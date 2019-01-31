Global Distillation Systems Market Outlook Report 2018
Global Distillation Systems market accounted for $5.94 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4%.
Rise in the demand in regulatory rigor for pure form products and growing awareness regarding water & wastewater treatment are the key factors fuelling the market growth. However adoption of alternative technologies owing to higher energy consumption in the process is hampering the market growth. In addition, growth of the manufacturing sector in developing countries is providing ample opportunities.
Distillation System is a method of separating mixtures based on differences in their volatiles in a boiling liquid mixture and this is achieved through boiling and condensation of all the materials selectively and it is a physical process and not a chemical reaction using the different boiling temperatures of the constituents to separate them from the others. It may basically complete separation or it may be a partial separation that rises in the concentration of selected components in the mixture. The general purpose for distillation is to purify drinking water of unwanted chemicals and minerals such as salt.
Amongst component, column shell in a distillation column is the primary regulation tool that is dependable for controlling the temperature and pressure within the distillation system. It helps in determining the purpose for which the system is deployed and the cost of the system.
By Geography, Europe is projected for favorable industrial policies and presence of manufacturers in the country drive the market growth for pots, stills, columns, and turnkey projects in Europe. Countries such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia are among the major due to the large number of market players in the beverage, chemicals, and cosmetics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Distillation Systems Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Column Still
5.3 Pot Still
6 Global Distillation Systems Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Condensers
6.3 Plates (Or Trays) & Packings
6.4 Column Shells
6.5 Reboilers & Heaters
6.6 Adapters
6.7 Other Components
7 Global Distillation Systems Market, By Operation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Batch
7.3 Continuous
8 Global Distillation Systems Market, By Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Multiple-Effect (MED)
8.3 Vacuum
8.4 Steam
8.5 Fractional
8.6 Other Techniques
9 Global Distillation Systems Market, By Process
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Binary
9.3 Multicomponent
10 Global Distillation Systems Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Chemicals
10.2.1 Petrochemicals
10.2.2 Industrial Alcohol
10.2.3 Other Application
10.3 Cosmetics
10.4 Beverages
10.4.1 Non-Alcoholic
10.4.1 Alcoholic
10.5 Petroleum & Biorefineries
10.6 Water Treatment
10.7 Food
10.8 Pharmaceuticals
11 Global Distillation Systems Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 BASF SE
13.2 The Dow Chemical Company
13.3 Chevron Corporation
13.4 ExxonMobil
13.5 GEA Group
13.6 Unilever PLC
13.7 Alfa Laval
13.8 Sulzer AG
13.9 Core Laboratories
13.10 Anton Paar
13.11 L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering
13.12 Bosch Packaging Technology
13.13 Kao Corporation
13.14 Revlon
13.15 Pilodist
