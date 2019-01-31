Global Hospital EMR Systems Market Outlook Report, 2017-2018 & 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital EMR Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hospital EMR Systems market accounted for $10.01 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $24.57 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.



Growing needs to curtail healthcare costs and rising government support for the acceptance of EMRs are the factors fuelling the market growth. However, huge cost of EMR solutions is the major factor restricting the market growth. Moreover, introduction of composite software and the integration and interoperability of software are providing ample opportunities for the market growth.



Electronic medical record (EMR) systems, defined as an electronic record of health-related information on a person that can be created, gathered, managed and consulted by official clinicians and staff within one health care organization.



By component, services segment is likely to grow at a maximum CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare industry depends heavily on service providers for implementation, storage and consulting. These services help doctors to access patient information to ensure accurate and safe treatments.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period, owing to several investments and reforms to modernize China's healthcare infrastructure, the digital healthcare scenario in India, and the execution of e-health initiatives in Australia.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hospital EMR Systems Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Specialty EMR

5.3 General EMR



6 Global Hospital EMR Systems Market, By Mode of Delivery

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cloud-Based

6.3 On-Premise



7 Global Hospital EMR Systems Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.3 Services

7.4 Software



8 Global Hospital EMR Systems Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Siemens Healthcare

10.2 Meditech

10.3 Cerner Corporation

10.4 Epic Systems Corporation

10.5 McKesson

10.6 Athenahealth

10.7 eClinicalWorks

10.8 Allscripts

10.9 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

10.10 MEDHOST

10.11 Intersystems Corporation

10.12 Cantata Health LLC

10.13 Healthland

10.14 Practice Fusion



