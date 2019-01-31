Truxton Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), a financial holding company and the parent of Truxton Trust Company (the “Bank”), reported consolidated net income of $2,109,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 45 percent increase compared with $1,453,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Earnings per fully diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, totaled $0.76 versus $0.54 for the same period in 2017.



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the company reported net income of $8,194,000 compared to $6,178,000 for the comparable 2017 period, an increase of 32.6 percent. Earnings per fully diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, totaled $2.95 versus $2.28 in 2017.

A year ago, the company reported adjusted earnings, adding back the negative effects of a downward revision in its deferred tax asset and the losses taken on certain bond sale transactions. Both adjustments were a response to the reduction in Federal Income Tax Rates contained in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Compared to the adjusted 2017 earnings per share of $0.64 and $2.39 for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, adjusted earnings per share for 2018 rose 19 percent for the quarter and 23 percent for the full year.

At December 31, 2018, the company reported total assets of $485 million, a 10.8 percent increase from December 31, 2017. Over the same period, total loans increased 13.2 percent to $331.8 million, while deposits grew 11.5 percent to $404.7 million. At December 31, 2018, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.71 percent.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2,605,000 compared to $2,355,000 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 10.6 percent.

Tangible Book Value per share at December 31, 2018, was $20.63 compared to $18.92 at the same time a year ago.

“Loan growth in 2018 was excellent. Our private banking team and our clients worked together to meet many unique personal and commercial lending needs. Our treasury management team attracted the deposit relationships that allowed us to fund these loans at moderate cost in a rising rate environment,” said CEO Tom Stumb. He continued, “Wealth management grew revenues at a double-digit pace despite challenging market volatility that intensified in the fourth quarter.”

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust is a full-service private bank and trust company founded in 2004. Since its inception, Truxton Trust has been focused on a singular guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust delivers the highest level of personal service through its vastly experienced and credentialed team of professionals who provide comprehensive and customized financial solutions to individuals, their families and their business interests.

Investor Relations Media Relations Andrew May Tamara Schoeplein 615-515-1707 615-515-1714 andrew.may@truxtontrust.com tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) December 2018* December 2017 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 7,139 $ 6,425 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,660 3,750 Federal funds sold 6 6 Cash and cash equivalents 10,805 10,181 Time deposits in other financial institutions 18,268 11,544 Securities available for sale 109,696 109,295 Gross loans 331,809 293,117 Allowance for loan losses (3,356 ) (3,074 ) Net loans 328,453 290,043 Bank owned life insurance 9,755 9,535 Restricted equity securities 2,578 2,556 Premises and equipment, net 429 731 Accrued interest receivable 1,804 1,444 Other real estate owned - - Deferred tax asset, net 1,022 363 Other assets 2,323 1,990 Total assets $ 485,133 $ 437,682 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 93,464 $ 87,049 Interest bearing 311,218 275,906 Total deposits 404,682 362,955 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 19,249 20,198 Federal Funds purchased 1,282 1,071 Other liabilities 3,525 2,681 Total liabilities 428,738 386,905 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 28,527 27,253 Retained earnings 29,283 23,569 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,415 ) (45 ) Total shareholders' equity 56,395 50,777 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 485,133 $ 437,682 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 2018 * December 2017 December 2018 * December 2017 Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 2,476 $ 2,406 $ 9,843 $ 9,108 Service charges on deposit accounts 86 87 344 341 Securities gains (losses), net (86 ) (210 ) (74 ) (189 ) Bank owned life insurance income 55 56 220 231 Other 74 16 220 100 Total non-interest income 2,605 2,355 10,553 9,591 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 3,819 $ 3,138 $ 13,828 $ 12,531 Taxable securities 494 294 1,672 1,140 Tax-exempt securities 232 250 982 795 Interest bearing deposits 231 131 656 313 Federal funds sold 16 11 54 22 Other Interest Income 51 48 156 139 Total interest income 4,843 3,872 17,348 14,940 Interest expense Deposits 940 411 2,596 1,451 Short-term borrowings 2 - 11 3 Long-term borrowings 87 85 374 332 Total interest expense 1,029 496 2,981 1,786 Net interest income 3,814 3,376 14,367 13,154 Provision for loan losses 226 0 283 75 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,588 3,376 14,084 13,079 Total revenue, net 6,193 5,731 24,637 22,670 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,683 2,607 10,339 9,557 Occupancy 202 180 764 718 Furniture and equipment 28 61 157 217 Data processing 295 328 1,135 1,218 Wealth management processing fees 92 99 442 475 Advertising and public relations 43 54 111 172 Professional services 142 55 602 617 FDIC insurance assessments 19 35 124 140 Other 207 194 942 801 Total non-interest expense 3,711 3,613 14,616 13,915 Income before income taxes 2,482 2,118 10,021 8,755 Income tax expense 373 665 1,827 2,577 Net income $ 2,109 $ 1,453 $ 8,194 $ 6,178 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.55 $ 3.02 $ 2.32 Basic: Excluding gains and losses on sales of investment securities and revaluation of deferred tax assets $ 0.78 $ 0.65 $ 3.02 $ 2.42 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.54 $ 2.95 $ 2.28 Diluted: Excluding gains and losses on sales of investment securities and revaluation of deferred tax assets $ 0.76 $ 0.64 $ 2.95 $ 2.39 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.

Truxton Corporation Operating Statistics (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 2018* December 2017 December 2018* December 2017 Performance Ratios Efficiency Ratio 56.73 % 61.46 % 59.30 % 60.93 % Net Interest Margin 3.25 % 3.22 % 3.30 % 3.31 % Capital Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.70 % 1.31 % 1.76 % 1.46 % ROAA excluding gains and losses on sales of investment securities and revaluation of deferred tax assets 1.70 % 1.55 % 1.76 % 1.52 % Return on Average Equity 15.29 % 11.51 % 15.53 % 12.67 % ROAE excluding gains and losses on sales of investment securities and revaluation of deferred tax assets 15.29 % 13.67 % 15.53 % 13.23 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (Bank) 10.71 % 10.54 % Asset Quality Data Net Loan Charge-Offs $ - $ - $ - $ - Non-Performing Loans $ - $ - $ - $ - *The information is preliminary unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.



