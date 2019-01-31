Haywards Heath Businesses ‘Ask An Expert’

HHBA members "Ask an Expert".

We were delighted to have Smarter Business sponsor one of our HHBA networking events.” — Clare Jones

HAYWARDS HEATH, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January this year, Simon Rand from Smarter Business and Gary Worby from Energy & Carbon Management presented to an eager crowd of business representatives from the Haywards Heath Business Association (HHBA).

The HHBA organises regular ‘Ask an Expert’ sessions, an open forum for its members to find out more about issues affecting their businesses from a panel of experts.

Simon Rand, Director of Partnerships from Smarter Business, described the company’s rapid growth from start-up to the fourth largest energy broker in the United Kingdom and the challenges faced along the way. Rand highlighted the importance of embracing digital marketing from the get-go and took the audience through Smarter Business’ journey of partnerships and acquisitions.

Questions from the floor included questions about renewables and how people can avoid buying energy from the grid. They also asked about how the Smarter Business Partner Programme works.

Rand said: “As a larger organisation, it was very well received by HHBA that we were willing to share more openly than some other large companies. We hope that highlighting some of our challenges and successes will help other local businesses along their own journeys.”

HHBA Chair Clare Jones said: “We were delighted to have Smarter Business sponsor one of our HHBA networking events. It’s very reassuring that a business of this calibre is very willing to support the local business community by taking the time to meet and educate us.”

About Smarter Business

http://www.smarterbusiness.co.uk

Smarter Business is one of the UK’s leading independent consultancies, helping businesses secure the most comprehensive savings solutions from utilities contract management and procurement to business loans and facilities maintenance. Missioned to help dramatically reduce its customers’ overheads, Smarter Business is able to advise both SME and large corporate clients.

About Haywards Heath Business Association (HHBA)

https://hhba.co.uk/

The HHBA is a strong network for Mid-Sussex based business owners to meet, share ideas and broaden expertise among peers. The organisation enhances our local economy and community, helping members develop and grow their businesses while engaging with local government without affiliation on local matters.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.