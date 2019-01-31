Videoconferencing Market Increasingly Being Driven by USB Video Rooms

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research from Synergy Research shows the market for video conferencing and collaboration growing to well over $6 billion in 2019. Spending levels on videoconferencing systems were relatively static over the 2015-2017 period, before returning to growth in 2018. The revitalized growth is being propelled by the rapid deployment of new USB video rooms as well as the steady growth for single codec videoconferencing systems. Cisco and Polycom continue to lead the overall videoconferencing market by a wide margin, but Logitech is now the third ranked videoconferencing vendor thanks to significant growth in the USB market.



2018 Video Conferencing Growth







In the first half of 2018 the total installed base of video rooms increased to over 3 million worldwide. Small-to-large USB rooms now represent over 20% of all video rooms, up from less than 5% in 2016. By contrast, traditional single codec rooms now represent just over 70% of the installed base, down from well over 90% in 2016. However, in terms of absolute spending levels, single codecs remain the largest segment of the market and they do continue to grow.

“The biggest benefactors of the USB boom are vendors providing USB conferencing cameras and cloud-based video services, also known as Video as a Service (VaaS),” said Jeremy Duke, Synergy Research Group’s founder and Chief Analyst. “These technologies are enabling significant growth opportunities for vendors such as Logitech, Aver, Yamaha, Zoom, BlueJeans, Cisco WebEx, Microsoft Teams, and LogMeIn. New entrants such as Plantronics are also joining the fray.”

About Synergy Research Group

Synergy provides quarterly market sizing and segmentation data on enterprise collaboration and related markets, including company revenues by segment and by region. Synergy Research Group ( www.srgresearch.com ) helps marketing and strategic decision makers around the world via its unique insights and in-depth analytics.

To speak to an analyst or to find out more about how to access Synergy’s market data, please contact Heather Gallo @ hgallo@srgresearch.com or at 775-852-3330 extension 101.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86acb766-50c5-40dd-9032-4e8f73bb01ae



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.