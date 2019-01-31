Exco Technologies Limited 2019 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders held on January 30, 2019. A total of 27,646,440 Common Shares or 66.6% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Shareholders voted by a show of hands in favour of each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:



Votes

For Votes

Withheld/Against Robert B. Magee 99.7% 0.3% Brian A. Robbins 99.2% 0.8% Colleen M. McMorrow 99.7% 0.3% Anne Marie Turnbull 99.9% 0.1% Edward H. Kernaghan 93.3% 6.7% Paul E. Riganelli 83.1% 16.9% Darren M. Kirk 93.2% 6.8%

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ 5,350 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233 Website: http://www.excocorp.com

Appendix A VOTING RESULTS - 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Resolution Votes For Votes

Withheld/Against # % # % Elect Robert B. Magee as Director 27,099,800 99.7% 72,476 0.3% Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director 26,954,793 99.2% 217,483 0.8% Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director 27,079,800 99.7% 92,476 0.3% Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director 27,139,935 99.9% 32,341 0.1% Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director 25,357,622 93.3% 1,814,654 6.7% Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director 22,591,310 83.1% 4,580,966 16.9% Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director 25,317,929 93.2% 1,854,347 6.8% Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors 26,364,266 95.5% 1,245,016 4.5% Advance Notice By-Law 25,971,376 95.6% 1,200,900 4.4% Notes: (1) Based on proxies submitted (2) 437,006 shares were not voted (3) 27,609,282 shares (66.5%) were voted by proxy. 37,158 shares (less than 1%) were voted in person at the meeting



