Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Outlook 2017-2018 & Forecasts to 2026
Global Gas Insulated Switchgear market accounted for $17.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $42.51 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the important factors driving the market growth are rising investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure, government initiatives towards enhancing electricity access and rising share of renewable power generation. However, huge Cost of Equipment and strict environmental & safety regulations are some of the factors hindering the market growth. One of the major opportunities is extension or replacement of old switchgear at substations in developed regions.
The Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) is metal enclosed switchgears that are further environment-friendly, more reliable and more adoptable than traditional air-insulated switchgears (AIS). Furthermore, GIS needs a visual inspection, at a regular basis, for every four years as opposed to AIS that requires a visual inspection for every two years. GIS requires less space and can be installed indoors.
By Technology, Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear segment is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. It is mostly driven due to the quick development in the power distribution sector through the implementation of smart grid and smart metering technology. This equipment is frequently used by the core sector, infrastructure, distribution system industries, power generation and transportation.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the largest market share during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in their grid development projects to rise in distribution grid reliability. China has the highest installed power generation and delivery capacity. This region witnessed exponential growth in the demand for electricity in the past couple of decades, by industrialization and infrastructural developments. Almost all the countries are augmenting their generation capacities. India, China, and Indonesia are investing massively in their hydroelectric power projects.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 High Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear
5.3 Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear
5.3.1 Secondary Distribution Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear
5.3.2 Primary Distribution Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear
6 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, By Voltage
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Distribution Voltage
6.3 Extra High Voltage Transmission
6.4 Ultra-High Voltage Transmission
6.5 High Voltage Transmission
6.6 Sub-Transmission Voltage
7 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, By Installation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solid Bus Duct Connection & Cable Connection
7.3 Indoor Gas Insulated Switchgear
7.4 Outdoor Gas Insulated Switchgear
8 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, By Capacity
8.1 Introduction
8.2 < 38 kV
8.3 38kV = 72kV
8.4 = 72kV = 150kV
8.5 >150 kV
9 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hybrid Switchgear
9.3 Integrated Three Phase
9.4 Compact Gas Insulated Switchgear
10 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Power Distribution Utilities
10.3 Infrastructure & Transportation
10.4 Power Generation Utilities
10.5 Power Transmission Utilities
10.6 Industries & Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)
10.6.1 Manufacturing & Process Industries
10.6.2 Marine
10.6.3 Oil & Gas & Mining
10.6.4 Heavy Industries
10.6.5 Other Industries
11 Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Larsen & Toubro
13.2 General Electric Company
13.3 Siemens Ag
13.4 Schneider Electric Se
13.5 Crompton Greaves
13.6 Hitachi Ltd.
13.7 Bharat Heavy Electric Ltd
13.8 Toshiba Corporation
13.9 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
13.10 ABB Ltd.
13.11 Alstom Sa
13.12 Chint Group
13.13 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.14 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
13.15 Meidensha
13.16 Nissin Electric
13.17 Eaton Corporation Plc
13.18 Winpak Ltd.
13.19 Powell Industries, Inc.
