Advantech To Showcase Integrated Imaging Systems at HIMSS 2019

Leading Technology Provider to Demonstrate Disruptive Applications for Medical Industry

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantech , a leading provider of advanced informational and management tools for the global healthcare industry, is excited to announce that it will exhibit at the 2019 Healthcare Information and Management Society Conference (HIMSS), taking place February 11-15 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.



/EIN News/ -- HIMSS is a global thought-leader supporting the transformation of health through the application of information and technology. The focus of this year’s conference will be on global healthcare information and networking, and Advantech is pleased to demonstrate how its cutting-edge video platforms can work to improve medical imaging and information transfer.

Booth #5971 will feature an “Intelligent Hospital” theme, designed to replicate actual hospital spaces—a patient ward, reception and operating room—that will showcase the real-time applications of Advantech platforms. Advantech will also display a double-decker “manufacturing facilities” area, highlighting its design-to-order customization and ODM products. Additional highlights include Advantech’s medical computers, surgical display monitors, carts and tablets.

“Advantech’s products sit at the forefront of technology and we’re unique in that we offer a complete medical portfolio, designed for manufacturability,” says Clay Fazio, Advantech’s Product Director. “We believe our solutions represent drastic improvement in medical video management, and we can’t wait to demonstrate this to the professionals attending the HIMSS conference this year.”

With its new 8K/4K Surgical Video Management Solution, Advantech will present a streamlined platform directly tailored to the needs of the medical industry. The new VEGA Series of high-density video servers and modules form the operational core of Advantech’s Operating Room Video Management Solution. This captures and streams HDMI video from the operating room to the cloud, where it can be seamlessly distributed to other hospital professionals. The integrated AVAS-60 Mobile Archiving and Video Streaming Work Station (also on display) allows HDMI streaming from multiple sources like pan-tilt-zoom cameras, endoscopes, and vitals monitoring, to remote viewing locations, all in an uncompressed, full-value format.

Advantech’s Facilities boast FDA registration, full ISO 13485 compliance in manufacturing and alignment with the Intel Premier system already in use by much of the medical industry.

Members of the media interested in scheduling an interview with an Advantech representative, please contact Leslie Licano at 949-733-8679 or Advantech@BeyondFifteen.com .

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Advantech is the global leader of embedded, industrial, IoT and automation solution platforms. The 35-year-old, billion-dollar business is ranked a top 100 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) company, with over 1,000 products and more than 8,000 employees working in 92 major cities worldwide. Advantech is renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms—focused on its vision of enabling an intelligent planet ( www.Advantech.com ). Advantech is a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd (TAIDEX:2395).

CONTACT: Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications

Leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949-733-8679



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.