Fraser Institute News Release:  Public school spending in Alberta up 8.3% per student over past decade

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spending on public schools in Alberta has increased 8.3 per cent, on a per-student basis, over the past decade, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.



/EIN News/ -- “Contrary to what we often hear, education spending on public schools in Alberta has increased substantially,” said Angela MacLeod, a senior policy analyst with the Fraser Institute and co-author of Education Spending and Public School Enrolment in Canada, 2019 .

The study finds that per-student spending, after adjusting for inflation, increased in Alberta from $12,663 in 2006/07 to $13,430 in 2016/17, the most recent year of available Statistics Canada data.

Over the same 10-year period, nominal spending on the province’s public schools increased nearly 40 per cent, from $6.2 billion to $8.6 billion.

Crucially, teacher and staff compensation (salaries, pensions and benefits) accounted for the vast majority of the increased education spending, rising from $4 billion in 2006/07 to $6.4 billion in 2015/16—a 61 per cent increase.

“In critical policy discussions, especially those that affect our children’s education, it’s important to understand exactly what’s happening with public education spending—how much money is being spent and where it’s going,” MacLeod said.

“In Alberta, the evidence is clear—education spending has increased substantially over the past 10 years.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela MacLeod, Senior Policy Analyst

Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Bryn Weese

Senior Media Relations Specialist, Fraser Institute

Office: (604) 688-0221 ext. 589

bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter and Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute’s independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.