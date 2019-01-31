There were 376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,916 in the last 365 days.

Exco Technologies Limited 2019 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 30, 2019. A total of 27,646,440 Common Shares or 66.6% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

  Votes
For		   Votes
Withheld/Against		  
Robert B. Magee 99.7%   0.3%  
Brian A. Robbins 99.2%   0.8%  
Colleen M. McMorrow 99.7%   0.3%  
Anne Marie Turnbull 99.9%   0.1%  
Edward H. Kernaghan 93.3%   6.7%  
Paul E. Riganelli 83.1%   16.9%  
Darren M. Kirk 93.2%   6.8%  

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ 5,350 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

      Source:       Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
  Contact:   Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
  Telephone:   (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
  Website:   http://www.excocorp.com

Appendix A
 
VOTING RESULTS - 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
 
Resolution Votes For Votes
Withheld/Against
# %   # %  
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director  27,099,800   99.7%   72,476   0.3%  
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director  26,954,793   99.2%   217,483   0.8%  
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director 27,079,800   99.7%   92,476   0.3%  
Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director 27,139,935   99.9%   32,341   0.1%  
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director 25,357,622   93.3%   1,814,654   6.7%  
Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director 22,591,310   83.1%   4,580,966   16.9%  
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director 25,317,929   93.2%   1,854,347   6.8%  
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors 26,364,266   95.5%   1,245,016   4.5%  
Advance Notice By-Law 25,971,376   95.6%   1,200,900   4.4%  
           
Notes:          
(1) Based on proxies submitted          
(2) 437,006 shares were not voted          
(3) 27,609,282 shares (66.5%) were voted by proxy. 37,158 shares (less than 1%) were voted in person at the meeting

