7 Security

8.8 Consumer Electronics

8.9 Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)

8.10 Other Applications



9 Global Infrared Detector Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.3 Healthcare

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Military and Defense

9.6 Other End Users



10 Global Infrared Detector Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Honeywell International Inc

12.2 Flir Systems Inc.

12.3 Texas Instruments Inc

12.4 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

12.5 Excelitas Technologies Corp.

12.6 Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd.

12.7 Raytheon Company

12.8 Melexis NV

12.9 Google Inc.

12.10 Microsoft Corporation

12.11 IBM Corporation

12.12 Vigo System S.A.

12.13 Sofradir SAS

12.14 Infratec Gmbh

12.15 Siemens AG

12.16 ABB Ltd.

12.17 ULIS

12.18 Omron Corporation

12.19 Hamamatsu Photonics KK



