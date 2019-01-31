Brunswick Releases Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings

Mettawa, Ill., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today has released its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results. A complete and full-text financial results press release is available on the Company’s website at https://ir.brunswick.com . The results will also be available on the SEC’s website with the Form 8-K filing of the release at https://goo.gl/wJQN1 .



/EIN News/ -- Brunswick will host a conference call today at 10 a.m. CST, hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, William L. Metzger, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Ryan M. Gwillim, vice president - investor relations.

The call will be broadcast over the Internet at https://ir.brunswick.com . To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

See Brunswick’s website for slides used to supplement conference call remarks at https://ir.brunswick.com .

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers, and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine & Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group and SCIFIT fitness equipment; and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

