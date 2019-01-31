HealthEC Awarded 2019 Best in KLAS Designation for Population Health

Firm to be recognized at the KLAS Awards Reception during HIMSS19 in Orlando, Florida

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, LLC, an end-to-end provider of population health management solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the 2019 Best in KLAS designation for population health by KLAS Research in the 2019 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report.



/EIN News/ -- 2019 Best in KLAS is a recognition of outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

“We’re honored to be named Best in KLAS for population health and recognized for the important work we do on behalf of our clients,” said Arthur Kapoor, President and CEO of HealthEC. “As more healthcare organizations transition to value-based care, recognition as Best in KLAS remains the most important distinction for any solutions provider in the burgeoning population health management industry, and we look forward to maintaining this achievement for many years to come.”

HealthEC will be recognized for the achievement on February 11, 2019, at the KLAS Awards Reception during HIMSS19 in Orlando, Florida.

“Best in KLAS is about raising the bar for healthcare technology,” said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. “It’s providers and payers demanding better performance, usability, and interoperability. Ultimately, Best in KLAS is about giving providers and payers the tools they need to facilitate superior care and improved outcomes.”

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com .

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC is a KLAS-recognized population health technology company on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit Healthec.com , follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, or call (732) 271-0600.

