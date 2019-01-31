Clika Offers Clarity in Increasingly Confusing Streaming Industry

/EIN News/ -- The Clikia App Delivers Expanded, 65+ “Real” Channel Cable TV Lineup

BATON ROUGE, LA, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Clikia Corp. (OTC PINK: CLKA), provider of Clikia, a streaming (over-the-top, OTT) cable television subscription service, today offered its take on the streaming industry: the large companies have muddied up what true streaming is. At its core, streaming is a movement away from traditional cable companies. Those companies are now fighting to dominate the streaming space by offering streaming capability with their monthly cable subscriptions. Clikia, being independent of any cable company, simply streams its cable television content through the Clikia App. Having added nearly 20 channels over the past year, Clikia now streams over 65 cable channels, including:

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPN Classic

ESPNews

ESPNU

USA

Sony Movie Channel

SyFy

A&E

Bravo

Comedy Central

Disney

Nickelodeon

The Weather Channel

Fox News Channel

CNN

MSNBC

CNBC

BET

TNT

Turner Classic Movies

FX

AMC

Hallmark Channel

OWN

QVC

HLN

C-Span

InfoWars

National Geographic

Travel Channel

Food Network

TLC

MavTV

Paramount

Channel E!

Cartoon Network Lifetime

History Channel

Discovery Channel

HGTV

Animal Planet

TBS

TruTV

CMT

The Country Network

MTV

VH1

Univision

Freeform

In addition, Clikia subscribers in the New York City continue to enjoy local network affiliate and other channels:

ABC FOX ION

CBS PBS My9

NBC CW Telemundo

“We remain excited about Clikia’s future and we continue our efforts in acquiring more of cable’s best-known channels,” said David Loflin, CLKA’s CEO.

About Clikia, a Streaming Cable Television Subscription Service. Clikia’s 65+ cable television channels are delivered to any device via the Clikia App (available in the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store, on Amazon and Roku, and via Google Chromecast, as well as through its inter-connected www.Clikia.com website). Clikia competes in the rapidly expanding “over-the-top” marketplace, an extremely attractive and active marketplace positioned at the very center of the inevitable, unstoppable merger of two dynamic universes: television and digital video.

What is “Over-the-top”? “Over-the-top,” or OTT, is the term used to describe the delivery of film and TV content via the Internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service, like Comcast or Time Warner Cable.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the OTC Markets, Inc. and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

