SmartBe Wealth Inc. Announces Launch of the SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF

SmartBe Wealth Inc. (“SmartBe”) today announced the launch of SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF (the “SmartBe ETF”). The SmartBe ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend for Canada Index (the “Index”). The SmartBe ETF has an annual management fee of 0.86% of the net asset value of the units of the SmartBe ETF.

Series L units (the “Units”) of the SmartBe ETF will commence trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. on January 31, 2019 under the trading symbol SBEA.

The SmartBe ETF seeks to track the performance of the Index, which is an index that is designed by Alpha Architect LLC (“Alpha Architect”). Alpha Architect is a research-intensive asset management firm that delivers concentrated factor exposure through indices, exchange-traded funds, separately managed accounts and pooled vehicles. The company mission is to empower individuals through education in order to develop sustainable investors. Their foundation for investment decision making is to identify unique stock characteristics that are associated with systematic mispricing and design indices and portfolios that seek to deliver concentrated exposure to these unique characteristics. The firm is based in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA. For more information visit www.AlphaArchitect.com.

The Index is based on three factors: value, momentum and trend-following. Value is a strategy that focuses on the common stock of companies with low prices relative to fundamentals. Momentum is a strategy that focuses on the common stock of companies that have strong relative past performance. Trend-following is a risk management technique that advocates investing in equity markets when the trend is positive and moving to lower risk assets when the trend is negative. The objectives of trend-following are to avoid down-trending equity markets and to minimize large losses. In addition, the Index screens to avoid companies with fundamentals that indicate financial distress and fraudulent reporting.

"SmartBe just created history thanks to Alpha Architect. The SmartBe ETF is the first quant ETF that is a made-in-Alberta solution, using Alberta-based and national service providers," said Arthur Johnson, Chief Investment Officer of SmartBe Wealth Inc.

An electronic copy of the prospectus of the Units of the SmartBe ETF may be obtained via SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About SmartBe Wealth Inc.

SmartBe Wealth Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of the SmartBe ETF. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to bringing new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies.

Read the SmartBe ETF’s prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors will pay management fees and expenses, will not pay commissions or trailing commissions and may experience a gain or loss.

Cautionary Statements

The Units of the SmartBe ETF have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy the Units of the SmartBe ETF in the United States.

The Index is the exclusive property of Alpha Architect and is a service mark of Alpha Architect and has been licensed for use by SmartBe. The SmartBe ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Alpha Architect, nor does Alpha Architect make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the SmartBe ETF.

NEITHER AEQUITAS NEO EXCHANGE INC. NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF AEQUITAS NEO EXCHANGE INC.) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



