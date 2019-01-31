First Nations Receives Grant to Help Fund Indigenous-Led Environmental Justice Efforts

/EIN News/ -- Longmont, Colorado, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Nations Development Institute ( First Nations ) has received a $200,000 grant from the Broad Reach Fund of the Maine Community Foundation . The funds will be used to provide support to Native American-led community efforts pursuing environmental justice, with a particular emphasis on combating abusive extractive industry practices occurring in Native communites.



“For too long, outsiders have dictated the use of Native Amercan assets. We are happy to be able to provide some support to community-based efforts looking to ensure Native communities can control development processes locally, especially when it comes to resource extraction,” noted Michael E. Roberts, First Nations’ President & CEO.

Previously, in late 2017, with the generous support of the Broad Reach Fund, First Nations was able to provide $100,000 in anti-extraction rapid-response grants. The organizations that received support included the following:

Diné C.A.R.E. (Citizens Against Ruining our Environment) Durango, Colorado - $20,000

Gwich'in Steering Committee, Fairbanks, Alaska - $20,000

The Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma, Pawnee, Oklahoma - $20,000

Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Keshena, Wisconsin - $15,000

Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission, Portland, Oregon - $20,000

Native Village of Venetie Tribal Government, Venetie, Alaska - $4,000

Native Organizers Alliance, Seattle, Washington – $1,000

First Nations welcomes expressions of interest for the new grants from Native American communities and organizations that are engaged in grassroots and community-based efforts to preserve and protect Native community access and control of natural resources, with a particualr emphasis on combating extractive industry practices occurring in Native communites. Grants generally will range from $15,000 to $20,000 each.

About First Nations Development Institute



For 38 years, using a three-pronged strategy of educating grassroots practitioners, advocating for systemic change, and capitalizing Indian communities, First Nations has been working to restore Native American control and culturally-compatible stewardship of the assets they own – be they land, human potential, cultural heritage or natural resources – and to establish new assets for ensuring the long-term vitality of Native American communities. First Nations serves Native American communities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.firstnations.org .

About the Broad Reach Fund

The Broad Reach Fund supports nonprofits that are aligned with its broad interests in social justice, economic opportunity and environmental health. The Fund seeks forward-thinking solutions to social, environmental and economic problems. It favors constituency-led organizations and places a high priority on safeguarding fundamental human rights and democratic practices.

PROGRAM CONTACT: Marsha Whiting, First Nations Associate Director of Programs, at mwhiting@firstnations.org or (303) 774-7836 x215 MEDIA CONTACT: Randy Blauvelt, First Nations Senior Communications Officer, at rblauvelt@firstnations.org or (303) 774-7836 x213



