Sonasoft Corp (SSFT) Signs Letter of Intent (LOI) to Acquire Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company, Hotify Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, CA, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in innovative eDiscovery and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, announces that it has jointly signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Hotify Inc. to acquire Hotify along with all its related interests and assets.

Hotify Inc. is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company and is the developer of NuGene, an AI cloud-based platform that adds intelligence to solve many industry-specific challenges. Hotify’s engineering team possesses deep expertise in AI, and its enterprise solution, NuGene, has successfully displaced competing solutions that were developed by well-known names in the tech sector.

If the tentative merger should progress, then the following value-add will benefit both companies:

Sonasoft will be able to seamlessly integrate AI into all its products and solutions from the ground up

Hotify will benefit from the sales reach and existing enterprise accounts from Sonasoft and its fully owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Technologies

The combined Company will be able to penetrate new verticals and further expand its market reach

Investors will benefit from the value added from the combined research and development (R&D), intellectual property (IP), and the combined enterprise sales volume, which is expected to significantly increase shareholder value

“The acquisition of Hotify perfectly fits our strategy to excel in the enterprise space with AI,” said Frank Velasquez, CEO of Sonasoft. “As announced last November, Sonasoft already has successfully entered the market with an AI-based customer service solution for a Fortune 1000 tech company, but this acquisition will put us into a whole new level.”

“We are enthusiastic about the potential that Hotify could bring,” said Neil Kumar Khanna, Vice President of Client Services and Operations of Sonasoft. “The value from potential sales, new markets, proprietary IP, a stellar engineering team as well as seasoned leadership in AI and software development will thrust the Company into a new space. We now have the potential to create revenue in line with other enterprise software companies. The possibilities are endless. With the acquisition of Hotify, the Company will be a force to reckon with, and our future looks incredibly bright.”

“Our time to market was perfect,” said Ankur Dinesh Garg, CEO of Hotify. “We launched our AI cloud-based platform, at the same time that Gartner recognized AI PaaS as a leading emerging technology. The AI market continues to grow exponentially. IDC forecasts that spending on AI and machine learning will grow to $57.6 billion by 2021. Hotify’s AI has positioned itself as a front runner in this explosive industry with AI solutions already successfully installed in several global enterprise-level accounts with a high success rate. Our focus on a customer self-service offering that allows our artificial intelligence to significantly improve the customer experience while lowering costs has positioned us to rapidly grow in the enterprise space. The merger with Sonasoft will enable us to rapidly grow in this key market. Sonasoft has a proven sales team and access to many enterprise accounts, which will be able to accelerate our reach and win a significant share of this rapidly expanding market.”

The Company has a number of exciting initiatives at various stages of progression, including R&D, strategic partnerships, additional acquisition targets, and the continued marketing and sales drive of its artificial intelligence technology.

Additional updates can be expected in the coming weeks as these initiatives continue to develop.

For a no-cost consultation and to learn more about more about the power of Sonasoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions, visit us here: https://www.sonasoft.com/products/artificial-intelligence-ai/

To obtain the latest company updates in between press releases, please follow us on Twitter @Sonasoft or visit us here: https://twitter.com/Sonasoft





About Hotify Inc.

Hotify is a software company that is focused on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) cloud-based solutions. Hotify creates intelligent enterprise solutions through its artificial intelligence platform as a service (AI PAAS), which has been branded under the name NuGene. NuGene’s module cloud computing services allow Hotify’s engineers to develop and deploy enterprise AI applications within a 24-hour cycle. Hotify’s proprietary development strategy of utilizing granular robotic process automation (RPA) bots allows Hotify to create AI solutions that are faster, more accurate, and more cost-efficient than competing cloud solutions.

Hotify has world-wide enterprise customers in multiple market segments. Hotify Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

For further information about Hotify Inc., please visit: http://hotify.ai/



About Sonasoft

Sonasoft Corporation is a publicly traded corporation and is listed on the OTCQB Markets under the trading symbol SSFT (OTCQB: SSFT). Sonasoft is now an AI-first company. The Company intends to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the Company’s core business model, which includes enterprise-class archiving, eDiscovery, and business continuity software solutions for Microsoft Business Applications on Microsoft Windows platforms. Sonasoft’s signature products for eDiscovery tools, which include SonaVault 6.1 Email Archiving and eDiscovery Software, as well as SonaVault Email Archiving Appliances, deliver affordable enterprise-level functionality that exceeds compliance and ease-of-use requirements of large and medium-sized businesses, governments, school districts, organizations, and enterprises. The Company also launched SonaSecure, which protects systems from ransomware and other email-based threats as well as provides email continuity services. In addition, Sonasoft offers data export and migration services for competing email archiving solutions. Sonasoft email archiving and eDiscovery solutions have hundreds of deployments with an exceptionally high degree of customer satisfaction. Founded in 2003, the Company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cornerstone Technologies (a Sonasoft company)

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Cornerstone Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sonasoft Corp., is a leading provider of engineering services focused on the modern data center, data and cloud migrations, data archivals, eDiscovery, and managed services solutions. Cornerstone Technologies plays a pivotal role in the transformation of their clients' IT environments. Cornerstone Technologies is a key partner to Microsoft, Dell/EMC, VMware, and TransVault, and the Company has built an impressive customer list across multiple verticals, which include retail, high tech, healthcare, public transportation, and financial services.

For further information about Cornerstone Technologies, please visit: https://cornerstonetechnologies.com/





For more information about Sonasoft’s email archiving solutions and business continuity software, contact:

Mike Khanna

Sonasoft Corporation

Phone: (408) 708-4000

Source: https://www.sonasoft.com



Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company’s financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company’s growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.