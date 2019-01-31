Service Providers Can Elevate Revenue and Deliver Exceptional Subscriber Experience with Expanded Portfolio of EXOS-Powered Solutions and Capabilities

Addition of the new GigaMesh wireless satellite to the fully configurable, EXOS-powered Smart Home and Business solution extends ubiquitous coverage for subscriber services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the GigaMesh , the latest addition to the Calix Smart Home and Business solution powered by EXOS . The GigaMesh enables communications service providers (CSPs) to extend Wi-Fi coverage to all corners of their subscribers’ homes and elevate their revenue by monetizing the enhanced subscriber experience. The EXOS-powered GigaMesh is the ultimate “plug n play” wireless satellite that works alongside the GigaSpire to ensure unmatched Wi-Fi coverage in hard to reach areas within a home or business. Combined with Calix Marketing Cloud, CSPs can quickly realize this revenue opportunity by leveraging data-driven insights and to engage the ideal subscribers who are ready to extend this amazing managed wi-fi throughout their home.



/EIN News/ -- “As our subscribers buy more and more smart devices, we are excited that Calix is delivering a fully configurable portfolio that enables us to match the solutions we deploy to the unique needs of each subscriber,” said William S. Helmly, president and CEO at South Carolina-based Home Telecom . “The flexibility of the Calix Smart Home and Business solution extends the power of EXOS, all the way to our subscribers, enabling us to elevate their experience and ensure their entire home is covered. This allows us to deliver and monetize new services.”

Although subscribers want Wi-Fi to work everywhere, the myriad of different connected devices and hubs scattered throughout their homes has made this a challenge. The GigaMesh simplifies the extension of coverage into harder to reach areas. The GigaMesh plugs directly into a wall outlet, provides guidance for optimal in-home placement via a simple LED indicator, and is configured in seconds without any need for a support call or an on-site visit from the service provider.

“Since smart home devices are often equipped with weak Wi-Fi radios and low-quality antennas, despite being designed to make subscribers’ lives easier, they often cause headaches,” said Shane Eleniak, senior VP, platforms at Calix. “Calix is committed to ensuring that service providers can deliver the right experience for each subscriber. With a fully configurable portfolio of EXOS-powered systems such as the GigaSpire and now the GigaMesh, CSPs can monetize the tailored solutions they provide. For a smart home system to be truly smart, it has to match flexibility with performance. The Calix GigaMesh ensures this level of performance by maximizing Wi-Fi coverage, delivering lightning-fast Internet speeds that can exceed 1.2 Gbps.”

For a closer look at the GigaMesh, the latest addition to the Calix Smart Home and Business solution, visit Calix in booth 500 at NTCA RTIME, February 3-6, 2019 in New Orleans or register for our February 13 webinar “Tech Trends: Changing Dynamics of the Smart Home.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

