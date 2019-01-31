Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Receives Purchase Order From Fortune 500 Client

/EIN News/ -- Reno, Nev., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (AITX: OTCPK) is pleased to announce that Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), its wholly owned subsidiary, has received another PO from one of its existing Fortune 500 clients in the logistics industry for a SCOT™ Wally.



“We are very pleased to be receiving follow on orders from existing Fortune 500 clients,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “It is important to note that as we work on bringing in new clients, we are also receiving additional orders from existing clients and as time goes on we expect these reorders to increase in frequency and magnitude.”

The cornerstone of RAD’s growth strategy is to attract new large clients who place initial orders and then reorder more products over time. Most of the sales effort occurs during the preliminary order process so reorders are a significant value add for the company. As well, as the company adds new products to its portfolio, it can leverage its existing client base to increase sales more rapidly.

The company may post important information about its subsidiary RAD on its website at www.RoboticAssistanceDevices.com and through tweets from RAD President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz).

About RAD

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, RAD can help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. RAD robotics technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. RAD robotic solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

