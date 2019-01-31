New Year, New Grooming Routine: PetSmart’s Pet Poll finds 36 per cent of Canadians regularly take their pet to a groomer

A necessity for overall pet wellness, PetSmart offers simple grooming tips for pet parents

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to data from PetSmart’s inaugural Pet Poll, conducted by DART Insights, 36 per cent of Canadian dog and cat owners regularly take their pet to a groomer. PetSmart, Canada’s largest specialty pet retailer, knows that grooming is more than an attractive hairdo - it’s a necessity for the overall wellbeing of pets. With the start of the new year, PetSmart is reminding pet parents of the importance of grooming, along with some helpful tips for your pet’s visit.



/EIN News/ -- "Every breed, regardless of size, age or coat type, needs regular grooming to help prevent problems such as excessive shedding, skin and paw irritation, painful mats and bad breath," said Jennifer Freeman, DVM, PetSmart’s resident veterinarian and pet care expert. "It is important to establish a grooming routine with your pet that includes regular appointments. Building a relationship with a groomer can also help your pet feel comfortable during their visits."

Pet Poll findings about grooming across Canada

PetSmart’s Pet Poll revealed the following about Canadian pet parents:

A little over half (52 per cent) of Canadian dog owners take their dog to a groomer regularly, whereas 21 per cent of Canadian cat owners take their cat regularly

Atlantic Canada and British Columbia dog owners are more likely to take their pet to the groomer than any other area in Canada at 53 per cent

Alberta and Quebec cat owners are more likely to take their cat to the groomer than any other province in Canada at 23 per cent

Shedding can be a hairy situation, which is why 28 per cent of Canadian pet owners keep a lint brush at the front door for their guests

Quebec and Ontario dog owners are the most likely to have a lint brush at the front door for their guests at 30 per cent

Saskatchewan/Manitoba cat owners are the most likely to have a lint brush at the front door for their guests at 44 per cent

Tips and tricks for pet parents

Grooming is more than just a haircut: At PetSmart’s Grooming Salon, dogs can receive hands-on care from academy-trained, safety-certified pet stylists. Services at grooming salons involve much more than a bath and trim. It can include spa-like skin and paw treatments, deep moisturizing shampoos and conditioners for healthy skin and a lustrous coat, de-shedding and flea or tick treatments. These treatments are all in addition to the expert clipping, shaving and nail trims you might expect. Visit PetSmart.ca to learn about all the grooming options for your pet or talk to a pet stylist to find the best package.

Visit a salon at least every month: Some people believe only certain dogs need grooming, but all dogs no matter if they’re long or short haired need to be bathed and brushed regularly. PetSmart recommends professionally grooming your pet every four to six weeks to help prevent shedding and other problems. Between appointments, pet parents should self-groom when possible. Products like CHI Shampoo for dogs and cats or dry shampoos by BARK are great for self-bathing at home. Regular combing with pet brushes or grooming gloves will help remove tangles and mats to ensure a sleek coat.

Prepare your pet for their first appointment: Let your pet visit the salon beforehand to get familiar with the smells, sounds and salon associates. This will make them feel more comfortable during their grooming experience. You can also prepare them at home, using at-home grooming tools like combs and brushes to reduce fear of strange objects. Also hold an electric toothbrush near your pet to familiarize him or her with the humming sound and vibrations that are similar to clippers in the salon.

Commit to one groomer: All PetSmart groomers complete 800-hours of academy training and six month apprenticeship. You can rest assured your pets are in good hands! While a day at the groomer is enjoyable for some pets, others may feel nervous or out of their comfort zones. Frequent visits are key to a less stressful experience and visiting the same trusted salon associate each time can help your pet build a connection and foster a relationship, making each visit more pleasant.

Make sure to book your next appointment at PetSmart.ca or at your local PetSmart store.

Survey methodology

A total of 1,600 pet owners were surveyed—800 dog owners and 800 cat owners by the market and opinion research Insight division of DART Insight and Communications Inc. Using a Bayesian Credibility Interval, the national combined pet owner’s results are deemed to be accurate to +/- 2.8%, 19 times out of 20; dog and cat owners weighted to 800 sample each are deemed to be accurate to +/- 4.0, 19 times out of 20. A copy of the analysis and data are available at http://dartincom.ca/polls/ .

About PetSmart®

In Canada, PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 4,300 associates and operates more than 130 pet stores in Canada, as well as eight in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 200 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 260,000 adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb407d07-2010-4eff-bc9c-60853967e107



