Data Storage Corporation Secures $3.5 Million Contract to Provide Data Protection Solutions for $8 Billion Apparel Retailer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB:DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announced that it has landed a $3.5 million contract to provide state of the art data protection services at its newest data center located in North Carolina.



/EIN News/ -- Through their partnership programs, DSC has been selected to provide their ezMirror real-time replication program as the ideal solution for the client’s considerable data protection requirements. ezMirror offers automated real-time replication, which keeps data in sync with minimum management and near-zero data loss, allowing for quick recovery in the event of a disaster. ezMirror will provide the apparel retailer state of the art data protection requirements for their mission-critical IBM i and AIX applications.

“At DSC, we are extremely pleased to add this nationally respected apparel company to our expanding roster of satisfied clients, all of whom trust us to provide cutting-edge data storage and protection solutions for their vital information,” stated Chuck Piluso, CEO, DSC. “We are proud that our new Tier 3 data center in North Carolina is already exceeding the needs of our clients and look forward to serving even more clients in the future.”

Recognized as the ideal solution for the large apparel company, ezMirror allows the company to solve its demanding data protection requirements for their IBM i and AIX applications by replacing legacy tape-based recovery with a more robust solution and at a more attractive price point. The ezMirror solution offers automated real-time replication, which keeps data in sync with minimum management and near-zero data loss; this allows for quick recovery in the event of a disaster. With ezMirror, the recovery time for these mission- critical applications has been reduced from days down to less than a few hours.

The company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage and protection. Clients look to DSC to ensure disaster recovery and business continuity, strengthen security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The company markets to business, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies, including virtualization and cloud computing. Through DSC’s units the company provides IaaS, SaaS, Disaster Recovery, VoIP, IBM Power hardware, storage, managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com .

