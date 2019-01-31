KEMET Reports Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results

Net sales of $350.2 million up 14.2% versus prior year third fiscal quarter

GAAP Diluted EPS up more than 100% versus prior year third fiscal quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.69 per diluted share and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS of $1.07 per diluted share

GAAP Gross margin of 35.3% up 520 basis points versus prior year third quarter

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (“KEMET” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEM), a leading global supplier of passive electronic components, today reported preliminary results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Net sales of $350.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 increased $1.0 million, or 0.3%, from net sales of $349.2 million for the prior quarter ended September 30, 2018. Net sales increased $43.6 million, or 14.2% from net sales of $306.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

“We are pleased with the strong operational performance in our third quarter with gross margins increasing to 35.3%, primarily due to a significant improvement in the Solid Capacitor segment. Looking forward we see continued strength in our Ceramic products, along with further improvement driven by our capital investments. The recently announced ten-year customer financed capacity agreements totaling $66 million to date and resulting new KEMET capacity will further enhance this growth,” stated William Lowe, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. “We expect these positive trends to continue along with growth in several of our key markets, which should offset some of the recent weakness in certain consumer markets and in Asia,” continued Mr. Lowe.

U.S. GAAP net income was $40.8 million or $0.69 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to U.S. GAAP net income of $37.1 million or $0.63 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported a U.S. GAAP net income of $18.6 million or $0.32 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $63.1 million or $1.07 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $51.3 million or $0.87 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the Company reported non-GAAP adjusted net income of $30.6 million or $0.52 per diluted share.

Net income (loss) for the quarters ended December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 include various items affecting comparability as denoted in the U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation table included hereafter.

KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarters Ended December 31, Net sales (1) 2018 2017 Operating costs and expenses: $ 350,175 $ 306,576 Cost of sales (1) 226,425 214,288 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48,271 47,751 Research and development (1) 11,357 9,907 Restructuring charges 1,718 3,530 (Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets 788 (902 ) Total operating costs and expenses (1) 288,559 274,574 Operating income (loss) (1) 61,616 32,002 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest income (572 ) (252 ) Interest expense 4,480 7,407 Acquisition (gain) loss — (310 ) Other (income) expense, net 14,006 4,769 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income (loss) from equity method

investments (1) 43,702 20,388 Income tax expense (benefit) (1) 2,600 2,037 Income (loss) before equity income (loss) from equity method investments (1) 41,102 18,351 Equity income (loss) from equity method investments (296 ) 238 Net income (loss) (1) $ 40,806 $ 18,589 Net income (loss) per basic share $ 0.70 $ 0.33 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.69 $ 0.32 Dividends declared per share $ 0.05 $ — Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 58,010 56,778 Diluted 59,111 58,937

_________________

(1) Quarter ended December 31, 2017 adjusted due to the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606").





KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 234,359 $ 286,846 Accounts receivable, net (1) 147,848 146,561 Inventories, net 233,337 204,386 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,294 41,160 Total current assets (1) 655,838 678,953 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $867,313 and $866,614 as of December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively 438,265 405,316 Goodwill 40,294 40,294 Intangible assets, net 55,170 59,907 Equity method investments 12,861 12,016 Deferred income taxes 11,722 13,837 Other assets (1) 17,107 12,600 Total assets (1) $ 1,231,257 $ 1,222,923 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 28,416 $ 20,540 Accounts payable 144,418 139,989 Accrued expenses (1) 98,279 125,119 Income taxes payable 3,684 2,010 Total current liabilities (1) 274,797 287,658 Long-term debt 277,260 304,083 Other non-current obligations(1) 125,856 152,249 Deferred income taxes (1) 14,911 15,058 Total liabilities (1) 692,824 759,048 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01, authorized 10,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01, authorized 175,000 shares, issued 57,819 and 56,641 shares at December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively 578 566 Additional paid-in capital 462,882 462,737 Retained earnings (1) 113,664 3,370 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1) (38,691 ) (2,798 ) Total stockholders’ equity (1) 538,433 463,875 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (1) $ 1,231,257 $ 1,222,923

_________________

(1) Year ended March 31, 2018 adjusted due to the adoption of ASC 606.





KEMET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended December 31,

Operating Activities: 2018 2017 Net income (loss) (1) $ 113,167 $ 251,847 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities,

net of effect of acquisitions: Depreciation and amortization (1) 38,405 37,366 Equity (income) loss from equity method investments 301 (75,879 ) Acquisition (gain) loss — (137,183 ) Non-cash debt and financing costs 1,085 1,820 (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt 15,988 486 Stock-based compensation expense 10,011 4,837 Receivable write down 84 162 (Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets 1,611 (922 ) Pension and other post-retirement benefits 3,823 3,897 Change in deferred income taxes (1) 1,395 (3,792 ) Change in operating assets (1) (42,130 ) 25,820 Change in operating liabilities (1) (61,485 ) (26,258 ) Other (1) 472 582 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1) 82,727 82,783 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (77,650 ) (30,925 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received — 167,129 Proceeds from sale of assets 169 1,227 Proceeds from dividend 776 2,731 Contributions to equity method investments (2,000 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (78,705 ) 140,162 Financing activities: Payments on revolving line of credit — (33,881 ) Payments of long-term debt (332,063 ) (361,625 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 293,348 334,978 Early extinguishment of debt costs (3,234 ) — Debt issuance costs (1,797 ) (5,002 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants — 8,838 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 480 5,122 Payment of dividends (2,873 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (46,139 ) (51,570 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (42,117 ) 171,375 Effect of foreign currency fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1) (7,236 ) 3,017 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of fiscal period 286,846 109,774 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of fiscal period 237,493 284,166 Less: Restricted cash at end of period 3,134 — Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 234,359 $ 284,166

_________________

(1) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2017 adjusted due to the adoption of ASC 606.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilizes certain Non-GAAP financial measures, including “Adjusted gross margin”, “Adjusted operating income (loss)”, “Adjusted net income (loss)”, “Adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share” and “Adjusted EBITDA”. Management believes that investors may find it useful to review the Company’s financial results as adjusted to exclude items as determined by management as further described below.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin represents net sales less cost of sales excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. Management uses adjusted gross margin to facilitate our analysis and understanding of our business operations by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. The Company believes that adjusted gross margin is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company. Adjusted gross margin should not be considered as an alternative to gross margin or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following table provides reconciliation from U.S. GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted gross margin (amounts in thousands, except percentages):

Quarters Ended

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net sales (1) $ 350,175 $ 349,233 $ 306,576 Cost of sales (1) 226,425 235,668 214,288 Gross margin (U.S. GAAP) (1) 123,750 113,565 92,288 Gross margin as a % of net sales 35.3 % 32.5 % 30.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 666 686 402 Plant start-up costs 305 1,361 — Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) (1) $ 124,721 $ 115,612 $ 92,690 Adjusted gross margin as a % of net sales (non-GAAP) 35.6 % 33.1 % 30.2 %

_________________

(1) Quarter ended December 31, 2017 adjusted due to the adoption of ASC 606.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

Adjusted operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss), excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. We use Adjusted operating income (loss) to facilitate our analysis and understanding of our business operations by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below, which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. The Company believes that Adjusted operating income (loss) is useful to investors to provide a supplemental way to understand our underlying operating performance and allows investors to monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted operating income (loss) is calculated as follows (amounts in thousands):

Quarters Ended

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Operating income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (1) $ 61,616 $ 50,000 $ 32,002 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring charges 1,718 — 3,530 ERP integration/IT transition costs 2,453 1,593 — Stock-based compensation expense 1,534 4,417 2,206 Legal expenses/fines related to antitrust class actions 1,268 1,740 1,482 Plant start-up costs 305 1,361 — (Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets 788 312 (902 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-GAAP) $ 69,682 $ 59,423 $ 38,318

_________________

(1) Quarter ended December 31, 2017 adjusted due to the adoption of ASC 606.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share

“Adjusted net income (loss)” and “Adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share” represent net income (loss) and net income (loss) per basic and diluted share excluding adjustments which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided below. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and allows investors to monitor and understand changes in our ability to generate income from ongoing business operations. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance by excluding the items outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided earlier in this presentation which might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



The following table provides reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income (loss) (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

Quarters Ended

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 U.S. GAAP Net sales (1) $ 350,175 $ 349,233 $ 306,576 Net income (loss) (1) $ 40,806 $ 37,141 $ 18,589 Net income (loss) per basic share $ 0.70 $ 0.64 $ 0.33 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.69 $ 0.63 $ 0.32 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (1) $ 40,806 $ 37,141 $ 18,589 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition (gain) loss — — (310 ) Restructuring charges 1,718 — 3,530 Research and development grant reimbursement (470 ) — — ERP integration/IT transition costs 2,453 1,593 — Stock-based compensation expense 1,534 4,417 2,206 Legal expenses/fines related to antitrust class actions 1,549 6,060 4,073 Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,218 ) 193 2,239 Amortization included in interest expense 450 406 696 Equity (income) loss from equity method investments 296 (64 ) (238 ) Plant start-up costs 305 1,361 — (Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets 788 312 (902 ) (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt 15,988 — — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (91 ) (164 ) 667 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) (1) $ 63,108 $ 51,255 $ 30,550 Adjusted net income (loss) per basic share (non-GAAP) $ 1.09 $ 0.89 $ 0.54 Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 1.07 $ 0.87 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average shares-basic 58,010 57,799 56,778 Weighted average shares-diluted 59,111 59,197 58,937

_________________

(1) Quarter ended December 31, 2017 adjusted due to the adoption of ASC 606.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to exclude certain items which are outlined in the quantitative reconciliation provided herein. We use Adjusted EBITDA to monitor and evaluate our operating performance and to facilitate internal and external comparisons of the historical operating performance of our business. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance and ability to service debt. We also present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe such measure is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate supplemental measure of debt service capacity because cash expenditures on interest are, by definition, available to pay interest, and tax expense is inversely correlated to interest expense because tax expense goes down as deductible interest expense goes up; depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges. The other adjustments to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA are excluded in order to better reflect our continuing operations.

In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments noted below. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these types of adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Our Adjusted EBITDA measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

it does not reflect our cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

it does not reflect any income tax expense or benefit, including any changes to income tax resulting from The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted on December 22, 2017;

it does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and our Adjusted EBITDA measure does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

it is not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;

it does not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations;

it does not reflect limitations on or costs related to transferring earnings from our subsidiaries to us; and

other companies in our industry may calculate this measure differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as a measure of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA as supplementary information.

The following table provides a reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands):





Quarters Ended

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP)(1) $ 40,806 $ 37,141 $ 18,589 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense, net 3,908 6,912 7,155 Income tax expense (benefit) (1) 2,600 2,000 2,037 Depreciation and amortization(1) 12,763 12,545 11,353 EBITDA (non-GAAP)(1) 60,077 58,598 39,134 Excluding the following items: Acquisition (gain) loss — — (310 ) Restructuring charges 1,718 — 3,530 Research and development grant reimbursement (470 ) — — ERP integration/IT transition costs 2,453 1,593 — Stock-based compensation expense 1,534 4,417 2,206 Legal expenses/fines related to antitrust class actions 1,549 6,060 4,073 Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (2,218 ) 193 2,239 Equity (income) loss from equity method investments 296 (64 ) (238 ) (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt 15,988 — — Plant start-up costs 305 1,361 — (Gain) loss on write down and disposal of long-lived assets 788 312 (902 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 82,020 $ 72,470 $ 49,732

_________________

(1) Quarters ended September 30, 2017 adjusted due to the adoption of ASC 606.

