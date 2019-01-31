Exco Technologies Limited 2019 Annual Meeting Results
TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 30, 2019. A total of 27,646,440 Common Shares or 66.6% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld/Against
|Robert B. Magee
|99.7%
|0.3%
|Brian A. Robbins
|99.2%
|0.8%
|Colleen M. McMorrow
|99.7%
|0.3%
|Anne Marie Turnbull
|99.9%
|0.1%
|Edward H. Kernaghan
|93.3%
|6.7%
|Paul E. Riganelli
|83.1%
|16.9%
|Darren M. Kirk
|93.2%
|6.8%
Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.
Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ 5,350 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
|Source:
|Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
|Contact:
|Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
|Telephone:
|(905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
|Website:
|http://www.excocorp.com
|Appendix A
|VOTING RESULTS - 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes
Withheld/Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Elect Robert B. Magee as Director
|27,099,800
|99.7%
|72,476
|0.3%
|Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director
|26,954,793
|99.2%
|217,483
|0.8%
|Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director
|27,079,800
|99.7%
|92,476
|0.3%
|Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director
|27,139,935
|99.9%
|32,341
|0.1%
|Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director
|25,357,622
|93.3%
|1,814,654
|6.7%
|Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director
|22,591,310
|83.1%
|4,580,966
|16.9%
|Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director
|25,317,929
|93.2%
|1,854,347
|6.8%
|Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors
|26,364,266
|95.5%
|1,245,016
|4.5%
|Advance Notice By-Law
|25,971,376
|95.6%
|1,200,900
|4.4%
|Notes:
|(1) Based on proxies submitted
|(2) 437,006 shares were not voted
|(3) 27,609,282 shares (66.5%) were voted by proxy. 37,158 shares (less than 1%) were voted in person at the meeting
