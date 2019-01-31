Security First Int’l Holdings, Inc. Rolls out Go2Close mobile app for Online e-Notary Service

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security First Int’l Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: SCFR) today announced the rollout of the Go2Close mobile app for consumers, to have documents notarized with authorized notary public online anywhere, anytime from any mobile device with a video camera including most smartphones.



With an estimate of over 1.25 billion documents notarized yearly by 4.4 million notary publics in the United States, the need to digitize the service offering hasn’t been more evident.

Go2Close has assembled a network of authorized notary publics in states that have approved notarization through online remote platforms utilizing webcam technology. Notaries sign on to the service through their chosen device and post their availability for performing online e-notarizations.

This network of notaries is available to all consumers domestically looking to have a document notarized with the convenience of having a notary available anywhere, anytime. The process takes 30 min or less to have documents turned around with a valid digital notary seal from an authorized notary public in an approved state.

Notaries earn a fee for providing online e-notary service on jobs originating from the Go2Close mobile app, and consumers get the convenience of have documents notarized anywhere, anytime within 30 min.

“We believe this type of service will be very disruptive to the traditional document notarization, much like Uber was to ride share,” said Brian Fowler President of Security First Int’l Holdings, Inc.

The company has begone to advertise the service offering through social media, search and email marketing.

About Security First Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK: SCFR)

Security First International Holdings is a company focused on providing innovative financial payment products and services to consumers globally. We provide new possibilities for the digital commerce market through technology and platforms that will create a meaningful financial impact on all consumers.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Security First International Holdings, Inc.

Email: info@go2close.co



