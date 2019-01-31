First Merchants Corporation Announces Record 2018 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported fourth quarter 2018 net income of $41.7 million, an increase of 71 percent, compared to $24.4 million during the same period in 2017. Earnings per share for the period totaled a record $.85 per share, an increase of 73 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 result of $.49 per share. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $159.1 million, compared to $96.1 million during the same period in 2017. Year-to-date earnings per share was $3.22, a record level as we celebrated the Corporation’s 125th anniversary. The result was an increase of $1.10 per share, or 52 percent, over the same period in 2017.



Total assets equaled $9.9 billion as of year-end and loans totaled $7.2 billion. The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $471 million, or 7 percent, during the past twelve months. Total deposits equaled $7.8 billion as of year-end and increased by $582 million, or 8 percent.

Michael C. Rechin, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am proud of our team for running through the tape in 2018 by posting a strong and balanced organic growth quarter. Quality low cost funding, loan growth and sound asset quality all contributed prominently in our record quarter capping off our record year. Our teammates connect with the needs of the marketplace and our communities while our execution produces results and efficiency.” Rechin also added, “We look forward to 2019 and extending our franchise into Michigan through our merger with Monroe Bank & Trust. We look to continue their tradition of superior service to Monroe’s communities through the combination of their skilled bankers and First Merchants’ delivery capabilities.”

Net-interest income totaled $338.9 million for the year, an increase of $61.6 million, or 22 percent. Net-interest margin for the year totaled 4.00 percent, down 2 basis points and includes a reduction of 13 basis points related to tax reform. Yield on earning assets totaled 4.79 percent and the cost of supporting liabilities totaled .79 percent.

Non-interest income totaled $76.5 million for the year, a $5.5 million increase over 2017. Non-interest expense totaled $220 million up from the 2017 total of $205.6 million.

Tax expense for 2018 totaled $29 million, or just 15.4 percent of pre-tax net income. In addition to the lower statutory tax rate as a result of tax reform, tax expense for the fourth quarter and year were less than normal by $1.8 million due to an increase in the Bank’s Indiana state tax liability offset by the release of a valuation allowance on state deferred tax assets.

The Corporation’s 2018 provision expense totaled $7.2 million due to loan growth. Net charge-offs totaled $1.7 million for the year. The allowance for loan losses totaled $80.6 million as of December 31, 2018, up from $75 million at the end of 2017. Non-performing assets totaled $29.4 million as of year-end and the allowance is 1.11 percent of total loans.

As of December 31, 2018, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.61 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.98 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.97 percent.

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a fourth quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation's fourth quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073. A replay of the call will be available until March 2, 2019. To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529, Canada participants should dial 855-669-9658, or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10127190.

In order to view the web cast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme190131.html during the time of the call. A replay of the web cast will be available until January 31, 2020.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,247 $ 154,905 Interest-bearing time deposits 36,963 35,027 Investment securities 1,632,582 1,560,602 Loans held for sale 4,778 7,216 Loans 7,224,467 6,751,199 Less: Allowance for loan losses (80,552 ) (75,032 ) Net loans 7,143,915 6,676,167 Premises and equipment 93,420 95,852 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,588 23,825 Interest receivable 40,881 37,130 Goodwill and other intangibles 469,784 476,503 Cash surrender value of life insurance 224,939 223,557 Other real estate owned 2,179 10,373 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 23,668 23,983 Other assets 47,772 42,338 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,884,716 $ 9,367,478 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,447,907 $ 1,761,553 Interest-bearing 6,306,686 5,410,977 Total Deposits 7,754,593 7,172,530 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 104,000 144,038 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 113,512 136,623 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 314,986 414,377 Subordinated debentures and term loans 138,463 139,349 Total Borrowings 670,961 834,387 Interest payable 5,607 4,390 Other liabilities 45,295 52,708 Total Liabilities 8,476,456 8,064,015 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 49,349,800 and 49,158,238 shares 6,169 6,145 Additional paid-in capital 840,052 834,870 Retained earnings 583,336 465,231 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,422 ) (2,908 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,408,260 1,303,463 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,884,716 $ 9,367,478

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 91,092 $ 76,470 $ 342,501 $ 263,704 Tax-exempt 3,873 3,018 14,862 10,694 Investment securities: Taxable 5,553 4,477 21,597 17,489 Tax-exempt 6,644 5,830 25,509 21,379 Deposits with financial institutions 1,207 294 2,241 736 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 284 259 1,234 894 Total Interest Income 108,653 90,348 407,944 314,896 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 16,690 7,835 51,542 23,806 Federal funds purchased 48 55 718 561 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 243 146 762 477 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,691 1,577 7,832 5,196 Subordinated debentures and term loans 2,097 1,970 8,233 7,572 Total Interest Expense 20,769 11,583 69,087 37,612 NET INTEREST INCOME 87,884 78,765 338,857 277,284 Provision for loan losses 1,664 1,800 7,227 9,143 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 86,220 76,965 331,630 268,141 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 5,516 5,066 20,950 18,722 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 3,842 4,126 14,906 14,682 Other customer fees 4,904 4,565 19,895 17,863 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,074 1,133 4,218 6,577 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 1,767 2,355 7,029 7,564 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 253 1,134 4,269 2,631 Other income 1,824 682 5,192 2,970 Total Other Income 19,180 19,061 76,459 71,009 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 34,350 33,760 131,704 119,812 Net occupancy 4,737 4,424 18,341 16,976 Equipment 3,627 3,898 14,334 13,090 Marketing 1,107 1,361 4,681 3,739 Outside data processing fees 3,367 3,378 13,215 12,242 Printing and office supplies 433 378 1,425 1,283 Intangible asset amortization 1,625 2,055 6,719 5,647 FDIC assessments 634 711 2,920 2,564 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 251 311 1,470 1,903 Professional and other outside services 3,002 1,914 8,176 12,757 Other expenses 4,605 4,243 16,966 15,543 Total Other Expenses 57,738 56,433 219,951 205,556 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 47,662 39,593 188,138 133,594 Income tax expense 5,949 15,210 28,999 37,524 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 41,713 $ 24,383 $ 159,139 $ 96,070 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.85 $ 0.49 $ 3.23 $ 2.13 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.85 $ 0.49 $ 3.22 $ 2.12 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ 0.84 $ 0.69 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 49,511 49,379 49,471 45,403





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ (482 ) $ 122 $ 1,707 $ 148 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 9,923,001 $ 9,174,237 $ 9,689,057 $ 8,196,229 Total Loans 7,102,552 6,575,055 6,997,771 5,881,284 Total Earning Assets 8,971,432 8,139,993 8,736,367 7,335,702 Total Deposits 7,875,998 7,142,375 7,569,482 6,368,751 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,379,453 1,294,810 1,343,861 1,110,524 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.68 % 1.06 % 1.64 % 1.17 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 12.10 7.53 11.84 8.65 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 12.10 7.53 11.84 8.65 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.41 88.73 90.17 89.50 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.11 1.11 1.11 1.11 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) (0.03 ) 0.01 0.02 — Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 13.90 14.11 13.87 13.55 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.97 4.67 4.79 4.53 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.93 0.57 0.79 0.51 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 4.04 4.10 4.00 4.02 Efficiency Ratio 50.97 53.29 50.21 54.56 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 19.12 $ 16.96 $ 19.12 $ 16.96





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Non-Accrual Loans $ 26,148 $ 20,421 $ 20,143 $ 27,497 $ 28,724 Renegotiated Loans 1,103 968 544 579 1,013 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 27,251 21,389 20,687 28,076 29,737 Other Real Estate Owned 2,179 8,859 9,071 9,698 10,373 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 29,430 30,248 29,758 37,774 40,110 90+ Days Delinquent 1,855 50 184 738 924 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 31,285 $ 30,298 $ 29,942 $ 38,512 $ 41,034 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 80,552 $ 78,406 $ 77,543 $ 76,420 $ 75,032 Quarterly Net Charge-offs (482 ) 537 540 1,112 122 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.30 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.40 % 0.43 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.41 % 0.44 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.55 % 0.59 % Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%) 1.11 % 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.11 % 1.11 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) (0.03 )% 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.01 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,247 $ 142,501 $ 133,893 $ 128,828 $ 154,905 Interest-bearing time deposits 36,963 66,763 36,599 24,233 35,027 Investment securities 1,632,582 1,625,251 1,619,683 1,543,820 1,560,602 Loans held for sale 4,778 3,022 2,046 4,469 7,216 Loans 7,224,467 7,088,071 7,081,059 6,901,696 6,751,199 Less: Allowance for loan losses (80,552 ) (78,406 ) (77,543 ) (76,420 ) (75,032 ) Net loans 7,143,915 7,009,665 7,003,516 6,825,276 6,676,167 Premises and equipment 93,420 93,728 94,397 94,741 95,852 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,588 24,588 24,588 24,588 23,825 Interest receivable 40,881 38,531 38,530 35,223 37,130 Goodwill and other intangibles 469,784 471,409 473,059 474,777 476,503 Cash surrender value of life insurance 224,939 223,865 222,905 221,949 223,557 Other real estate owned 2,179 8,859 9,071 9,698 10,373 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 23,668 25,933 24,619 24,177 23,983 Other assets 47,772 53,167 51,809 61,017 42,338 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,884,716 $ 9,787,282 $ 9,734,715 $ 9,472,796 $ 9,367,478 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,447,907 $ 1,464,190 $ 1,571,194 $ 1,698,958 $ 1,761,553 Interest-bearing 6,306,686 6,168,962 5,932,621 5,628,677 5,410,977 Total Deposits 7,754,593 7,633,152 7,503,815 7,327,635 7,172,530 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 104,000 90,000 109,000 50,000 144,038 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 113,512 118,824 122,513 138,910 136,623 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 314,986 385,458 469,261 449,419 414,377 Subordinated debentures and term loans 138,463 138,408 138,352 138,297 139,349 Total Borrowings 670,961 732,690 839,126 776,626 834,387 Interest payable 5,607 5,920 4,807 5,376 4,390 Other liabilities 45,295 54,094 46,639 50,086 52,708 Total Liabilities 8,476,456 8,425,856 8,394,387 8,159,723 8,064,015 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding 125 125 125 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 6,169 6,163 6,160 6,155 6,145 Additional paid-in capital 840,052 837,996 836,549 834,894 834,870 Retained earnings 583,336 552,551 522,362 493,624 465,231 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,422 ) (35,409 ) (24,868 ) (21,725 ) (2,908 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,408,260 1,361,426 1,340,328 1,313,073 1,303,463 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,884,716 $ 9,787,282 $ 9,734,715 $ 9,472,796 $ 9,367,478





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 91,092 $ 88,479 $ 84,663 $ 78,267 $ 76,470 Tax-exempt 3,873 3,761 3,632 3,596 3,018 Investment securities: Taxable 5,553 5,514 5,434 5,096 4,477 Tax-exempt 6,644 6,493 6,246 6,126 5,830 Deposits with financial institutions 1,207 270 633 131 294 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 284 283 263 404 259 Total Interest Income 108,653 104,800 100,871 93,620 90,348 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 16,690 13,685 12,165 9,002 7,835 Federal funds purchased 48 229 61 380 55 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 243 174 172 173 146 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,691 2,137 1,845 2,159 1,577 Subordinated debentures and term loans 2,097 2,089 2,057 1,990 1,970 Total Interest Expense 20,769 18,314 16,300 13,704 11,583 NET INTEREST INCOME 87,884 86,486 84,571 79,916 78,765 Provision for loan losses 1,664 1,400 1,663 2,500 1,800 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 86,220 85,086 82,908 77,416 76,965 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 5,516 5,619 5,038 4,777 5,066 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 3,842 3,673 3,595 3,796 4,126 Other customer fees 4,904 5,038 4,917 5,036 4,565 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,074 961 1,007 1,176 1,133 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 1,767 1,841 1,600 1,821 2,355 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 253 1,285 1,122 1,609 1,134 Other income 1,824 1,110 912 1,346 682 Total Other Income 19,180 19,527 18,191 19,561 19,061 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 34,350 32,936 32,192 32,226 33,760 Net occupancy 4,737 4,586 4,348 4,670 4,424 Equipment 3,627 3,483 3,556 3,668 3,898 Marketing 1,107 1,216 1,474 884 1,361 Outside data processing fees 3,367 3,422 3,462 2,964 3,378 Printing and office supplies 433 334 324 334 378 Intangible asset amortization 1,625 1,650 1,718 1,726 2,055 FDIC assessments 634 856 711 719 711 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 251 455 362 402 311 Professional and other outside services 3,002 1,844 1,789 1,541 1,914 Other expenses 4,605 4,240 3,568 4,553 4,243 Total Other Expenses 57,738 55,022 53,504 53,687 56,433 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 47,662 49,591 47,595 43,290 39,593 Income tax expense 5,949 8,478 7,961 6,611 15,210 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 41,713 $ 41,113 $ 39,634 $ 36,679 $ 24,383 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.85 $ 0.83 $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 0.49 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.85 $ 0.83 $ 0.80 $ 0.74 $ 0.49 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 49,511 49,492 49,451 49,428 49,379 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.68 % 1.69 % 1.63 % 1.57 % 1.06 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 12.10 12.10 11.94 11.21 7.53 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 12.10 12.10 11.95 11.21 7.53 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 90.41 90.30 90.14 89.78 88.73 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.11 1.11 1.09 1.11 1.11 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) (0.03 ) 0.03 0.03 0.07 0.01 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 13.90 13.93 13.69 13.96 14.11 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.97 4.88 4.74 4.57 4.67 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.93 0.83 0.75 0.65 0.57 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 4.04 4.05 3.99 3.92 4.10 Efficiency Ratio 50.97 49.25 49.32 51.33 53.29 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 19.12 $ 18.16 $ 17.71 $ 17.14 $ 16.96





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,726,664 $ 1,655,569 $ 1,657,591 $ 1,554,169 $ 1,493,493 Agricultural production financing and other loans to farmers 92,404 88,504 89,093 98,315 121,757 Real estate loans: Construction 545,729 668,608 714,866 590,093 612,219 Commercial and farmland 2,832,102 2,699,629 2,652,782 2,713,994 2,562,691 Residential 966,421 965,893 965,720 948,644 962,765 Home equity 528,157 517,303 518,699 510,545 514,021 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 99,788 98,709 92,809 88,235 86,935 Lease financing receivables, net of unearned income 1,600 1,830 1,945 2,193 2,527 Other commercial loans 431,602 392,026 387,554 395,508 394,791 Loans 7,224,467 7,088,071 7,081,059 6,901,696 6,751,199 Allowance for loan losses (80,552 ) (78,406 ) (77,543 ) (76,420 ) (75,032 ) NET LOANS $ 7,143,915 $ 7,009,665 $ 7,003,516 $ 6,825,276 $ 6,676,167





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 Demand deposits $ 3,985,178 $ 3,870,816 $ 3,933,233 $ 3,740,395 $ 3,746,654 Savings deposits 2,282,701 2,212,675 2,099,771 2,109,071 1,994,366 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 593,592 602,002 555,910 552,643 468,895 Other certificates and time deposits 646,682 625,341 602,239 584,377 581,894 Brokered deposits 246,440 322,318 312,662 341,149 380,721 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 7,754,593 $ 7,633,152 $ 7,503,815 $ 7,327,635 $ 7,172,530





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing time deposits $ 210,121 $ 1,207 2.30 % $ 87,172 $ 294 1.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,588 284 4.62 23,825 259 4.35 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 843,514 5,553 2.63 755,341 4,477 2.37 Tax-Exempt (2) 790,657 8,410 4.25 698,600 8,969 5.14 Total Investment Securities 1,634,171 13,963 3.42 1,453,941 13,446 3.70 Loans held for sale 15,142 177 4.68 13,657 216 6.33 Loans: (3) Commercial 5,224,202 73,416 5.62 4,806,978 60,015 4.99 Real Estate Mortgage 739,325 8,375 4.53 737,668 8,320 4.51 Installment 649,717 9,124 5.62 617,591 7,919 5.13 Tax-Exempt (2) 474,166 4,903 4.14 399,161 4,643 4.65 Total Loans 7,102,552 95,995 5.41 6,575,055 81,113 4.93 Total Earning Assets 8,971,432 111,449 4.97 8,139,993 95,112 4.67 Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale (24,206 ) 4,131 Allowance for loan losses (78,926 ) (73,675 ) Cash and cash equivalents 140,065 182,970 Premises and equipment 93,589 102,605 Other assets 821,047 818,213 Total Assets $ 9,923,001 $ 9,174,237 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,563,703 $ 5,565 0.87 % $ 1,970,916 $ 2,185 0.44 % Money market deposits 1,157,022 2,450 0.85 1,071,037 1,101 0.41 Savings deposits 1,134,559 2,016 0.71 922,052 214 0.09 Certificates and other time deposits 1,542,222 6,659 1.73 1,458,365 4,335 1.19 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 6,397,506 16,690 1.04 5,422,370 7,835 0.58 Borrowings 611,255 4,079 2.67 678,242 3,748 2.21 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 7,008,761 20,769 1.19 6,100,612 11,583 0.76 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,478,492 1,720,005 Other liabilities 56,295 58,810 Total Liabilities 8,543,548 7,879,427 Stockholders' Equity 1,379,453 1,294,810 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 9,923,001 20,769 $ 9,174,237 11,583 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 90,680 $ 83,529 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.78 % 3.91 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 4.97 % 4.67 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.93 % 0.57 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 4.04 % 4.10 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent and 35 percent for 2018 and 2017, respectively. These totals equal $2,796 and $4,764 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(Dollars in Thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing time deposits $ 110,232 $ 2,241 2.03 % $ 75,417 $ 736 0.98 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 24,538 1,234 5.03 20,921 894 4.27 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 841,203 21,597 2.57 726,004 17,489 2.41 Tax-Exempt (2) 762,623 32,290 4.23 632,076 32,891 5.20 Total Investment Securities 1,603,826 53,887 3.36 1,358,080 50,380 3.71 Loans held for sale 11,425 540 4.73 7,707 462 5.99 Loans: (3) Commercial 5,143,576 274,302 5.33 4,267,651 204,771 4.80 Real Estate Mortgage 733,709 33,549 4.57 679,284 30,267 4.46 Installment 640,310 34,110 5.33 573,100 28,204 4.92 Tax-Exempt (2) 468,751 18,813 4.01 353,542 16,452 4.65 Total Loans 6,997,771 361,314 5.16 5,881,284 280,156 4.76 Total Earning Assets 8,736,367 418,676 4.79 7,335,702 332,166 4.53 Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale (14,790 ) 4,360 Allowance for loan losses (77,444 ) (70,380 ) Cash and cash equivalents 131,925 142,503 Premises and equipment 94,567 97,446 Other assets 818,432 686,598 Total Assets $ 9,689,057 $ 8,196,229 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,319,081 $ 17,577 0.76 % $ 1,730,272 $ 5,817 0.34 % Money market deposits 1,097,762 6,721 0.61 938,959 2,788 0.30 Savings deposits 1,065,031 5,230 0.49 844,825 734 0.09 Certificates and other time deposits 1,514,271 22,014 1.45 1,339,866 14,467 1.08 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,996,145 51,542 0.86 4,853,922 23,806 0.49 Borrowings 718,061 17,545 2.44 664,045 13,806 2.08 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 6,714,206 69,087 1.03 5,517,967 37,612 0.68 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,573,337 1,514,829 Other liabilities 57,653 52,909 Total Liabilities 8,345,196 7,085,705 Stockholders' Equity 1,343,861 1,110,524 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 9,689,057 69,087 $ 8,196,229 37,612 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 349,589 $ 294,554 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.76 % 3.85 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 4.79 % 4.53 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.79 % 0.51 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 4.00 % 4.02 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent and 35 percent for 2018 and 2017, respectively. These totals equal $10,732 and $17,270 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

For more information, contact:

Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration

765-521-7619

http://www.firstmerchants.com

