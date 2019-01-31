Global Distillation Systems Market Outlook Report 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distillation Systems - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Distillation Systems market accounted for $5.94 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4%.



Rise in the demand in regulatory rigor for pure form products and growing awareness regarding water & wastewater treatment are the key factors fuelling the market growth. However adoption of alternative technologies owing to higher energy consumption in the process is hampering the market growth. In addition, growth of the manufacturing sector in developing countries is providing ample opportunities.



Distillation System is a method of separating mixtures based on differences in their volatiles in a boiling liquid mixture and this is achieved through boiling and condensation of all the materials selectively and it is a physical process and not a chemical reaction using the different boiling temperatures of the constituents to separate them from the others. It may basically complete separation or it may be a partial separation that rises in the concentration of selected components in the mixture. The general purpose for distillation is to purify drinking water of unwanted chemicals and minerals such as salt.



Amongst component, column shell in a distillation column is the primary regulation tool that is dependable for controlling the temperature and pressure within the distillation system. It helps in determining the purpose for which the system is deployed and the cost of the system.



By Geography, Europe is projected for favorable industrial policies and presence of manufacturers in the country drive the market growth for pots, stills, columns, and turnkey projects in Europe. Countries such as the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia are among the major due to the large number of market players in the beverage, chemicals, and cosmetics industries.



