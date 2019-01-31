Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gasoline Direct Injection Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems market accounted for $3,589 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $13,399.35 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors driving the market growth include a rise in demand for fuel-efficient, rising the demand for electrical components in a vehicle and improved engine performance & thermal efficiency. On the other side factors such as high cost of GDI system due to elevated pressure components and raise in penetration of electric vehicles hinder the market growth.



Gasoline direct injection (GDI) system is a variety of fuel injection in use in modern 2-stroke and 4-stroke fuel engines. It is extremely pressurized, and injected via a common rail fuel line straight into the combustion chamber of each cylinder, as opposed to conventional multipoint fuel injection that injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder port. Directly injecting fuel into the combustion chamber requires high-pressure injection, whereas low pressure is used injecting into the intake tract or cylinder port.



By Component, fuel injector is anticipated to have significant growth over the forecast period. It can shift five times quicker than other injectors, providing accurate control over injection intervals in a vehicle. Furthermore, these injectors can also present the response to the ECU on injection interval, by producing minute variation in the electricity used to start them. Such benefits will drive the adoption of these type fuel injectors in automobiles in the coming years, consequently fuelling the growth of the segment.



By Geography, Europe is projected to grow subsequently high than other regions. It is owing to the fact that most of the countries are readily shifting towards high fuel economy technology. Most of the countries In this region has high in fuel economy readiness index. By considering all these factors, Europe has elevated growth rate in technology development and market growth.



