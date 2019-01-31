HP Doubles Down on Partner Profitability with New Displays and Accessories Accelerator

/EIN News/ -- News Highlights:

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow, HP Inc. will launch its first Display and Accessories (D&A) Accelerator in the U.S. as an extension of its current HP Partner First program, designed to arm HP’s channel partners with the tools and solutions needed to meet individual company business needs while allowing exploration for new avenues of future growth.

“HP is always keeping a close eye on trends and opportunities that will drive profitable growth for our channel partners,” said Gary Simms, Head of AMS Channel Programs and Enablement, HP Inc. “We’re excited to offer this new accelerator as we double down on Displays & Accessories in the U.S. while partners take advantage of incredible opportunities fueled by current market conditions.”

Recognizing the rapidly growing D&A landscape, as well as HP’s valued partners within the space, the accelerator will double benefits and incentives for U.S.-based Platinum and Gold PC Partners on multiple commercial displays and accessories SKUs including:

Commercial Desktop Accessories

Commercial Displays

Commercial Notebook Accessories

Detachable Accessories

Workstation Accessories

Workstation Displays

The enhancement comes as HP continues to expand what is already one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of Personal Systems and Print offerings and now arms HP’s Gold and Platinum PC channel partners with the products, services and support necessary to address customer needs.

As a channel company first and foremost, these types of enhancements reinforce HP’s commitment to partners while furthering our commitment to accelerate channel growth with relentless execution and innovation.

About HP Partner First

HP Partner First is an exclusive channel partner program that provides benefits for HP’s vast partner community community, including valued-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators (SIs), service providers, hosting providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors, and other businesses that collaborate with HP Inc. The Partner First Program membership structure includes Platinum, Gold, Silver and Business Partners, which each come with varied rewards and benefits.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

