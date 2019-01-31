Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2019 Location Intelligence Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced the 2019 Location Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 6th annual report addresses current perceptions and deployment intentions surrounding location intelligence, a form of business intelligence where location or geography is the dominant dimension used for analysis.



/EIN News/ -- The report examines end user requirements and features, such as geocoding support, location intelligence visualization and analytics capabilities, and third-party GIS integration. It also considers industry support for location intelligence, and how user requirements map to industry capabilities.

The 2019 study indicates that the perceived importance of location intelligence has increased steadily over the last six years, most notably between 2017 and 2019. Fifty-eight percent of respondents say location intelligence is “critical” or “very important”. The top location intelligence use case is data visualization/mapping, followed by geomarketing, territory management, and site planning.

“With the growth in visualization and the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), we see organizations placing greater importance on location as a key dimension and maps as a way of displaying and navigating insights,” said Jim Ericson, vice president and research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “We believe there is genuine adoption and traction at all levels, and expect location intelligence to gain adoption not only with specialists, but also by users in various operational and front-office roles.”

“Our assessment of this important technology is based on 6 years of detailed data surrounding usage and intentions,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Our annual study provides readers with a basis for better understanding how organizations might exploit or expand their use of location intelligence to improve their understanding of customers, markets, and assets.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2019 Location Intelligence Market Study, visit www.locationintelligencereport.com .

