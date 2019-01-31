Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities 2017-2026
Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems market accounted for $3,589 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $13,399.35 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors driving the market growth include a rise in demand for fuel-efficient, rising the demand for electrical components in a vehicle and improved engine performance & thermal efficiency. On the other side factors such as high cost of GDI system due to elevated pressure components and raise in penetration of electric vehicles hinder the market growth.
Gasoline direct injection (GDI) system is a variety of fuel injection in use in modern 2-stroke and 4-stroke fuel engines. It is extremely pressurized, and injected via a common rail fuel line straight into the combustion chamber of each cylinder, as opposed to conventional multipoint fuel injection that injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder port. Directly injecting fuel into the combustion chamber requires high-pressure injection, whereas low pressure is used injecting into the intake tract or cylinder port.
By Component, fuel injector is anticipated to have significant growth over the forecast period. It can shift five times quicker than other injectors, providing accurate control over injection intervals in a vehicle. Furthermore, these injectors can also present the response to the ECU on injection interval, by producing minute variation in the electricity used to start them. Such benefits will drive the adoption of these type fuel injectors in automobiles in the coming years, consequently fuelling the growth of the segment.
By Geography, Europe is projected to grow subsequently high than other regions. It is owing to the fact that most of the countries are readily shifting towards high fuel economy technology. Most of the countries In this region has high in fuel economy readiness index. By considering all these factors, Europe has elevated growth rate in technology development and market growth.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market, By Hybrid Vehicles
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Plug-In Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
5.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
6 Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fuel Pump
6.3 Engine Control Unit (ECU)
6.4 Sensors
6.5 Fuel Rail
6.6 Fuel Injectors
7 Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market, By Sale Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aftermarket
7.3 OEM
8 Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Gasoline Turbocharger
8.3 Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)
9 Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market, By Engine Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 V8
9.3 V6
9.4 I4
9.5 I3
9.6 Other Engine Types
9.6.1 W12
9.6.2 V10
9.6.3 W10
9.6.4 V12
10 Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market, By Stroke Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 4 Stroke
10.3 2 Stroke
11 Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market, By Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Coupe
11.3 Pickup trucks
11.4 Sedan
11.5 Hatchback
11.6 SUV/MPVs
12 Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market, By Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Four-cylinder GDI
12.3 Six-cylinder GDI
12.4 Other Types
13 Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market, By Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Light Trucks
13.3 Passenger Vehicle
13.4 Commercial Vehicles (CV)
14 Global Gasoline Direct Injection Systems Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.3 Mexico
14.3 Europe
14.3.1 Germany
14.3.2 UK
14.3.3 Italy
14.3.4 France
14.3.5 Spain
14.3.6 Rest of Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.4.1 Japan
14.4.2 China
14.4.3 India
14.4.4 Australia
14.4.5 New Zealand
14.4.6 South Korea
14.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
14.5 South America
14.5.1 Argentina
14.5.2 Brazil
14.5.3 Chile
14.5.4 Rest of South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
14.6.1 Saudi Arabia
14.6.2 UAE
14.6.3 Qatar
14.6.4 South Africa
14.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launch
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 Aptiv
16.2 Bajaj Auto Ltd
16.3 Bosch
16.4 Continental
16.5 Delphi
16.6 DENSO
16.7 Eaton Corporation
16.8 GP Performance
16.9 Hitachi Automotive Systems
16.10 Infineon Technologies
16.11 Keihin
16.12 Magneti Marelli
16.13 MAHLE
16.14 Mitsubishi Electric Corp
16.15 MSR-Jebsen Technologies
16.16 Park-Ohio
16.17 Renesas
16.18 Robert Bosch
16.19 Schaeffler
16.20 Stanadyne Holdings
16.21 STMicroelectronics
16.22 TI Automotive (Heidelberg)
16.23 Valeo
