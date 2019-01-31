Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Outlook 2017-2018 & Forecasts to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Insulated Switchgear - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Gas Insulated Switchgear market accounted for $17.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $42.51 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.



Some of the important factors driving the market growth are rising investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure, government initiatives towards enhancing electricity access and rising share of renewable power generation. However, huge Cost of Equipment and strict environmental & safety regulations are some of the factors hindering the market growth. One of the major opportunities is extension or replacement of old switchgear at substations in developed regions.



The Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) is metal enclosed switchgears that are further environment-friendly, more reliable and more adoptable than traditional air-insulated switchgears (AIS). Furthermore, GIS needs a visual inspection, at a regular basis, for every four years as opposed to AIS that requires a visual inspection for every two years. GIS requires less space and can be installed indoors.



By Technology, Medium Voltage Gas Insulated Switchgear segment is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. It is mostly driven due to the quick development in the power distribution sector through the implementation of smart grid and smart metering technology. This equipment is frequently used by the core sector, infrastructure, distribution system industries, power generation and transportation.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the largest market share during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in their grid development projects to rise in distribution grid reliability. China has the highest installed power generation and delivery capacity. This region witnessed exponential growth in the demand for electricity in the past couple of decades, by industrialization and infrastructural developments. Almost all the countries are augmenting their generation capacities. India, China, and Indonesia are investing massively in their hydroelectric power projects.



