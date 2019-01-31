Reliq Health Technologies Announces Release of iUGO Care v.2019 and Key Additions to the Management Team

HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company that develops innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for the community-based healthcare market, today announced the release of the latest version of its proprietary software platform, iUGO Care v.2019.



“We are very pleased to announce the release of the newest version of the iUGO Care platform, iUGO Care v.2019,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. “This latest version includes integration with new devices such as the new iHealth ECG3 patch and several Continuous Glucose Monitors. This release also introduces innovative new features such as wound care management. In the US, Medicare spends an average of $30 Billion annually on wound care treatment and management, and patients with chronic wounds face significantly increased risks of amputation, sepsis and death. Our platform will now allow clinicians to proactively manage wounds for patients outside the inpatient setting to identify nonhealing or exacerbating wounds and provide appropriate and timely interventions. iUGO Care v.2019 will go live in our pilots in Australia next week.”

The Company is also pleased to announce the addition of two new team members.

Ms. Susan Brown-Goebeler, RN, MS, APN, WCC joins Reliq as the VP Clinical Services. Based in New Jersey, Ms. Brown-Goebeler is an Advanced Practice Nurse and Wound Care Certified health professional with over 30 years of experience in the Long Term Care and Skilled Nursing space. She has a strong track record in new process implementation, training and program development. Ms. Brown-Goebeler brings an impressive network of potential clients to the Company.

Mr. Ron Manno, BSN, MSA, ATP, CWS joins Reliq as the VP Technology. Mr. Manno is a Registered Nurse and Certified Wound Specialist with over 20 years of experience in developing innovative healthcare software. Previously Mr. Manno acted as CEO of Mind Body Logic LLC and President of Core Care Technologies, Inc. He has built extensive relationships with hospital systems, Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) throughout the US. Mr. Manno is also based in New Jersey.

ABOUT RELIQ HEALTH

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. The iUGO Care platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

