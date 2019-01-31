Coverage Initiated for Black Iron Inc. via NetworkNewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Black Iron Inc. (TSX: BKI) (OTC: BKIRF) (GR: BIN), a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company advancing to production its wholly owned Shymanivske high-grade Iron Ore Project located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") to help raise awareness of this great investment opportunity.



Black Iron’s Shymanivske project is situated in a highly developed iron ore mining region with well-established infrastructure and nearby skilled labor forces. Surrounded by seven producing iron ore mines, the Shymanivske project plans to produce an ultra-high-grade, 68 percent iron ore concentrate with very low impurities. The project is ranked by CRU Group in the lowest position of the business cost curve for pellet feed projects currently under development and as the second lowest in capital intensity (construction capital divided by annual production).

NetworkNewsWire is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Black Iron, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“Black Iron’s management team has a history of creating shareholder and project value, and we look forward to working alongside the company to execute a communications campaign that will place its progress in front of the investment community,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW.

About Black Iron Inc.

Black Iron is an iron ore exploration and development company, advancing its 100% owned Shymanivske project located in Kryviy Rih, Ukraine. The Shymanivske project contains a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimated to be 646 Mt Measured and Indicated mineral resources, consisting of 355 Mt Measured mineral resources grading 31.6% total iron and 18.8% magnetic iron, and Indicated mineral resources of 290 Mt grading 31.1% total iron and 17.9% magnetic iron, using a cut-off grade of 10% magnetic iron. Additionally, the Shymanivske project contains 188 Mt of Inferred mineral resources grading 30.1% total iron and 18.4% magnetic iron. Full mineral resource details can be found in the NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Re-scoped Shymanivske Iron Ore Deposit” effective November 21, 2017 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Shymanivske project is surrounded by five other operating mines, including ArcelorMittal's iron ore complex. Please visit the Company's website at BlackIron.com for more information.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

