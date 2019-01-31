IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization Announces Formation of Blockchain in Healthcare Global

New Member Program Set to Address the Convergence of Emerging Medical Technologies

PISCATAWAT, N.J., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IEEE Industry Standards and Technology Organization (ISTO), an international federation of leading industry groups and consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies for the benefit of industry, today announces its newest member program, Blockchain in Healthcare Global (BiHG) .



BiHG was established to address the barriers to adoption of blockchain and converging innovations in healthcare and life sciences while advancing progress in scientific reproducibility, medical ethics, human rights and global inclusion. BiHG supports the propagation of standards, develops certification programs, provides education on standards and is involved in the development of health policy with respect to standards.

“As healthcare blockchain efforts mature around the world, there is a tremendous opportunity to benefit all healthcare stakeholders by aligning these efforts within the established framework of IEEE-ISTO to accelerate innovation, advance the commercial success of our members and improve health outcomes globally,” said Heather Flannery, Blockchain in Healthcare Global chair.

Initial BiHG activities include advocacy of the how blockchain technologies can benefit healthcare and highlighting the importance of why industry should embrace blockchain standards. While not a standards development organization, BiHG and its members promulgate the need for standards and certification within the blockchain healthcare ecosystem.

“Blockchain technologies have enormous potential in the healthcare space,” said Marco W. Migliaro, ISTO president and CEO. “ISTO is proud to welcome Blockchain in Healthcare Global to the ISTO Federation and partner with it in its mission to make blockchain more accessible and widely adopted.”

BiHG has established membership levels for companies and individuals, government and academic organizations, and non-profit alliances. To get involved, visit the Blockchain in Healthcare Global website today.

Since its inception in 1999, ISTO has partnered with 50+ international industry groups providing the legal and operational frameworks and best practices required to accomplish technical missions quickly and cost-effectively.

To learn how to start an ISTO Member Program, visit the ISTO website .

About ISTO

ISTO is the premier trusted partner of the global technology community for the development, adoption, and certification of industry standards and technology solutions that benefit industry. An international federation of member programs, its mission is to facilitate the life-cycle of industry standards development through a dedicated staff committed to offering vendor neutrality, quality support and member satisfaction. ISTO Programs span the spectrum of today's information and communications technologies. For more information, visit ieee-isto.org .

