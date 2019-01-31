SocialChorus Workforce Communications Platform Launches Certified SharePoint Connector

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SocialChorus , a global workforce communications platform, today announced it is now offering a bi-directional integration solution through Microsoft SharePoint. This integration allows communicators to increase reach to every worker, publish from one place and unify the reporting analytics of all employee communications programs.



/EIN News/ -- Internal communicators and their IT counterparts across all industries have similar challenges. For one, they lead digital transformation initiatives and are tasked with optimizing internal communications at their companies. Additionally, many companies struggle to reach every employee due to distributed or deskless teams and fragmented communications channels, including intranets, email, mobile apps, or digital signage. Further, many companies lack a unified system that allows them to track communications analytics in one place.

SocialChorus’ workforce communications platform closes the gap in reaching every employee. Through the SharePoint integration, content can be posted directly from SharePoint to every SocialChorus channel across desktop and mobile. This integration also pairs well with SocialChorus’ Content Amplifier solution, which posts content from SocialChorus to anywhere there is an iframe, such as SharePoint. This dual, bi-directional approach helps solve reach and publishing issues for communicators on the platform of their choosing.

Finally, a single point of publishing saves hundreds of hours a year, as communicators need to only publish once to distribute across multiple different communication channels. Connecting SocialChorus and SharePoint also creates a system of record to track results and show real business impact.

“This integration with SharePoint meets employees where they prefer to engage, rather than require they switch platforms. We believe we should meet employees wherever they choose to be,” said Tim Christensen, chief technology officer of SocialChorus. “We make it easy for our customers to connect with all employees, whether they manage content in SocialChorus Program Studio or from SharePoint. This is pivotal in reaching every worker in every location on the channels they prefer.”

Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft Office 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft said, “Digital transformation is a major priority for many of our customers and internal communications play a critical role in this. The integration of SocialChorus with SharePoint allows companies to digitally transform more quickly, connecting multiple communication platforms to inform and align employees at large companies.”

To learn more about this integration, visit SocialChorus.com or request a demo of the platform.

About SocialChorus

SocialChorus is the leading workforce communications platform that transforms how workers and organizations connect every day. We empower communicators to reach every worker—from the head office to the front line. Companies thrive and win when all their workers feel informed, aligned, and supported. The SocialChorus platform allows communicators to publish once and distribute everywhere—efficiently delivering critical information to the right employee at the right time. SocialChorus customers include some of the world’s largest global brands including AB InBev, The Dow Chemical Company, CSL Behring, Kohler Co., Cargill Inc., Estee Lauder Companies, American Cancer Society, and PVH Corp. Learn more at https://www.socialchorus.com/ .

Media Contacts

Sheridan Smalley

LEWIS PR for SocialChorus

socialchorus@teamlewis.com

415-432-2477



